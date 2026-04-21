‘Hallucinating’ Irishman held for setting Pattaya condo on fire

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: April 21, 2026, 9:39 AM
198 2 minutes read
‘Hallucinating’ Irishman held for setting Pattaya condo on fire | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Amarin TV

An Irishman allegedly set a Pattaya condo room on fire while experiencing hallucinations early today, April 21. Emergency crews rescued three people, including his partner and children, from the fourth-floor unit and took them to the hospital.

Police were alerted to the incident at 3.46am. Officers at Pattaya City Police Station coordinated with Pattaya City disaster prevention officials and Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan rescue workers to inspect the scene.

The fire started on the fourth floor of the seven-storey condominium building in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung. Flames and thick smoke spread through the building, prompting officials to evacuate residents before firefighters contained the blaze.

Police are investigating a Pattaya condo fire after an Irish man was accused of setting a room on fire while experiencing hallucinations.
Photo via Amarin TV

Firefighters entered the smoke-filled room and rescued three people, including an eight year old boy, his 27 year old mother, Kewalin, and 50 year old Irishman Carl Ruben Miller, who police allege started the fire.

The fire was brought under control in about 20 minutes, although a large amount of smoke remained, and ventilation equipment was used.

Inside the fire-damaged room, officials suspect the blaze started in the living room. A kitchen knife was found on a table, and a lighter was found on the floor. Both were kept as evidence.

Police are investigating a Pattaya condo fire after an Irish man was accused of setting a room on fire while experiencing hallucinations.
Photo via Amarin TV

Reports noted that the man was talking to himself and standing on the balcony as if he might jump. Officers then restrained him.

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All three were found with smoke inhalation symptoms and were taken to the hospital for treatment. The Irishman also had soot on his face.

According to the wife, her husband had been hallucinating, talking to himself in front of a mirror and believed someone was coming to attack him.

Police are investigating a Pattaya condo fire after an Irish man was accused of setting a room on fire while experiencing hallucinations.
Photo via Amarin TV

She said he walked around the room holding a knife, confined her and their son inside, and then used a lighter to set the room on fire.

Condominium staff said the woman had contacted them before the fire and asked for help. When security staff went to check, no one answered the door, and the fire broke out shortly afterwards.

Police have initially taken the Irishman into custody to calm him down and are preparing to question everyone involved. Investigators suspect the condo fire was a case of arson linked to his hallucinations.

Siam Chon News reported that damage is estimated at no less than 500,000 baht, and forensic officers have been asked to examine the scene to determine the exact cause before legal action proceeds.

Police are investigating a Pattaya condo fire after an Irish man was accused of setting a room on fire while experiencing hallucinations.
Photo via Amarin TV

Elsewhere, a German man in Krabi was taken for rehabilitation after experiencing intense hallucinations, allegedly from self-made drugs, causing a public disturbance by screaming uncontrollably for hours.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: April 21, 2026, 9:39 AM
198 2 minutes read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.