Phuket landfill fire contained but smoke continues

A fire broke out at a waste site in Saphan Hin, Mueang district, Phuket, yesterday, April 11, with officials containing the blaze but warning of ongoing smoke from the landfill blaze.

The incident was reported at about 3.17pm at the Phuket City Municipality landfill site. Flames were found in landfill pits four and five, with the fire believed to have been fuelled by accumulated wood waste and branches.

Firefighters from the municipal disaster prevention and mitigation unit responded and brought the flames under control within a limited area. However, smoke continued to rise from the site as waste beneath the surface remained smouldering.

Chalermpong Saengdee, MP for Phuket’s District 2, and Supachok Laongphet, mayor of Phuket City Municipality, visited the site with relevant agencies to monitor the situation, assess damage and plan measures to prevent a recurrence.

Phuket City Municipality urged residents living nearby and people travelling through the area to wear face masks to reduce exposure to dust and smoke, particularly during strong winds.

Amarin TV reported that the public was also advised to follow official announcements closely.

Elsewhere, a landfill fire in Prachin Buri province remains under control efforts, raising concerns about possible smoke and fire spread to nearby homes. The fire broke out at the Tambon Kabin administrative organisation’s landfill in Kabin Buri district.

The landfill covers more than 50 rai, or 80,000 square metres, and is about 500 metres from a nearby community and five chicken farms.

Five fire engines have been deployed, but officials have not yet fully extinguished the blaze. The fire is burning through a large waste pile more than three metres high and can be seen from about four kilometres away.

Dry weather has made firefighting more difficult. Local officials are also using excavators to move rubbish and improve access for water spraying.”