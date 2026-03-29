Motorway shooting probed after body found in Nakhon Ratchasima

A man was found dead on the shoulder of the M6 motorway in Sung Noen district, Nakhon Ratchasima, late last night, March 28, with police treating the case as a shooting while they work to identify the suspect.

Highway Police from Station 3, Sub-division 8, Highway Police Division were alerted at about 8pm after a tow-truck driver reported a man lying by the roadside on the inbound carriageway towards Nakhon Ratchasima.

Officers arrived to find the 30 year old man lying near the guardrail on the hard shoulder. He was reportedly wearing a black jacket over a white polo shirt, jeans and black sandals.

A pickup truck was found nearby with a company sticker on the rear, which MGR Online described as linked to an interior and exterior building design and decoration business.

Preliminary checks found an apparent gunshot wound from a shotgun, with officers believing he died at the scene.

Highway Police coordinated with Sung Noen Police Station, a doctor from Sung Noen Hospital, Nakhon Ratchasima forensic officers and relevant partner units to attend.

At about 8.10pm, staff from Kham Thale So Hospital also arrived to support the inspection. Police placed traffic cones to manage vehicles and secured the area to allow investigators and forensic staff to examine the scene in detail.

Police said the circumstances and motive were not yet known. Investigators are collecting evidence at the scene, working to trace the suspect, and checking CCTV footage along the M6 route as the inquiry continues.

Elsewhere, a gunman fatally shot a teacher inside his Honda Accord on Highway 3011 in the Bang Pa-In district, Ayutthaya province, resulting in the car veering off the road.

Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots and observed a grey motorcycle speeding away, driven by an individual wearing a full-face helmet and a grey short-sleeved shirt, heading towards Bang Sai district.