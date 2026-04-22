Kaeng Krachan forest fire burns 5,000 rai in Phetchaburi

A forest fire has burned about 5,000 rai (roughly 8 square kilometres) in Kaeng Krachan forest and spread near homes in Phetchaburi, while officials have also found two gaur carcasses in the burned area with gunshot wounds.

The update was reported yesterday, April 21, after the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry ordered agencies to step up forest fire prevention and suppression efforts in the Kaeng Krachan forest complex, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Officials were told to continue patrols, surveillance, fire control and firefighting operations, while also creating firebreaks and raising awareness among residents to help reduce forest fires.

The ministry also ordered a strict investigation into the cause of the fires. Officials were told to enforce the law if they found offences such as encroachment, land clearing, or deliberately setting forest fires.

Kaeng Krachan National Park chief Mongkol Chaipakdee said that about 5,000 rai of forest had already been damaged. The fire has now spread to Ban Hin Kong in Yang Nam Klat Nuea subdistrict, Nong Ya Plong district, Phetchaburi.

Amid the fire, officials found two wild gaur carcasses in the burned area near the Mae Khamoei Bon community in Ban Tha Sela.

Initial checks found shotgun pellet wounds in the carcasses, and officials believe the animals may have been shot with shotgun rounds.

The carcasses are being taken for examination to confirm the cause of death and to preserve evidence.

Officials said the pattern of the forest fire appeared unusual, with hotspots spreading along ridge checkpoints and forming new fire clusters in the area. Based on an initial analysis, they suspect the fires may have been deliberately set.

DailyNews reported that officials are particularly looking at groups of hunters targeting gaur in Nong Ya Plong district. They said evidence will be gathered and the case will be investigated further to identify those responsible and take legal action.

Elsewhere, aerial footage reveals damage from a forest fire on Phu Lam Yai Mountain in Nakhon Ratchasima, with over 2,000 rai of land affected. Officials are clearing the area and monitoring to prevent any resurgence of the fire.