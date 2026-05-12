EV charging station fire damages truck at Samut Prakan factory

An EV charging station fire in Samut Prakan damaged a small electric truck at a factory in Bang Sao Thong district yesterday, May 11, with no injuries reported.

At 2.10am, officers at Bang Sao Thong Police Station received a report of a fire at an electric vehicle charging station inside a company in Bang Sao Thong subdistrict, Bang Sao Thong district.

Firefighters from Bang Sao Thong Subdistrict Administrative Organisation were sent to the scene. The fire was found at the front of the factory, which operates as a vehicle repair centre. Firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control shortly afterwards.

The EV charging station was destroyed, while a small four-wheel truck that had been left charging nearby sustained minor fire damage. No one was injured in the fire.

A factory security guard, 64 year old Narong, said the site repairs concrete plant equipment. He said no workers were on duty at the time because work had ended at about 10pm.

Narong was reportedly stationed at an inner security booth when he heard a sound similar to an explosion. Another security guard at the front booth then alerted him that a fire had broken out at the charging station.

He then called workers staying in the staff accommodation to help use chemical extinguishers to control the fire. However, the flames spread too quickly, prompting them to call 191.

Thairath reported that initial checks suggest an electrical short circuit may have caused the fire. Police will conduct a detailed examination to confirm whether the fault began in the charging station.

In similar news, a former Democrat Party MP’s hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) caught fire despite the vehicle not being plugged in for charging, prompting an investigation by police who discovered at least five tyre remnants beneath the vehicle.