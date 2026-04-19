Woman accuses Chinese client of assault, detention in Bangkok condo

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: April 19, 2026, 10:41 AM
50 2 minutes read
Woman accuses Chinese client of assault, detention in Bangkok condo | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photos from Siam News

A woman has filed a complaint after allegedly being detained and assaulted at a condominium in Bangkok by a Chinese client she met through entertainment work, with police now investigating the case.

The incident, first shared by the social media page “อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทิร์น part 7”, reportedly took place at a condominium in Ramkhamhaeng 24.

The victim, identified as 31 year old Pimphilai, gave additional testimony yesterday, April 18, to investigators at Hua Mak Police Station.

She had known the suspect for four to five months after being hired by him for entertainment work on several occasions. There had been no previous sign of violence, she said.

Police in Bangkok are investigating after a woman accused a Chinese client she met through entertainment work of assault and detention.
Photo via MGR Online

According to her account, the Chinese client asked her to stay at the condominium on April 6 and later invited her to Pattaya. On the night of April 9, they went out drinking before returning to the room late at night.

After feeling stressed and wanting to go home, she called a friend. The suspect allegedly recorded the conversation and translated it, then became angry after believing she intended to leave early.

The assault began at around 5.30am and continued until about 9am, according to the complaint. She was allegedly punched, kicked and struck repeatedly with a lamp, and was also threatened with a knife, leaving her unable to escape.

Related Articles
Police in Bangkok are investigating after a woman accused a Chinese client she met through entertainment work of assault and detention.
Photo via Siam News

The victim said she was forced to kneel beside a bed for nearly one hour and was told to cut her own hand if she wanted to leave the room. Another person, described as a friend of the suspect, was reportedly in another part of the room but did not intervene.

She also alleged the man appeared to be heavily under the influence of drugs during the incident. After the attack, he later took her to hospital and police were informed.

Pimphilai raised concerns about the handling of the case, saying mediation was proposed and that the suspect offered about 10,000 baht in compensation, which did not cover medical costs including brain scans, X-rays and other treatment.

Police in Bangkok are investigating after a woman accused a Chinese client she met through entertainment work of assault and detention.
Photo via Siam News

The woman also said she remains fearful and does not feel safe, adding that she has struggled to sleep and cannot stay alone. She urged police to pursue the case seriously and prevent similar incidents from happening to others.

Hua Mak Police have coordinated with the Immigration Bureau to place the suspect under watch, while officers review CCTV footage, gather evidence and question witnesses.

MGR Online reported that police said the suspect remains in Thailand and has shown no sign of fleeing.

Investigators are now preparing to summon him to hear the charges, while the victim has requested urgent protection measures. Police added that further legal action will follow if any link to drug use is confirmed.

Elsewhere, police arrested a Pakistani man at Suvarnabhumi International Airport over the alleged assault of a Thai transwoman in Phuket and the theft of 10,000 baht.

The victim earlier posted photos on social media showing blood on her face and chest while asking for help to identify the attacker. She had initially believed the suspect was Indian after he contacted her through a dating app seeking sexual services.

Latest Thailand News
Woman accuses Chinese client of assault, detention in Bangkok condo | Thaiger Bangkok News

Woman accuses Chinese client of assault, detention in Bangkok condo

15 seconds ago
Thai Met Department issues 9th storm alert for upper Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Met Department issues 9th storm alert for upper Thailand

57 minutes ago
French tourists fined after swimming in restricted Maya Bay area | Thaiger Krabi News

French tourists fined after swimming in restricted Maya Bay area

1 hour ago
Songkran festival: 242 fatalities in Thailand&#8217;s road safety report | Thaiger Pattaya News

Songkran festival: 242 fatalities in Thailand’s road safety report

19 hours ago
Thai flight cuts lead to 10% drop in outbound travel | Thaiger Business News

Thai flight cuts lead to 10% drop in outbound travel

21 hours ago
Tourist decline in Pai due to severe air pollution | Thaiger Thailand News

Tourist decline in Pai due to severe air pollution

22 hours ago
Thai PM vows swift action in wake of southern arson attacks | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai PM vows swift action in wake of southern arson attacks

23 hours ago
Summer storm warning for upper Thailand from April 17-20 | Thaiger Thailand News

Summer storm warning for upper Thailand from April 17-20

1 day ago
3 foreign men assault another foreigner in Pattaya Songkran celebration | Thaiger Thailand News

3 foreign men assault another foreigner in Pattaya Songkran celebration

2 days ago
Trat fisherman fined over 140,000 baht for illegal diesel | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Trat fisherman fined over 140,000 baht for illegal diesel

2 days ago
Bangkok woman claims date rape drug was sprayed into her face at Songkran party | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok woman claims date rape drug was sprayed into her face at Songkran party

2 days ago
Stranded in Thailand after Songkran? Here is what to do | Thaiger Travel Guides

Stranded in Thailand after Songkran? Here is what to do

2 days ago
Chinese man killed after falling under truck in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese man killed after falling under truck in Pattaya

2 days ago
Yala boy with special needs found dead in scrapyard car after four-day search | Thaiger South Thailand News

Yala boy with special needs found dead in scrapyard car after four-day search

2 days ago
2 transgender suspects surrender after leaving hickey on victim&#8217;s neck | Thaiger Thailand News

2 transgender suspects surrender after leaving hickey on victim’s neck

2 days ago
British pensioner dies after being swept out to sea in Hua Hin | Thaiger Thailand News

British pensioner dies after being swept out to sea in Hua Hin

2 days ago
Missing Taiwanese man found undergoing treatment in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Missing Taiwanese man found undergoing treatment in Pattaya

2 days ago
Private detained for raping girl in public bathroom near Khao San Road | Thaiger Bangkok News

Private detained for raping girl in public bathroom near Khao San Road

2 days ago
Bangkok draws nearly 5 million to Songkran events | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok draws nearly 5 million to Songkran events

2 days ago
OPPO Find X9 Ultra and X9s are coming to Thailand — Here&#8217;s what you need to know | Thaiger Technology News

OPPO Find X9 Ultra and X9s are coming to Thailand — Here’s what you need to know

2 days ago
Thai Airways cuts May flights across Asia, Europe | Thaiger Business News

Thai Airways cuts May flights across Asia, Europe

2 days ago
1.47 million attend ICONSIAM’s THAICONIC SONGKRAN 2026 as event also tops 100m digital views | Thaiger Events

1.47 million attend ICONSIAM’s THAICONIC SONGKRAN 2026 as event also tops 100m digital views

2 days ago
British man apologises after drifting car near Songkran event | Thaiger South Thailand News

British man apologises after drifting car near Songkran event

2 days ago
Bystander student hospitalised after Udon Thani Songkran brawl | Thaiger Thailand News

Bystander student hospitalised after Udon Thani Songkran brawl

2 days ago
Bangkok tuk tuk driver tries to overcharge influencer during Songkran, faces legal action | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok tuk tuk driver tries to overcharge influencer during Songkran, faces legal action

2 days ago
Bangkok NewsCrime News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: April 19, 2026, 10:41 AM
50 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.