Woman accuses Chinese client of assault, detention in Bangkok condo

A woman has filed a complaint after allegedly being detained and assaulted at a condominium in Bangkok by a Chinese client she met through entertainment work, with police now investigating the case.

The incident, first shared by the social media page “อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทิร์น part 7”, reportedly took place at a condominium in Ramkhamhaeng 24.

The victim, identified as 31 year old Pimphilai, gave additional testimony yesterday, April 18, to investigators at Hua Mak Police Station.

She had known the suspect for four to five months after being hired by him for entertainment work on several occasions. There had been no previous sign of violence, she said.

According to her account, the Chinese client asked her to stay at the condominium on April 6 and later invited her to Pattaya. On the night of April 9, they went out drinking before returning to the room late at night.

After feeling stressed and wanting to go home, she called a friend. The suspect allegedly recorded the conversation and translated it, then became angry after believing she intended to leave early.

The assault began at around 5.30am and continued until about 9am, according to the complaint. She was allegedly punched, kicked and struck repeatedly with a lamp, and was also threatened with a knife, leaving her unable to escape.

The victim said she was forced to kneel beside a bed for nearly one hour and was told to cut her own hand if she wanted to leave the room. Another person, described as a friend of the suspect, was reportedly in another part of the room but did not intervene.

She also alleged the man appeared to be heavily under the influence of drugs during the incident. After the attack, he later took her to hospital and police were informed.

Pimphilai raised concerns about the handling of the case, saying mediation was proposed and that the suspect offered about 10,000 baht in compensation, which did not cover medical costs including brain scans, X-rays and other treatment.

The woman also said she remains fearful and does not feel safe, adding that she has struggled to sleep and cannot stay alone. She urged police to pursue the case seriously and prevent similar incidents from happening to others.

Hua Mak Police have coordinated with the Immigration Bureau to place the suspect under watch, while officers review CCTV footage, gather evidence and question witnesses.

MGR Online reported that police said the suspect remains in Thailand and has shown no sign of fleeing.

Investigators are now preparing to summon him to hear the charges, while the victim has requested urgent protection measures. Police added that further legal action will follow if any link to drug use is confirmed.

Elsewhere, police arrested a Pakistani man at Suvarnabhumi International Airport over the alleged assault of a Thai transwoman in Phuket and the theft of 10,000 baht.

The victim earlier posted photos on social media showing blood on her face and chest while asking for help to identify the attacker. She had initially believed the suspect was Indian after he contacted her through a dating app seeking sexual services.