Unattended microwave suspected in Samut Prakan apartment fire

An unattended microwave is suspected to have caused a fire in Samut Prakan yesterday, March 25, at a five-storey apartment building in Mueang Samut Prakan district, prompting firefighters to evacuate residents.

Fire crews from Pak Nam Municipality and nearby areas responded with nearly 10 fire engines, supported by rescue and medical volunteers, as residents were moved to a safe point.

Firefighters hauled hoses up to the rooftop and worked inside the room to bring the situation under control. The flames were extinguished in about 30 minutes, with damage limited to one room.

A Myanmar resident said they heard a commotion outside, noticed the fire, and began running downstairs. The resident added that the room where the fire started belonged to a Thai family whose parents were at work, leaving two sons at home.

A 28 year old fourth-floor resident, identified as A, said she heard a loud bang, like something hitting the roof, then noticed a burning smell.

She checked a rear window but saw nothing before looking out the front and spotting heavy smoke as people below shouted that there was a fire.

She said the flames appeared to be coming from the rooftop area and believed the blaze had been burning for some time, with melted items falling to lower levels. By the time she fled downstairs, most residents had already evacuated.

Channel 3 reporters later spoke with a 14 year old boy living in the room where the fire began. He said he had been heating food in a microwave and went to shower while waiting, but came out to find smoke and flames inside the room.

He said he set the heating time for only a short period, but suspected something went wrong while he was away from the microwave.

Police investigators inspected the site and said they would question witnesses and others involved. Forensic officers are expected to examine the scene again, with the initial assessment pointing to the microwave being left unattended while food was being heated, leading to the fire spreading.

Similarly, a couple’s excitement over their newly purchased second-hand car ended in disaster when the vehicle caught fire on Kanchanaphisek Bridge in Samut Prakan, just before they could make it home.