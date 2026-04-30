What expats should check before signing a 1-year lease in Bangkok

If there’s one city with no shortage of condos, Bangkok is one of them. The search itself rarely takes long. What takes longer to untangle, sometimes much longer, is a lease you signed without reading carefully enough.

A few overlooked clauses, an undocumented scratch on the wall, or a landlord who charges double the government electricity rate aren’t things to overlook, and they will definitely come back and bite you afterwards, in one way or another. This guide covers the five things worth checking before you sign.

What you should expect to pay

Before any negotiation, you need a reliable baseline. The table below reflects current asking rents across Central Bangkok’s main expat districts. These are baht-per-month figures for furnished condos, the standard for expat-facing units.

Neighbourhood Studio 1-bedroom 2-bedroom Asok / lower Sukhumvit 15,000–30,000 baht 25,000–50,000 baht 45,000–100,000 baht Phrom Phong / Thong Lor 20,000–55,000 baht 30,000–95,000 baht 55,000–250,000+ baht Ekkamai / upper Sukhumvit 13,000–40,000 baht 18,000–55,000 baht 30,000–110,000 baht Silom / Sathorn 14,000–50,000 baht 25,000–90,000 baht 40,000–200,000+ baht Ari 12,000–38,000 baht 18,000–55,000 baht 30,000–100,000+ baht Ratchada / Rama 9 8,000–30,000 baht 13,000–45,000 baht 22,000–80,000 baht

A quick note on range width: the gap between budget and luxury in Bangkok is enormous. A studio in Ratchada and a studio in Thong Lor are two completely different products for two completely different tenants.

Know which tier you’re shopping in, then cross-check your target buildings leading real-estate platforms such as FazWaz before walking into any negotiation.

1. Understand how the rental process actually works

Most expats in Bangkok rent through a property agent, and that changes the negotiation dynamic in ways worth knowing upfront. The agent is paid by the landlord, typically one month’s commission on a 12-month lease, which means their services cost you nothing. It also means the agent’s primary relationship is with the landlord, not with you.

That’s not a problem, but it is a context. A good agent will negotiate on your behalf because a closed deal serves everyone. A less engaged one will push you toward whatever is easiest to close. Working with multiple agents simultaneously, or shortlisting your preferred buildings and approaching the building juristic office directly, keeps your options open and your leverage intact.

The process itself is fairly standard once you’ve found a unit you want. You’ll pay a small booking fee to hold it while the lease is drafted, then sign the contract and hand over a security deposit, almost always two months’ rent, plus the first month’s rent. That three-month upfront cost is fixed market practice and largely non-negotiable.

2. Know which parts of the deal are actually negotiable

Not everything is up for discussion. Security deposit amounts and basic payment terms are largely fixed. Headline rent has some room, but less than most people assume, and pushing too hard on price alone can create friction before the lease even starts.

What genuinely moves is furnishing upgrades. If the unit has a dated mattress, a small TV, no washing machine, or an older air conditioner, ask the landlord to address these before you sign. These are one-off costs to the owner that make little difference to their yield calculation, but have a significant difference to your daily life.

Asking for a new mattress and a washing machine is generally reasonable on a 12-month lease; asking for a 15% rent reduction rarely goes anywhere.

Repair responsibilities are also worth pinning down in writing. The standard arrangement is that the landlord covers structural issues and major appliance failures; the tenant covers consumables. Standard, yes, but only enforceable if it’s in the contract rather than a verbal assurance from the agent.

3. Check the electricity rates before anything else

This is the single most financially significant line item that most expats overlook. The MEA government electricity tariff sits at around 4.00 to 4.18 baht per unit in 2026. Many Bangkok landlords charge 7 to 8 baht per unit, and some go higher.

On a furnished condo running air conditioning regularly, that gap can add up to 10,000 baht over the course of a 12-month lease. Before signing, check whether the lease specifies the rate at which electricity is billed.

Landlords operating through buildings with central metering sometimes push back on this; in which case, factor the inflated rate into your rent assessment from the start. Knowing the difference between a 28,000 baht unit with government-rate utilities and a 25,000 baht unit with landlord-controlled rates is not a small thing.

4. Ask for a break clause

For expats on multi-year work contracts, this is arguably more important than the monthly rent figure. A break clause gives you the right to exit the lease early, typically after 6 months, with 30 days’ written notice, usually subject to providing an employer letter confirming the change in circumstances.

Without it, you’re exposed to losing your two-month deposit if your contract is cut short, your company relocates you, or your circumstances simply change. That’s 50,000 to 100,000 baht of exposure on a mid-range unit. Spend the 30 seconds it takes to ask.

It’s also worth asking whether the lease contains a clause allowing the landlord to terminate early if they sell the unit, though you are protected under the Thai Civil and Commercial Code.

5. Protect the deposit before you move in

The security deposit is refunded at the end of your lease, in theory. In practice, disagreements over the condition of the unit on move-out are among the most common complaints from expats leaving Bangkok. The protection is almost entirely in the move-in documentation.

On the day you receive the keys, walk through the unit with the agent present. Photograph every room, every appliance, and every existing mark or scratch, with timestamps. Record a short video narrating the date and condition out loud.

Test every appliance: air conditioners, hot water, washing machine, cooker, and lights. Read and photograph the electricity and water meters. Send the full set of photos to the agent by LINE or email the same day, so there’s a timestamped record that both parties have seen.

Insist on a written inventory list as a signed annex to the lease. Without it, what counts as damage versus ordinary wear and tear is entirely subjective on move-out day.

The deposit return timeline is typically 30 days after you vacate, once final utility bills have settled. If it’s withheld without justification, a written demand citing the lease terms is usually the most effective first step, or a formal complaint to the OCPB (the Office of the Consumer Protection Board), which has investigative authority over landlords operating three or more rental units.

One thing to check before you pay anything

Confirm whether the lease includes a TM30 obligation. Thai immigration law requires the property owner to report their stay to Immigration within 24 hours of their arrival. Most agents and landlords are familiar with this, but it’s worth having it written into the contract so there’s no ambiguity.

A missing TM30 can complicate your 90-day report, visa extension, and certificate of residence, all of which are necessities for anyone staying long-term.

Bangkok’s rental market is accessible, relatively transparent, and right now, tilted toward tenants in most of Central Bangkok. Your leverage as an expat renter isn’t in grinding down the asking price.

It’s in knowing which clauses carry real financial weight, what to document on day one, and what to ask for before the lease is signed rather than after. The conversations are straightforward. They just need to happen before you hand over the deposit.

FazWaz lists condos for rent across all of Central Bangkok’s main expat districts, with verified pricing and direct agent contact. View condos for rent in Bangkok listed on FazWaz.