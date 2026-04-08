Saraburi father files complaint after tutor hits boy with phone

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: April 8, 2026, 3:40 PM
157 1 minute read
Saraburi father files complaint after tutor hits boy with phone | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photos from Matichon

A father in Saraburi filed a police complaint yesterday, April 7, after alleging that a female tutor injured his seven year old son by hitting the boy on the head with a mobile phone, leaving him with a head injury.

The boy was later taken to Saraburi Hospital, where he received treatment. The doctors said the boy’s wound did not require stitches and was a small open wound.

The child’s father, 41 year old Pitak, said he had enrolled his son for tutoring during the school holiday near their home. He said the boy had attended for just over a week before the incident.

Police in Saraburi are investigating after a father said a tutor hit his seven year old son on the head with a mobile phone.
Photo via Matichon

According to the father, the tutor, identified as Jit and believed to be about 50 years old, struck the student on the head with a mobile phone after he got three answers wrong in a Thai language exercise. He also alleged that the tutor had pulled the boy’s ear and hit his back.

Pitak said his son had previously told him he had been hurt by the tutor since last week, but he had not believed it at the time.

He said the tutor later called and admitted she had accidentally hit the boy on the head with a phone, causing the injury.

Police in Saraburi are investigating after a father said a tutor hit his seven year old son on the head with a mobile phone.
Photo via Matichon

When questioned by the father, the tutor reportedly said she had lost her temper because of the heat. She then offered 500 baht in compensation and told him he could go to the police if he wanted.

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Pitak refused the offer and filed an assault complaint at Mueang Saraburi Police Station. He added that he wanted the case to go through the legal process to help prevent similar incidents.

After the case was posted on social media, other parents reportedly came forward with allegations of similar abuse by the same tutor. One said a child had previously suffered a cut lip after being hit with a notebook.

Khaosod reported that the police are gathering evidence and are expected to question the other party further.

Police in Saraburi are investigating after a father said a tutor hit his seven year old son on the head with a mobile phone.
Photo via Matichon

Elsewhere, a school punishment complaint is under investigation after a Prathom 2 (Year 2) student in Tha Muang district, Kanchanaburi, was allegedly punished in class with bamboo-stick strikes to both arms, leaving more than 10 bruises.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: April 8, 2026, 3:40 PM
157 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.