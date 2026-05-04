Truck carrying lithium batteries catches fire, damaging expressway in Chachoengsao

A fire involving a truck carrying lithium batteries caught fire yesterday, May 3, on the Bangna-Trat Road in Chachoengsao, causing damage to an elevated expressway, prompting road closures and a safety inspection.

Bang Pakong Police Station officers were alerted to the incident at around 7.30pm on the left lane of Thepparat Road, also known as Bangna-Trat Road, in Bang Pakong district. Firefighters were dispatched to the scene to contain the blaze.

The vehicle was identified as a white Isuzu 10-wheel truck registered in Nakhon Pathom. Police told ThaiRath that explosions were heard as the fire intensified.

Fire crews attempted to control the flames with water and foam, but their efforts were hampered by the thermal runaway effect of lithium-ion batteries, where chemical reactions continue, and fires reignite even after they are extinguished.

The blaze extended upwards and affected the Bang Na–Chon Buri Expressway above the road. Concrete debris fell onto the road below, leading to the closure of both roads for safety.

The driver told police he had transported the vehicle from Plaeng Yao district in Chachoengsao when the fire broke out on the truck, prompting him to leave the vehicle. He said he was unaware of the cargo and was responsible only for driving.

After the fire was brought under control, officers confirmed the truck was carrying lithium batteries, classified as hazardous materials. ThaiRath reported that such batteries can reignite when exposed to heat or impact.

Engineers from the Bang Na–Chon Buri Expressway inspected the structure today, May 4, and confirmed it was safe for use. The expressway has since reopened to traffic.

Investigators are reviewing transport documentation related to the lithium batteries to determine compliance. Police are also preparing to inspect the factory in Plaeng Yao where the shipment originated.

According to the Highway Police Facebook page, Bangna-Trat Road remains closed in parts while investigations and safety operations continue.