Bedridden Swiss man dies in Pattaya room fire

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: April 12, 2026, 2:39 PM
50 1 minute read
Bedridden Swiss man dies in Pattaya room fire | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Siam Chon News

A 79 year old Swiss man died in a room fire at a rental property in Pong subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri, yesterday, April 11, with police suspecting a cigarette butt may have caused the blaze.

Police were alerted to the fire at 6.06am in Soi Huai Yai Muk, Moo 6, and responded with firefighters from Pong Municipality and volunteers from Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan rescue foundation in Pattaya.

The property was a row of rental rooms occupied by several foreign residents, most of them elderly.

The fire was concentrated in room No. 6, where flames were burning intensely, and smoke had spread across the area. Firefighters prevented the blaze from spreading and brought it under control in about 30 minutes.

After the fire was extinguished, officers found the body of the Swiss national on a bed inside the room. Police sealed off the area while investigators examined the scene.

A Pattaya room fire killed a bedridden Swiss man, with police suspecting a cigarette butt may have caused the blaze.
Photo via Siam Chon News

A neighbour, identified as 31 year old Nan, said the man lived alone and was bedridden, with a carer visiting from time to time.

She said he often smoked in bed, leading people nearby to suspect a cigarette butt may have started the fire.

Related Articles

Another neighbour, 41 year old Somporn, said she was asleep when she noticed the smell of smoke. When she opened her door, she saw flames coming from the room and tried to help but was unable to get inside because the fire was too intense, so she called for help.

Siam Chon News reported that investigators from Nong Prue Police Station documented the scene and called in forensic officers to determine the exact cause of the fire.

A Pattaya room fire killed a bedridden Swiss man, with police suspecting a cigarette butt may have caused the blaze.
Photo via Siam Chon News

Police said the initial assumption was that a cigarette butt ignited the blaze, while the victim was unable to escape because he was bedridden. Rescue workers were assigned to transfer the body to hospital pending contact from relatives.

Similarly, holidaymakers were left scrambling for safety after a fire erupted in a Jomtien condominium. The blaze reportedly started in the kitchen area, near several electrical appliances. Emergency crews quickly brought the situation under control.

Latest Thailand News
Bedridden Swiss man dies in Pattaya room fire | Thaiger Pattaya News

Bedridden Swiss man dies in Pattaya room fire

21 seconds ago
Phuket landfill fire contained but smoke continues | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket landfill fire contained but smoke continues

48 minutes ago
Thailand to host Miss Tourism World 2026, boosting local tourism | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thailand to host Miss Tourism World 2026, boosting local tourism

54 minutes ago
US banks warned of cyber risks from new AI model | Thaiger Business News

US banks warned of cyber risks from new AI model

2 hours ago
18-wheeler crash in Lampang leaves two dead, eight injured | Thaiger Thailand News

18-wheeler crash in Lampang leaves two dead, eight injured

3 hours ago
Thai police report 2,617 drink-driving cases as Songkran begins | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai police report 2,617 drink-driving cases as Songkran begins

3 hours ago
Foreign rider rides against traffic, flips off driver in Chon Buri | Thaiger Crime News

Foreign rider rides against traffic, flips off driver in Chon Buri

4 hours ago
Foreign tourists spray fire extinguisher on Pattaya Walking Street | Thaiger Pattaya News

Foreign tourists spray fire extinguisher on Pattaya Walking Street

5 hours ago
Rama 2 Road construction paused for Songkran, easing traffic | Thaiger Thailand News

Rama 2 Road construction paused for Songkran, easing traffic

5 hours ago
16 foreign women arrested in Pattaya for prostitution activities | Thaiger Pattaya News

16 foreign women arrested in Pattaya for prostitution activities

23 hours ago
Airports boost safety and service for Songkran festival 2026 | Thaiger Thailand News

Airports boost safety and service for Songkran festival 2026

1 day ago
Man found dead in remote Phatthalung forest with bullet wound | Thaiger Thailand News

Man found dead in remote Phatthalung forest with bullet wound

1 day ago
Thailand&#8217;s oil reserves secure for 110 days, ministry confirms | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand’s oil reserves secure for 110 days, ministry confirms

1 day ago
Man severely injured in pit bull attack in Phetchabun | Thaiger Thailand News

Man severely injured in pit bull attack in Phetchabun

1 day ago
Thai economy braces for stagflation amid Iran war: How real estate must pivot to survive | Thaiger Business News

Thai economy braces for stagflation amid Iran war: How real estate must pivot to survive

1 day ago
Thai ex-manager confesses to hacking Nonthaburi mall system in revenge | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai ex-manager confesses to hacking Nonthaburi mall system in revenge

2 days ago
More than 80 undocumented Myanmar migrants found in Songkhla | Thaiger South Thailand News

More than 80 undocumented Myanmar migrants found in Songkhla

2 days ago
2 Chinese sex creators arrested in Bangkok with drugs, sex toys, and pornography | Thaiger Bangkok News

2 Chinese sex creators arrested in Bangkok with drugs, sex toys, and pornography

2 days ago
Frenchman wanted for drugs and money laundering arrested in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Frenchman wanted for drugs and money laundering arrested in Phuket

2 days ago
Food rider accused of assaulting wrong man in honking dispute | Thaiger Thailand News

Food rider accused of assaulting wrong man in honking dispute

2 days ago
Can foreigners buy a condo in Bangkok? Yes, and here is how | Thaiger Property

Can foreigners buy a condo in Bangkok? Yes, and here is how

2 days ago
Black panther cub seized in Mae Sot sting operation | Thaiger Crime News

Black panther cub seized in Mae Sot sting operation

2 days ago
Chinese-born suspect behind 239 gambling websites arrested in Pattaya | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese-born suspect behind 239 gambling websites arrested in Pattaya

2 days ago
5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (April 10 to 12) | Thaiger Things To Do

5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (April 10 to 12)

2 days ago
Lampang police deploy horse carriage patrol for Songkran | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Lampang police deploy horse carriage patrol for Songkran

2 days ago
Pattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: April 12, 2026, 2:39 PM
50 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.