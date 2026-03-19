Influencer’s stolen safe found damaged, two suspects arrested

Police in Nakhon Ratchasima today, March 19, arrested two suspects over the theft of a safe belonging to an influencer after it disappeared from a luxury condominium in Korat and was later found damaged.

Investigators detained two men in the city before taking them to a disposal site in the Jo Ho area, where the safe was found damaged after being smashed open at the rear, leaving a large hole.

The suspects were identified as 29 year old Panya and Phisont, a condominium maintenance worker at the building where the victim lives.

Mod Oil said she was pleased police worked quickly and located the safe, but remained concerned because it had been damaged.

According to the influencer, the safe contained high-value items including 30 baht (about 450 grammes) of gold bars, an amulet coin and a pendant. Checks are underway to confirm whether all the items are still present.

Mod Oil said she suspected the condominium’s technicians from the start because they were the only workers she typically allowed into her room for air-conditioning cleaning, repairs and renovations, and she never hired outside housekeepers.

She said she did not expect the suspect to be a junior technician she had rarely seen. She apologised to the head technician for the misunderstanding and thanked Korat police.

The suspects claimed they knew Mod Oil had significant valuables in her room after seeing information on social media. They allegedly planned the theft by using their access and knowledge of entry and exit routes in the building.

Investigators said specialists will be called in to open the recovered safe so officers can check what is inside and confirm whether anything is missing, reported Khaosod.

The two suspects have been charged with jointly committing theft in a dwelling. Officers are continuing interviews to identify any additional people involved and to recover as much property as possible before the case proceeds.

In similar news, a male bar host has been arrested for allegedly breaking into the home of a well-known transgender influencer, “Nara Crepe Kathoey,” in Bangkok and stealing luxury items and a large sum of cash.