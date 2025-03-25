Heroic officer saves drowning girl with CPR in Chon Buri

The regional police chief hailed a heroic patrol officer from Ban Bueng Police Station for successfully performing CPR on a 12 year old girl who nearly drowned. The officer’s prompt and skilled response saved the child’s life.

Police Lieutenant General Yingyos Thepjamnong, Commander of Provincial Police Region 2, reported that on March 23, a team including Police Sub-Lieutenant Prawat Singhphadungsak from Ban Bueng Police Station in Chon Buri responded to an emergency involving a drowning girl.

The officer provided CPR, reviving the girl before she was taken to the hospital for further treatment. The girl’s condition is now improving.

The incident occurred at a private pond, where emergency services, including the Maphai patrol officers and volunteers from Ban Bueng’s Moral Association, were dispatched. Upon arrival, they found the girl unconscious and performed resuscitation efforts until she regained vital signs.

She was then transported by the Ban Bueng Hospital emergency vehicle for ongoing care. Her parents, who anxiously observed the rescue, expressed gratitude to the officers, considering them heroes for their life-saving actions.

Lt. Gen. Yingyos commended Pol. Sub. Lt. Prawat for exemplifying the role of a dedicated officer in safeguarding the public. He highlighted the importance of CPR skills among police officers, essential for emergencies.

The commander also urged parents to be vigilant during the summer school break, a period with high drowning incidents. Parents should ensure children do not swim in hazardous areas and are equipped with safety gear like flotation rings or life jackets, always under adult supervision.

In emergencies requiring assistance, the public is encouraged to contact the police at 191, with Provincial Police Region 2 committed to providing eager support, reported KhaoSod.

