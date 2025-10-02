Miracle escape: Myanmar couple plunge off Sri Racha bridge

A Myanmar couple survived a 10-metre fall after crashing their motorcycle off a Sri Racha overpass while en route to work, prompting a swift rescue response.

The crash took place yesterday, October 1, at around 3pm near the Bo Yang overpass on the inbound lane to Chon Buri.

Rescue teams from the Sawang Prateep Sri Racha Unit, ambulance staff from Somdej Phra Boromrajthevi Hospital’s Lanthom unit, and officers from Nongkham Police Station rushed to the scene after receiving reports of the fall.

Emergency responders found the couple lying in a patch of muddy roadside grass, miraculously still alive. The rider, 33 year old Zaw Pola Phaye, suffered only minor injuries and abdominal pain, his body coated in mud. His wife, 42 year old Nan Wey, was found in a more serious condition, unable to move and in severe pain, with a suspected arm fracture and spinal injuries. She was immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment.

During the rescue, a visibly distressed Zaw reportedly sobbed uncontrollably, blaming himself for the crash and pleading with rescuers to save his wife. His panic reflected the shock of surviving such a terrifying fall.

On the overpass above, police discovered their overturned grey-orange Honda Scoopy motorcycle alongside personal belongings scattered across the road, including a plastic bag containing school milk and a single shoe.

Security guard Bun Ting Arunphas, stationed nearby, said he heard a loud crash and then saw what looked like debris fall from the overpass.

“At first, I didn’t realise it was people. It happened so fast. Luckily, they landed on soft, muddy grass, not the concrete road.”

He said that he immediately contacted emergency services and urged Zaw not to move his wife.

According to Zaw, the crash occurred when he mistakenly took the overpass while riding to work with his wife. Unfamiliar with the horseshoe-shaped curve, he approached it at high speed, thinking it was a straight road. Unable to brake in time, they crashed into the barrier and were thrown over the edge, reported The Pattaya News.

Police say excessive speed and unfamiliarity with the road were likely the cause of the accident. Their survival is being called nothing short of miraculous.