Buying medicine at 7-11 in Thailand, is it more convenient?

Few sights become as familiar as the bright green, orange, and red logo of 7-11. With over 14,500 branches erected across Thailand as of 2023, it’s no surprise that you can’t walk around anywhere without sighting the iconic convenience store.

Because they appear on every nook and cranny of Thailand, seeming to appear on virtually every street corner, 7-11 is unbeatable when it comes to convenience, or when we are in quick need of a few essentials. But what happens when you’re feeling under the weather or dealing with a minor health issue? Can those ubiquitous 7-11 stores help you out?

As it turns out, Thailand’s 7-11 stores stock a surprising variety of medications and health products that can be lifesavers when you’re far away from home. Let’s take a look at exactly what you can (and cannot) find at 7-11 to help you handle common health issues.

Common medications available at 7-11

For pain relievers, you’ll easily find paracetamol in 500mg doses. These generally work perfectly fine for headaches, minor pain, or to reduce fevers. Popular options at 7-11 are Tylenol, Sara, and Akamol 500, among many others.

For muscle aches, counterpains are readily available. Be sure to look out for the Muay or Tiger balm brands as they are a beloved option by many Muay Thai practitioners and boxers around the country.

If you have a cold, the options are slightly limited at 7-11. While Tiffy (a popular Thai cold remedy combining paracetamol and decongestants) is a good choice, they have been cleared from shelves as of 2023. Basic cold and flu medications are more likely to come in the form of herbal remedies and cough syrups.

Similarly, if you get a small fever, you may find the readily available fever patches to be a godsend.

Stuffy noses may benefit the plethora of inhaler options. Hong Thai is a cult classic, although other options such as Peppermint, Poi-Sian, and Vapex are not too bad either. Ointments such as Vicks or many other Thai traditional or herbal options are also available (these also work well for insect bites).

Thailand’s cuisine, while delicious, can sometimes challenge foreign stomachs, especially Isaan food. Fortunately, 7-11 stocks medications for both diarrhoea and constipation in the form of activated charcoal capsules. If you have an upset stomach, while you might not find specific Western brands like Pepto Bismol, local equivalents such as the beloved Thai Flying White Rabbit brand are always available.

For sore throats, Strepsils (throat lozenges) are generally your best bet as options may be slightly limited in this arena. You may find some luck with throat sprays in bigger 7-11 branches, but don’t put all your eggs in one basket in this case.

If you get a small open wound, it’s important to clean it to reduce the chances of infection. Most 7-11s stock saline, gauze, and band-aids which will you precious time before you make your trip to either a pharmacy or sa mall clinic.

It’s important to note that most medications at 7-11 are often Thai brands, so packaging may look unfamiliar. Look for images on the packaging or information on the back that indicate the symptoms they treat. Don’t hesitate to ask a store employee for help if need be.

Health supplements worth knowing

Thailand’s 7-11 stores also stock a pretty impressive supplements lineup. Here are a few that you might find:

Electrolyte packets or drinks: Small sachets containing minerals and electrolytes can be dissolved in water to quickly rehydrate you in Thailand’s sweltering tropical heat. They also come in the form of drinks, so look out for brands such as Sponsor or Pocari Sweat.

Small sachets containing minerals and electrolytes can be dissolved in water to quickly rehydrate you in Thailand’s sweltering tropical heat. They also come in the form of drinks, so look out for brands such as Sponsor or Pocari Sweat. Collagen drinks: For those who are beauty-conscious, you may be interested in Collagen beverages, which are popular with locals for skin health.

For those who are beauty-conscious, you may be interested in Collagen beverages, which are popular with locals for skin health. Probiotic drinks: Yakult or Betagen, the fermented milk drinks containing beneficial bacteria, is available to help maintain digestive health while your system adjusts to new foods.

Yakult or Betagen, the fermented milk drinks containing beneficial bacteria, is available to help maintain digestive health while your system adjusts to new foods. Protein supplements: If you’re maintaining a fitness routine while travelling, you’ll find high-protein milk drinks or energy bars targeting those looking to increase their protein intake.

These supplements (except for the protein bars) are typically found in the refrigerated section or near the pharmacy products in most 7-11 locations.

Travel-specific medical needs

7-11 stocks several items specifically useful for travellers making their way around Thailand. For those planning boat trips to any of Thailand’s islands or a road trip to the mountainous north, stocking up on NAVAMED is not a bad idea as they are a readily available motion sickness remedy.

Mosquitoes are plentiful in tropical destinations such as Thailand, our warm and humid conditions provide almost perfect conditions for these pesky disease carriers to thrive. The good news is that we can easily protect ourselves from mosquitoes, and 7-11 offers various options: sprays, creams, coils, and repellents.

For Covid-19 products, face masks and antibacterial hand wash are stocked at 7-11, even though demand has decreased. These can be useful not just for pandemic concerns but for general protection in crowded tourist areas, especially with the rising concern of urban pollution and skyrocketing PM2.5 levels.

What you won’t find at 7-11

While 7-11 is convenient, it’s important to understand its limitations regarding medications. 7-11 does not stock prescription drugs of any kind. This includes antibiotics, strong pain medications, and any controlled substances.

Though antibiotics are available over-the-counter at Thai pharmacies, you won’t find them at 7-11 as the selection on their shelves focuses only on the most common ailments and basic health needs.

While 7-11 is convenient for basic health needs, Thai pharmacies can prove to be the superior choice in some instances. Benefits include:

Wider selection: Pharmacies stock a much broader range of medications, including those for specific conditions not covered by 7-11’s basic options.

Pharmacies stock a much broader range of medications, including those for specific conditions not covered by 7-11’s basic options. Expert advice: Thai pharmacists are generally well-trained, and many speak English in tourist areas. They can offer advice on medication selection and usage.

Thai pharmacists are generally well-trained, and many speak English in tourist areas. They can offer advice on medication selection and usage. International brands: If you’re looking for specific brands from home, pharmacies are more likely to stock them, especially chain stores like Watson’s and Boots.

If you’re looking for specific brands from home, pharmacies are more likely to stock them, especially chain stores like Watson’s and Boots. Behind-the-counter medications: Many medications that require prescriptions in Western countries are available without prescription in Thai pharmacies, though you’ll need to speak with the pharmacist.

With this, it’s crucial to recognise when your health issue requires more than the options available at convenience stores. When you are experiencing any persistent unusual symptoms, it’s advisable to seek medical attention either at pharmacies or healthcare facilities.

Some 7-11s in Thailand now actually have pharmacies built-in, although they are quite sparse. In most cases, a clinic or standalone pharmacy branch may prove to be the safer option.

If you are travelling in Thailand, it’s advisable to carry your travel insurance information with you and don’t hesitate to contact your insurance’s emergency assistance line for help finding appropriate care.

Altogether, the sheer availability of 7-11 stores nationwide in Thailand still makes the convenience store a good starting place for finding medication for minor health issues while on the go. They are cheap, basic, and accessible, but still can’t be considered as a replacement for pharmacies or medical facilities. Knowing what’s available, and what isn’t, goes a long way in preparing for your travels.

