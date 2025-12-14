Thai comedian mourns nephew killed at Thai-Cambodian border

The family of ‘Luafuea Mokjok,’ a well-known comedian and YouTube channel owner, is mourning the loss of his seventh Thai soldier nephew, who died in the line of duty.

Private Thanarat Chanprathat, from the 112th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Battalion, First Army Area, was killed in action at the Thai-Cambodian border, specifically in the Bueng Takwan-Ban Klong Plaeng battlefield on December 10.

In an emotional tribute, Luafuea shared a clip on his YouTube channel expressing his sorrow and respect for his brave nephew.

The caption read, ‘Grandpa and Grandma love you dearly. We proudly inscribed your name on every car. You have fulfilled your duty as a man with honour. Rest in peace, dear nephew.’

Luafuea further expressed his grief in the video, ‘I salute all the brave soldiers, and now the seventh has reached my family, my nephew, Pluem, Thanarat Chanprathat, who passed away on December 10. He was struck by artillery fire, and his body will be transported to Nong Khai.’

Addressing the country’s leaders, he said, ‘I have only been able to post tributes to the first, second, third, and fourth soldiers. I never thought the seventh would be my nephew. I urge the leaders to let this end with my nephew’s generation, not with my son’s generation.’

He elaborated on the sacrifice, stating, ‘No one chooses to be a hero, whether soldier or civilian. If Cambodia remains bold, I have faith in the Thai military forces. Let us finish this in our generation, so the children can remember the prime minister and the general who ended the Cambodian conflict.’

He concluded with a tribute to his nephew, ‘I salute my nephew, Pluem, Thanarat Chanprathat, for his noble deeds and the pride he brought to our family. We mourn his loss, but we are proud of Pluem, the true brave soldier.

In related news, tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border remain high, with Thai authorities confirming that military operations are continuing despite international calls for restraint.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul reiterated that no formal ceasefire agreement has been reached, while clashes have been reported in several border areas, resulting in military and civilian casualties.

At the same time, the situation has had wider humanitarian impacts, including thousands of Thai nationals stranded after Cambodia indefinitely closed key border crossings such as Poipet.

Thai officials have stressed that actions on the ground will prioritise national sovereignty, civilian safety, and developments in the security situation, rather than external statements, as diplomatic efforts through regional partners continue, according to KhaoSod.

