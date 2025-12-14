Thai comedian mourns nephew killed at Thai-Cambodian border
Family of well-known comedian grieves loss of soldier nephew killed on duty
The family of ‘Luafuea Mokjok,’ a well-known comedian and YouTube channel owner, is mourning the loss of his seventh Thai soldier nephew, who died in the line of duty.
Private Thanarat Chanprathat, from the 112th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Battalion, First Army Area, was killed in action at the Thai-Cambodian border, specifically in the Bueng Takwan-Ban Klong Plaeng battlefield on December 10.
In an emotional tribute, Luafuea shared a clip on his YouTube channel expressing his sorrow and respect for his brave nephew.
The caption read, ‘Grandpa and Grandma love you dearly. We proudly inscribed your name on every car. You have fulfilled your duty as a man with honour. Rest in peace, dear nephew.’
Luafuea further expressed his grief in the video, ‘I salute all the brave soldiers, and now the seventh has reached my family, my nephew, Pluem, Thanarat Chanprathat, who passed away on December 10. He was struck by artillery fire, and his body will be transported to Nong Khai.’
Addressing the country’s leaders, he said, ‘I have only been able to post tributes to the first, second, third, and fourth soldiers. I never thought the seventh would be my nephew. I urge the leaders to let this end with my nephew’s generation, not with my son’s generation.’
He elaborated on the sacrifice, stating, ‘No one chooses to be a hero, whether soldier or civilian. If Cambodia remains bold, I have faith in the Thai military forces. Let us finish this in our generation, so the children can remember the prime minister and the general who ended the Cambodian conflict.’
He concluded with a tribute to his nephew, ‘I salute my nephew, Pluem, Thanarat Chanprathat, for his noble deeds and the pride he brought to our family. We mourn his loss, but we are proud of Pluem, the true brave soldier.‘
Latest Thailand News
Pheu Thai unveils prime minister candidates, including Thaksin’s nephew
Thai rapper Way Thaitanium faces fraud charges over 14 million baht transfer
Bangkok governor shares chubby childhood photo to raise awareness on child obesity
Follow The Thaiger on Google News: