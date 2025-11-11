Bangkok public bus crashes and kills woman while crossing road

Heavy rain and poor visibility may have contributed to accident

Published: November 11, 2025, 11:10 AM
Photo via Facebook/ NAKON45 อัญวุฒิ โพธิ์อำไพ

A public bus driver crashed into and killed a Thai woman while she was crossing a road in Bangkok yesterday. The location was not a designated pedestrian crossing.

The fatal accident was reported to Bangrak Police Station at around 3pm and it occurred on Surawong Road near Sub Intersection. The bus involved was a cream-and-red vehicle, number 2-2, which operates between Si Phraya Pier in Bangkok and the Pak Kret area of Nonthaburi province.

The 64 year old victim, Apinya, was found under the front right wheel. The accident reportedly took place during heavy rain.

A witness told police that the bus was heading to Si Phraya Pier when Apinya suddenly crossed in front of the vehicle. The heavy rain may have reduced the driver’s visibility, preventing him from stopping in time.

The driver did not immediately realise the collision and continued moving, causing the bus to run over the victim. Witnesses and nearby motorists shouted and alerted the driver, who then exited the vehicle and attempted to assist Apinya but was unable to save her.

Fatal accident public bus Bangkok
Photo via Facebook/ NAKON45 อัญวุฒิ โพธิ์อำไพ

Photos shared on several news outlets show that the scene was not a zebra crossing or any area designed for pedestrians.

Rescuers from the Ruam Katanyu Foundation transported Apinya’s body to a hospital for an autopsy. Police have not yet clarified what punishment the bus driver may face.

Public bus crashes and kills
Photo via Facebook/ Matichon

Public bus accidents have occurred recently in the Bangkok area. On October 23, a bus number ปอ 39 in Pathum Thani province collided with a truck carrying concrete piles on Phahonyothin Road, causing injuries to the driver and ticket staff.

In February, bus number 167 collided with an electric pole cable near Mahai Sawan Intersection in Bangkok due to an oil slick on the road. Fortunately, no one was injured in that incident.

