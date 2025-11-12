Pattaya motorbike crash kills 2 in freak handlebar tangle

Police investigate fatal collision involving 3 motorcyclists

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 12, 2025, 1:42 PM
78 1 minute read
Pattaya motorbike crash kills 2 in freak handlebar tangle | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

Two motorcyclists were killed and another injured in a crash on Sukhumvit Road in Pattaya after a collision involving tangled handlebars.

The accident occurred around 7.30pm yesterday, November 11, along the Sukhumvit Road stretch heading towards Chon Buri. Rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation and officers from Bang Lamung Police Station rushed to the scene following reports of a serious collision involving two motorbikes.

At the site, a crowd of concerned onlookers had already gathered as officials cordoned off the area. The two fatalities were identified as 42 year old Worawut Baengban and 46 year old Watthini Rattana. Their blue Honda Icon motorcycle, registered in Rayong (plate 2 กพ 3502), was found lying nearby.

Pattaya motorbike crash kills 2 in freak handlebar tangle | News by Thaiger

Also involved in the crash was 62 year old Thawee Sap Aasa, who sustained minor injuries to his palm and elbow. He remained at the scene to speak with the police and give his account of the incident. His blue-and-red Honda Click, registered in Chon Buri (plate งทง 990), was parked beside him.

Thawee recounted that he had been riding normally when the victims’ motorcycle approached from behind. He heard a sudden shout and then felt his handlebars being clipped.

“Just a handlebar tangle and a fall — how could it lead to death like this?”

Related Articles

According to Thawee, both bikes crashed to the ground. While he was able to get back up, the other two riders succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

Police photographed the scene for evidence and have launched an investigation into the cause of the collision. Officers have not yet confirmed whether a third vehicle may have struck the victims after they fell, reported The Pattaya News.

Officers are now reviewing CCTV footage from nearby buildings to piece together the sequence of events. The bodies of both victims have been sent for autopsy, and the case remains under active investigation.

Latest Thailand News
Klatham Party MP assets frozen due to online gambling links | Thaiger Thailand News

Klatham Party MP assets frozen due to online gambling links

4 seconds ago
Pattaya motorbike crash kills 2 in freak handlebar tangle | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya motorbike crash kills 2 in freak handlebar tangle

10 minutes ago
Bangkok dust levels spike as orange alert hits 3 districts | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok dust levels spike as orange alert hits 3 districts

30 minutes ago
Thai man commits suicide in gold shop after 200,000 baht heist fails | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man commits suicide in gold shop after 200,000 baht heist fails

2 hours ago
Thai business loans expected to rise as year-end demand heats up | Thaiger Business News

Thai business loans expected to rise as year-end demand heats up

2 hours ago
PM Anutin wipes tears while comforting soldiers injured in border landmine | Thaiger Thailand News

PM Anutin wipes tears while comforting soldiers injured in border landmine

2 hours ago
Pattaya man attacks gran with metal bar over money dispute | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya man attacks gran with metal bar over money dispute

2 hours ago
Explicit dance video from Lopburi tattoo contest triggers body-shaming debate | Thaiger Thailand News

Explicit dance video from Lopburi tattoo contest triggers body-shaming debate

3 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s booze rules baffle drinkers with surprise fines | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand’s booze rules baffle drinkers with surprise fines

3 hours ago
Police suspect murder-suicide after family of 5 found dead in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Police suspect murder-suicide after family of 5 found dead in Chon Buri

3 hours ago
Thailand vows to tear down rogue scam towers in forests | Thaiger Crime News

Thailand vows to tear down rogue scam towers in forests

3 hours ago
Speeding trailer overturns in Phatthalung, crushes traffic flow | Thaiger South Thailand News

Speeding trailer overturns in Phatthalung, crushes traffic flow

4 hours ago
Rohingya boat sinks leaving 27 dead and dozens missing | Thaiger Thailand News

Rohingya boat sinks leaving 27 dead and dozens missing

4 hours ago
Phuket duo arrested with 2,000 packs of smuggled cigarettes | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket duo arrested with 2,000 packs of smuggled cigarettes

4 hours ago
Brit and Thai arrested in Pattaya for running poppers sex toy ring | Thaiger Pattaya News

Brit and Thai arrested in Pattaya for running poppers sex toy ring

5 hours ago
Stormy southern seas and chilly dawns grip Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Stormy southern seas and chilly dawns grip Thailand

7 hours ago
Malaysian man arrested for swindling 22 million baht from retired Thai teacher | Thaiger Thailand News

Malaysian man arrested for swindling 22 million baht from retired Thai teacher

20 hours ago
Chinese-Cambodian gambling kingpin to be extradited: Thai court | Thaiger Crime News

Chinese-Cambodian gambling kingpin to be extradited: Thai court

20 hours ago
Amnuay Silpa School celebrates its 100th anniversary with sea turtle conservation and mangrove reforestation in Sattahip | Thaiger Education

Amnuay Silpa School celebrates its 100th anniversary with sea turtle conservation and mangrove reforestation in Sattahip

21 hours ago
Thai man at large after attacking and threatening boy with gun at school | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man at large after attacking and threatening boy with gun at school

21 hours ago
Retired policewoman in Saraburi seeks new home for wild cat after serious attack | Thaiger Thailand News

Retired policewoman in Saraburi seeks new home for wild cat after serious attack

21 hours ago
Rohingya boat sinks near Thai-Malaysia border, dozens missing | Thaiger Thailand News

Rohingya boat sinks near Thai-Malaysia border, dozens missing

21 hours ago
Binance eyes Thai crypto tourists in new baht conversion push | Thaiger Business News

Binance eyes Thai crypto tourists in new baht conversion push

22 hours ago
Thai taxi rider seeks justice after being banned for rejecting passenger’s sexual advances | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai taxi rider seeks justice after being banned for rejecting passenger’s sexual advances

22 hours ago
Aussie woman dies in Phuket after hotel fling with German tourist | Thaiger Phuket News

Aussie woman dies in Phuket after hotel fling with German tourist

22 hours ago
Pattaya NewsRoad deathsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 12, 2025, 1:42 PM
78 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.