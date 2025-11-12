Pattaya motorbike crash kills 2 in freak handlebar tangle

Two motorcyclists were killed and another injured in a crash on Sukhumvit Road in Pattaya after a collision involving tangled handlebars.

The accident occurred around 7.30pm yesterday, November 11, along the Sukhumvit Road stretch heading towards Chon Buri. Rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation and officers from Bang Lamung Police Station rushed to the scene following reports of a serious collision involving two motorbikes.

At the site, a crowd of concerned onlookers had already gathered as officials cordoned off the area. The two fatalities were identified as 42 year old Worawut Baengban and 46 year old Watthini Rattana. Their blue Honda Icon motorcycle, registered in Rayong (plate 2 กพ 3502), was found lying nearby.

Also involved in the crash was 62 year old Thawee Sap Aasa, who sustained minor injuries to his palm and elbow. He remained at the scene to speak with the police and give his account of the incident. His blue-and-red Honda Click, registered in Chon Buri (plate งทง 990), was parked beside him.

Thawee recounted that he had been riding normally when the victims’ motorcycle approached from behind. He heard a sudden shout and then felt his handlebars being clipped.

“Just a handlebar tangle and a fall — how could it lead to death like this?”

According to Thawee, both bikes crashed to the ground. While he was able to get back up, the other two riders succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

Police photographed the scene for evidence and have launched an investigation into the cause of the collision. Officers have not yet confirmed whether a third vehicle may have struck the victims after they fell, reported The Pattaya News.

Officers are now reviewing CCTV footage from nearby buildings to piece together the sequence of events. The bodies of both victims have been sent for autopsy, and the case remains under active investigation.