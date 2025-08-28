Woman assaulted by ex-husband over meth and gambling refusal

A 28 year old woman reported being assaulted by her 28 year old former husband at a shop in Nong Mek subdistrict, Nong Han district, Udon Thani, on August 26. The attack occurred after she refused his request to borrow a vehicle to purchase methamphetamine and later denied him 11 baht for online gambling.

CCTV footage captured Kritsanut approaching Namtan, who was repairing a phone in the shop, with a helmet in hand. He proceeded to strike her with the helmet and repeatedly punched her in the face, ignoring her pleas to stop. The shop owner intervened and managed to restrain him, asking, “Will you stop?” before Kritsanut left, threatening the owner on his way out.

Following the incident, Namtan filed a police report with Police Lieutenant Samniang Sriprom at Nong Han Police Station, seeking legal action against her ex-husband. Namtan, who sells goods at local markets and repairs phones at home, shared that she had known Kritsanut for nearly a year.

Initially, he seemed like a good partner, but as her pregnancy progressed, she discovered he had taken 20,000 baht (US$620) from her savings intended for expenses related to their child’s birth. This led her to end the relationship two months ago, although Kritsanut continued to harass her.

On the day of the assault, Kritsanut asked to borrow her car, claiming he needed to get methamphetamine. Namtan refused, fearing police complications. When he then requested 11 baht (US$0.34), she found it odd and did not comply. It was only after the assault that she realised he likely wanted the money for online gambling, reported KhaoSod.

Namtan expressed her distress over the situation, stating, “I am heartbroken and never imagined he would harm me like this, especially after I just gave birth 13 days ago. I want nothing more to do with him; he can go where he pleases. I will raise my child alone.”