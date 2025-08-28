Woman assaulted by ex-husband over meth and gambling refusal

Refused requests trigger dangerous clash

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee17 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, August 28, 2025
59 1 minute read
Woman assaulted by ex-husband over meth and gambling refusal | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of ข่าวอุดร ข่าวโฮมเคเบิ้ล Facebook

A 28 year old woman reported being assaulted by her 28 year old former husband at a shop in Nong Mek subdistrict, Nong Han district, Udon Thani, on August 26. The attack occurred after she refused his request to borrow a vehicle to purchase methamphetamine and later denied him 11 baht for online gambling.

CCTV footage captured Kritsanut approaching Namtan, who was repairing a phone in the shop, with a helmet in hand. He proceeded to strike her with the helmet and repeatedly punched her in the face, ignoring her pleas to stop. The shop owner intervened and managed to restrain him, asking, “Will you stop?” before Kritsanut left, threatening the owner on his way out.

Following the incident, Namtan filed a police report with Police Lieutenant Samniang Sriprom at Nong Han Police Station, seeking legal action against her ex-husband. Namtan, who sells goods at local markets and repairs phones at home, shared that she had known Kritsanut for nearly a year.

Initially, he seemed like a good partner, but as her pregnancy progressed, she discovered he had taken 20,000 baht (US$620) from her savings intended for expenses related to their child’s birth. This led her to end the relationship two months ago, although Kritsanut continued to harass her.

Woman assaulted by ex-husband over meth and gambling refusal | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of ข่าวอุดร ข่าวโฮมเคเบิ้ล Facebook

On the day of the assault, Kritsanut asked to borrow her car, claiming he needed to get methamphetamine. Namtan refused, fearing police complications. When he then requested 11 baht (US$0.34), she found it odd and did not comply. It was only after the assault that she realised he likely wanted the money for online gambling, reported KhaoSod.

Namtan expressed her distress over the situation, stating, “I am heartbroken and never imagined he would harm me like this, especially after I just gave birth 13 days ago. I want nothing more to do with him; he can go where he pleases. I will raise my child alone.”

May be an image of 1 person and text

Related Articles
Latest Thailand News
Woman assaulted by ex-husband over meth and gambling refusal | Thaiger Crime News

Woman assaulted by ex-husband over meth and gambling refusal

17 minutes ago
Farmhand steals bike and cash in Bang Lamung vanishing act | Thaiger Pattaya News

Farmhand steals bike and cash in Bang Lamung vanishing act

23 minutes ago
Nong Khai police thwart meth smuggling with million pills seized | Thaiger Crime News

Nong Khai police thwart meth smuggling with million pills seized

31 minutes ago
Infamous Don Mueang gambling den raided, over 200 gamblers caught | Thaiger Crime News

Infamous Don Mueang gambling den raided, over 200 gamblers caught

49 minutes ago
Journey&#8217;s end: Woman found dead on tour bus in Phetchaburi | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Journey’s end: Woman found dead on tour bus in Phetchaburi

51 minutes ago
Phuket man busted with meth after riding into police checkpoint | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket man busted with meth after riding into police checkpoint

1 hour ago
Thai soldier loses foot in Cambodia border landmine blast | Thaiger Crime News

Thai soldier loses foot in Cambodia border landmine blast

1 hour ago
Deadly landslide strikes Chiang Mai village, 4 killed | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Deadly landslide strikes Chiang Mai village, 4 killed

2 hours ago
Weather warning issued for 47 provinces in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Weather warning issued for 47 provinces in Thailand

2 hours ago
Bangkok simulator wins UK aviation seal of approval | Thaiger Aviation News

Bangkok simulator wins UK aviation seal of approval

17 hours ago
Thai woman reveals secret sex work to cover 4,200-baht daily loan interest | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman reveals secret sex work to cover 4,200-baht daily loan interest

18 hours ago
Hotel wars: Dusit Thani heir vows to block family power grab | Thaiger Business News

Hotel wars: Dusit Thani heir vows to block family power grab

18 hours ago
&#8216;Pearl of Phuket&#8217;: Thai-Cambodian beauty dazzles in pageant | Thaiger Phuket News

‘Pearl of Phuket’: Thai-Cambodian beauty dazzles in pageant

18 hours ago
Phatthalung man claims he runs naked in search of true love | Thaiger Thailand News

Phatthalung man claims he runs naked in search of true love

19 hours ago
All aboard: Thai House passes new transit joint ticketing law | Thaiger Bangkok News

All aboard: Thai House passes new transit joint ticketing law

19 hours ago
Phetchabun drug bust: Police intercept 1.2 million meth pills | Thaiger Thailand News

Phetchabun drug bust: Police intercept 1.2 million meth pills

19 hours ago
Shaky start: Twin tremors jolt Chiang Rai and Mae Hong Son | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Shaky start: Twin tremors jolt Chiang Rai and Mae Hong Son

19 hours ago
Thailand grants Myanmar refugees legal right to work | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand grants Myanmar refugees legal right to work

19 hours ago
Parking pain: Don Mueang slaps higher charges on travellers | Thaiger Bangkok News

Parking pain: Don Mueang slaps higher charges on travellers

20 hours ago
Caught red handed: man admits sexually abusing dog in Songkhla Public Park | Thaiger Crime News

Caught red handed: man admits sexually abusing dog in Songkhla Public Park

20 hours ago
Foreign tourists go viral for clothes swap challenge at Phuket airport | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign tourists go viral for clothes swap challenge at Phuket airport

20 hours ago
School lunch scam: Supreme Court jails ex-director for 25 years | Thaiger South Thailand News

School lunch scam: Supreme Court jails ex-director for 25 years

20 hours ago
Thailand to host Tomorrowland festival with 2 billion baht budget | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thailand to host Tomorrowland festival with 2 billion baht budget

20 hours ago
Self-harming Brit in Pattaya hotel drama identified as missing Scot | Thaiger Pattaya News

Self-harming Brit in Pattaya hotel drama identified as missing Scot

21 hours ago
Southern Thailand pioneers De-Stress Economy at Pakk Taii Design Week 2025 | Thaiger Events

Southern Thailand pioneers De-Stress Economy at Pakk Taii Design Week 2025

21 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee17 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, August 28, 2025
59 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x