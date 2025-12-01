16 year old schoolgirl blames depression for slashing classmate’s face

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 1, 2025, 2:52 PM
339 1 minute read
16 year old schoolgirl blames depression for slashing classmate’s face | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook account of the victim's mother

A 16 year old schoolgirl blamed depression after slashing her classmate’s face with a Stanley knife at a school in Loei province on Friday, November 28.

The victim’s mother, 41 year old Kanoknipa, contacted the media to seek justice for her daughter, 16 year old Da. She said her daughter was a well-behaved student and a scholarship recipient, and the attack left her with serious injuries.

Speaking to Channel 7, Kanoknipa said the attacker was her daughter’s classmate, 16 year old Foam. She claimed the family of the attacker remained silent and did not take responsibility for what happened.

Kanoknipa explained that she received a phone call from a teacher at around 1pm informing her that her daughter was injured in a fight, but she was not told how serious it was. She was shocked to find her daughter’s face covered in deep cuts and blood.

Da required more than 30 stitches to wounds on her face and ears. Her mother said she is now distressed about her appearance and remains traumatised by the attack.

Thai girl attacked by classmate
Photo via Facebook/ อากาย

Da told her mother that she encountered Foam at the school canteen. Foam allegedly pushed her head against a wall before pulling out a Stanley knife and repeatedly slashing her face. Da said several students witnessed the attack but were too frightened to intervene.

Following the incident, Foam posted an apology on Facebook, claiming she acted out of anger and emotional distress. She wrote that she suffers from depression and that her symptoms had not improved despite treatment.

Related Articles
Schoolgirl attacks classmate with knife
Photo via Facebook/ นิวส์เลยออนไลน์

Foam alleged that she became angry after hearing Da speak negatively about her to her boyfriend. She also accused Da and other classmates of insulting her, including comments about her family background, which caused her to lose control.

Foam claimed she and her family were willing to take responsibility and said she planned to apologise to Da and her family once Da felt ready to meet.

Latest Thailand News
Air quality reaches unsafe status as PM2.5 levels spike | Thaiger Environment News

Air quality reaches unsafe status as PM2.5 levels spike

23 seconds ago
16 year old schoolgirl blames depression for slashing classmate&#8217;s face | Thaiger Thailand News

16 year old schoolgirl blames depression for slashing classmate’s face

38 minutes ago
Thai mother and 2 children die embracing in Samut Sakhon building fire | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai mother and 2 children die embracing in Samut Sakhon building fire

1 hour ago
Queen Suthida runs half marathon with Eliud Kipchoge in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Queen Suthida runs half marathon with Eliud Kipchoge in Bangkok

2 hours ago
Siam Paragon marks 20th anniversary with &#8216;A Journey of Extraordinary Dreams&#8217; | Thaiger Events

Siam Paragon marks 20th anniversary with ‘A Journey of Extraordinary Dreams’

4 hours ago
6 Hat Yai men arrested for stealing beer from container train amid flood chaos | Thaiger Thailand News

6 Hat Yai men arrested for stealing beer from container train amid flood chaos

4 hours ago
Government confirms 65 deaths in Songkhla floods amid conflicting reports | Thaiger Thailand News

Government confirms 65 deaths in Songkhla floods amid conflicting reports

5 hours ago
Taking on Thailand: How Bartels is redefining neighbourhood places through food and community | Thaiger Property News

Taking on Thailand: How Bartels is redefining neighbourhood places through food and community

6 hours ago
Frenchman arrested for stealing from luxury villa on Koh Samui | Thaiger Thailand News

Frenchman arrested for stealing from luxury villa on Koh Samui

6 hours ago
Crackdown on illegal alcohol sales at Pattaya Fireworks Festival | Thaiger Pattaya News

Crackdown on illegal alcohol sales at Pattaya Fireworks Festival

23 hours ago
Woman found dead in Khlong Yai River at Thai-Cambodia border | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman found dead in Khlong Yai River at Thai-Cambodia border

1 day ago
NBTC waives phone and internet charges amid Hat Yai floods | Thaiger Thailand News

NBTC waives phone and internet charges amid Hat Yai floods

1 day ago
Thailand climbs to 17th in climate risk index amid extreme weather | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand climbs to 17th in climate risk index amid extreme weather

1 day ago
Community mourns sudden death of journalist Nattawut Ponglanka | Thaiger Thailand News

Community mourns sudden death of journalist Nattawut Ponglanka

1 day ago
British tourist drowns at Phuket&#8217;s Freedom Beach | Thaiger Phuket News

British tourist drowns at Phuket’s Freedom Beach

1 day ago
Thai police arrest six over scam falsely claiming Trump’s backing | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai police arrest six over scam falsely claiming Trump’s backing

1 day ago
Suspect arrested with over 200,000 meth pills in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Suspect arrested with over 200,000 meth pills in Thailand

1 day ago
Elderly woman fatally trampled by cow in Buriram province | Thaiger Thailand News

Elderly woman fatally trampled by cow in Buriram province

1 day ago
Thai King donates 100 million baht for flood relief efforts | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai King donates 100 million baht for flood relief efforts

1 day ago
Hat Yai mayor apologises over flood response, outlines recovery plans | Thaiger Thailand News

Hat Yai mayor apologises over flood response, outlines recovery plans

2 days ago
Four dismissed in Bangkok prison scandal as probe widens | Thaiger Thailand News

Four dismissed in Bangkok prison scandal as probe widens

2 days ago
Police arrest three teens over stabbing of man in Udon Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Police arrest three teens over stabbing of man in Udon Thani

2 days ago
Doi Inthanon frost dips to -4.9°C, temps continue to fall | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Doi Inthanon frost dips to -4.9°C, temps continue to fall

2 days ago
Monitor lizard leads to discovery of infant’s body in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Monitor lizard leads to discovery of infant’s body in Samut Prakan

2 days ago
Hatyai toy shop looted during floods, owner loses 3m baht in collectibles | Thaiger Thailand News

Hatyai toy shop looted during floods, owner loses 3m baht in collectibles

2 days ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 1, 2025, 2:52 PM
339 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.