16 year old schoolgirl blames depression for slashing classmate’s face

A 16 year old schoolgirl blamed depression after slashing her classmate’s face with a Stanley knife at a school in Loei province on Friday, November 28.

The victim’s mother, 41 year old Kanoknipa, contacted the media to seek justice for her daughter, 16 year old Da. She said her daughter was a well-behaved student and a scholarship recipient, and the attack left her with serious injuries.

Speaking to Channel 7, Kanoknipa said the attacker was her daughter’s classmate, 16 year old Foam. She claimed the family of the attacker remained silent and did not take responsibility for what happened.

Kanoknipa explained that she received a phone call from a teacher at around 1pm informing her that her daughter was injured in a fight, but she was not told how serious it was. She was shocked to find her daughter’s face covered in deep cuts and blood.

Da required more than 30 stitches to wounds on her face and ears. Her mother said she is now distressed about her appearance and remains traumatised by the attack.

Da told her mother that she encountered Foam at the school canteen. Foam allegedly pushed her head against a wall before pulling out a Stanley knife and repeatedly slashing her face. Da said several students witnessed the attack but were too frightened to intervene.

Following the incident, Foam posted an apology on Facebook, claiming she acted out of anger and emotional distress. She wrote that she suffers from depression and that her symptoms had not improved despite treatment.

Foam alleged that she became angry after hearing Da speak negatively about her to her boyfriend. She also accused Da and other classmates of insulting her, including comments about her family background, which caused her to lose control.

Foam claimed she and her family were willing to take responsibility and said she planned to apologise to Da and her family once Da felt ready to meet.