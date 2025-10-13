Indian man hospitalised after brawl over public urination in Pattaya

Police review CCTV as the 52 year old victim sustained head injuries

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner3 seconds agoLast Updated: Monday, October 13, 2025
50 1 minute read
Indian man hospitalised after brawl over public urination in Pattaya | Thaiger
Group of Indian tourists at the scene | Photo via KhaoSod

An Indian tourist was seriously injured and taken to the hospital following an altercation in Pattaya, Chon Buri province, shortly after midnight today, October 13. The incident, which began after a dispute over public urination, occurred at 12.46am outside a market on Pattaya Second Road, in the Nong Prue subdistrict.

Emergency services were called to the scene. Upon arrival, paramedics found the man unconscious with head injuries. The 52 year old victim was immediately given first aid, including Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), before being urgently transferred to a local hospital. The assailants had left the area before the police arrived.

Initial investigations and witness statements suggest the confrontation began when the Indian man was urinating by a roadside fence. A motorcycle taxi driver who witnessed the start of the event reported that locals advised the man to use the public conveniences in the nearby market instead.

When the man reportedly disregarded the advice, his companions began to argue with the locals. The disagreement quickly escalated into a physical altercation.

Indian man hospitalised after brawl over public urination in Pattaya | News by Thaiger
Release CCTV footage of the assault | Photo via KhaoSod

During the fight, the Indian man fell and hit his head on the ground, sustaining a head injury. A friend of the victim claimed the altercation involved four Thai individuals who allegedly struck and pushed the man, which prompted him to fall.

Investigators are now pursuing the perpetrators, with police confirming that CCTV footage capturing parts of the incident has been secured and submitted as evidence. KhaoSod reported that authorities intend to charge the suspects.

Indian man hospitalised after brawl over public urination in Pattaya | News by Thaiger
Image of the scene as officers and rescuers arrive | Photo via KhaoSod

In a separate incident concerning tourist conduct in Thailand, an Indian man was detained in Phuket’s Kamala district for alleged indecent exposure.

Related Articles

The incident was reported after the man arrived in a local community on his motorcycle, parked the vehicle, and followed a Thai woman on foot toward her home. As the woman was about to enter her property, the man allegedly approached her, exposed himself, and began masturbating.

Latest Thailand News
Indian man hospitalised after brawl over public urination in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian man hospitalised after brawl over public urination in Pattaya

4 seconds ago
Police target illegal migrant labour on Koh Pha Ngan | Thaiger Thailand News

Police target illegal migrant labour on Koh Pha Ngan

1 hour ago
Brazilian woman detained in Pattaya for assaulting traffic officer | Thaiger Pattaya News

Brazilian woman detained in Pattaya for assaulting traffic officer

1 hour ago
BMA accelerates project to formalise street food vendors | Thaiger Bangkok News

BMA accelerates project to formalise street food vendors

3 hours ago
Phuket drug bust nets two suspects, large meth haul | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket drug bust nets two suspects, large meth haul

4 hours ago
Drunk driver arrested after sleeping at Pattaya intersection | Thaiger Pattaya News

Drunk driver arrested after sleeping at Pattaya intersection

4 hours ago
Army commander accuses Cambodia of staged border provocation | Thaiger Thailand News

Army commander accuses Cambodia of staged border provocation

5 hours ago
Pheu Thai challenges Bhumjaithai charter draft on public role | Thaiger Thailand News

Pheu Thai challenges Bhumjaithai charter draft on public role

5 hours ago
Drunken argument over work ends in assault in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Drunken argument over work ends in assault in Pattaya

5 hours ago
Heavy rain forecast for 30 Thai provinces, including Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Heavy rain forecast for 30 Thai provinces, including Bangkok

6 hours ago
Bhumibol Bridges to shine bright on Nawamintharathirat Day | Thaiger Thailand News

Bhumibol Bridges to shine bright on Nawamintharathirat Day

24 hours ago
Fake amulet expert steals collectibles worth over 2 million baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Fake amulet expert steals collectibles worth over 2 million baht

1 day ago
Girl, 10, tragically dies from electric shock in Buriram | Thaiger Thailand News

Girl, 10, tragically dies from electric shock in Buriram

1 day ago
Flooding impacts 17 provinces in Thailand, affecting 340,000 residents | Thaiger Thailand News

Flooding impacts 17 provinces in Thailand, affecting 340,000 residents

1 day ago
Phuket police hunt foreigners after Patong Beach fireworks incident | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket police hunt foreigners after Patong Beach fireworks incident

1 day ago
American man, 70, dies in fall from Chon Buri condo | Thaiger Thailand News

American man, 70, dies in fall from Chon Buri condo

1 day ago
Israeli nationals arrested in Koh Samui for counterfeit currency scam | Thaiger Thailand News

Israeli nationals arrested in Koh Samui for counterfeit currency scam

1 day ago
Newborn abandoned in Pattaya dormitory, police investigate | Thaiger Pattaya News

Newborn abandoned in Pattaya dormitory, police investigate

1 day ago
Father faces charges for attacking dog after it bit child in Nonthaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Father faces charges for attacking dog after it bit child in Nonthaburi

1 day ago
Thai army finds anti-tank mine in Sa Kaeo border area | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai army finds anti-tank mine in Sa Kaeo border area

1 day ago
New RTAF chief to train female pilots and boost drones | Thaiger Aviation News

New RTAF chief to train female pilots and boost drones

2 days ago
New bus link connects Thailand to Vientiane in just 4 hours | Thaiger Transport News

New bus link connects Thailand to Vientiane in just 4 hours

2 days ago
Thaksin may teach English in prison instead of hard labour | Thaiger Politics News

Thaksin may teach English in prison instead of hard labour

2 days ago
Israeli tourist boom sparks tension on Koh Pha Ngan | Thaiger South Thailand News

Israeli tourist boom sparks tension on Koh Pha Ngan

2 days ago
Bangkok shopper says staff ignored her after fall broke bone (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok shopper says staff ignored her after fall broke bone (video)

2 days ago
Crime NewsPattaya News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner4 seconds agoLast Updated: Monday, October 13, 2025
50 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.