Indian man hospitalised after brawl over public urination in Pattaya

An Indian tourist was seriously injured and taken to the hospital following an altercation in Pattaya, Chon Buri province, shortly after midnight today, October 13. The incident, which began after a dispute over public urination, occurred at 12.46am outside a market on Pattaya Second Road, in the Nong Prue subdistrict.

Emergency services were called to the scene. Upon arrival, paramedics found the man unconscious with head injuries. The 52 year old victim was immediately given first aid, including Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), before being urgently transferred to a local hospital. The assailants had left the area before the police arrived.

Initial investigations and witness statements suggest the confrontation began when the Indian man was urinating by a roadside fence. A motorcycle taxi driver who witnessed the start of the event reported that locals advised the man to use the public conveniences in the nearby market instead.

When the man reportedly disregarded the advice, his companions began to argue with the locals. The disagreement quickly escalated into a physical altercation.

During the fight, the Indian man fell and hit his head on the ground, sustaining a head injury. A friend of the victim claimed the altercation involved four Thai individuals who allegedly struck and pushed the man, which prompted him to fall.

Investigators are now pursuing the perpetrators, with police confirming that CCTV footage capturing parts of the incident has been secured and submitted as evidence. KhaoSod reported that authorities intend to charge the suspects.

In a separate incident concerning tourist conduct in Thailand, an Indian man was detained in Phuket’s Kamala district for alleged indecent exposure.

The incident was reported after the man arrived in a local community on his motorcycle, parked the vehicle, and followed a Thai woman on foot toward her home. As the woman was about to enter her property, the man allegedly approached her, exposed himself, and began masturbating.