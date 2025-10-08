SAT backs former boxing champ Amnat after store altercation

The Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) has expressed support for former IBF world boxing champion Amnat Ruenroeng and is considering offering him a youth coaching role in Chon Buri, following a recent altercation that drew public attention.

Yesterday, October 7, SAT Chon Buri Director Peeraawat Mongkolsilp and his team visited Amnat at his relative’s home in Sri Racha district to check on his condition and discuss potential opportunities for collaboration.

Peeraawat said the SAT recognises Amnat’s contributions to Thai sports and is prepared to offer him a position as a boxing trainer or guest lecturer for young athletes if he is interested. Amnat already holds a coaching licence and could play a role in developing the next generation of Thai boxers.

The visit followed an incident a few days earlier, when Amnat was involved in a physical altercation inside a convenience store in Chon Buri while allegedly intoxicated.

A video of the incident, shared online by Facebook user Woramet Sa-ardrat, showed Amnat arguing with a young man before the confrontation escalated into a fistfight. The clip appeared to show the 43 year old former champion under the influence of alcohol.

Witnesses said the younger man tried to de-escalate the situation, but Amnat allegedly pushed him first. The man then punched Amnat in response, leading to a brief scuffle inside the shop.

The fight ended when Amnat fell to the ground, and the other man restrained him before helping him back to his feet. The man later apologised online, saying he acted in self-defence and did not intend to hurt Amnat.

During the SAT’s visit, Amnat appeared calm and cooperative. He was seen helping with household chores and serving customers at the family’s eatery.

He expressed remorse for the recent events and said he intends to quit drinking and focus on using his boxing experience to contribute to the community.

Peeraawat said the SAT Governor instructed the local office to provide support where possible and ensure Amnat has access to opportunities for rehabilitation and community involvement.