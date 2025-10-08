SAT backs former boxing champ Amnat after store altercation

The Sports Authority of Thailand offers Amnat Ruenroeng a coaching role following a convenience store altercation.

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner3 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, October 8, 2025
58 1 minute read
SAT backs former boxing champ Amnat after store altercation | Thaiger
Amnat helping out at his family's restaurant in Chon Buri | Photo via KhaoSod

The Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) has expressed support for former IBF world boxing champion Amnat Ruenroeng and is considering offering him a youth coaching role in Chon Buri, following a recent altercation that drew public attention.

Yesterday, October 7, SAT Chon Buri Director Peeraawat Mongkolsilp and his team visited Amnat at his relative’s home in Sri Racha district to check on his condition and discuss potential opportunities for collaboration.

Peeraawat said the SAT recognises Amnat’s contributions to Thai sports and is prepared to offer him a position as a boxing trainer or guest lecturer for young athletes if he is interested. Amnat already holds a coaching licence and could play a role in developing the next generation of Thai boxers.

The visit followed an incident a few days earlier, when Amnat was involved in a physical altercation inside a convenience store in Chon Buri while allegedly intoxicated.

SAT backs former boxing champ Amnat after store altercation | News by Thaiger
Screenshot from footage of the altercation at a Chon Buri convenience store | Photo via KhaoSod

A video of the incident, shared online by Facebook user Woramet Sa-ardrat, showed Amnat arguing with a young man before the confrontation escalated into a fistfight. The clip appeared to show the 43 year old former champion under the influence of alcohol.

Witnesses said the younger man tried to de-escalate the situation, but Amnat allegedly pushed him first. The man then punched Amnat in response, leading to a brief scuffle inside the shop.

The fight ended when Amnat fell to the ground, and the other man restrained him before helping him back to his feet. The man later apologised online, saying he acted in self-defence and did not intend to hurt Amnat.

Related Articles

During the SAT’s visit, Amnat appeared calm and cooperative. He was seen helping with household chores and serving customers at the family’s eatery.

He expressed remorse for the recent events and said he intends to quit drinking and focus on using his boxing experience to contribute to the community.

Peeraawat said the SAT Governor instructed the local office to provide support where possible and ensure Amnat has access to opportunities for rehabilitation and community involvement.

SAT backs former boxing champ Amnat after store altercation | News by Thaiger
Amnat in a boxing match | Photo via KhaoSod

Latest Thailand News
Police raids uncover SIM box devices behind land tax scam by Taiwanese gang | Thaiger Bangkok News

Police raids uncover SIM box devices behind land tax scam by Taiwanese gang

10 seconds ago
SAT backs former boxing champ Amnat after store altercation | Thaiger Thailand News

SAT backs former boxing champ Amnat after store altercation

3 minutes ago
Thaksin&#8217;s royal pardon petition doesn&#8217;t need Cabinet approval | Thaiger Thailand News

Thaksin’s royal pardon petition doesn’t need Cabinet approval

20 minutes ago
Thai chef dies on Cambodian street after hospital allegedly refuses treatment | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai chef dies on Cambodian street after hospital allegedly refuses treatment

31 minutes ago
Heavy rain forecast for 30 Thai provinces including Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Heavy rain forecast for 30 Thai provinces including Bangkok

49 minutes ago
Udon Thani man shot after dispute with neighbour | Thaiger Thailand News

Udon Thani man shot after dispute with neighbour

17 hours ago
British cave rescuer recovering from pneumonia in Chiang Rai hospital | Thaiger Thailand News

British cave rescuer recovering from pneumonia in Chiang Rai hospital

17 hours ago
Paetongtarn appoints new Pheu Thai election director | Thaiger Thailand News

Paetongtarn appoints new Pheu Thai election director

17 hours ago
Pheu Thai denies Isaan MP defections, to unveil 190 candidates ahead of election | Thaiger Thailand News

Pheu Thai denies Isaan MP defections, to unveil 190 candidates ahead of election

18 hours ago
Durian tycoon offers 30,000-baht reward for attack on his son&#8217;s mistress | Thaiger Thailand News

Durian tycoon offers 30,000-baht reward for attack on his son’s mistress

18 hours ago
Samsen Road sinkhole repairs delayed as police station demolition begins | Thaiger Bangkok News

Samsen Road sinkhole repairs delayed as police station demolition begins

19 hours ago
Thai man dies after ant bite while trimming trees in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man dies after ant bite while trimming trees in Samut Prakan

19 hours ago
Bangkok named world’s best city for Gen Z by Time Out | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok named world’s best city for Gen Z by Time Out

20 hours ago
What you can expect to see at the annual Naga Fireball Festival | Thaiger Thailand Travel

What you can expect to see at the annual Naga Fireball Festival

20 hours ago
Nine arrested in Phuket for illegal cockfighting and gambling | Thaiger Phuket News

Nine arrested in Phuket for illegal cockfighting and gambling

20 hours ago
Disabled Thai woman attempts suicide in Pattaya after neighbour&#8217;s hurtful words | Thaiger Pattaya News

Disabled Thai woman attempts suicide in Pattaya after neighbour’s hurtful words

20 hours ago
Body of missing woman found tied to log in Phetchaburi pond | Thaiger Thailand News

Body of missing woman found tied to log in Phetchaburi pond

21 hours ago
Phatthalung student drowns at Bang Tao Beach in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Phatthalung student drowns at Bang Tao Beach in Phuket

21 hours ago
Bank of Thailand likely to hold policy rate at 1.5% | Thaiger Thailand News

Bank of Thailand likely to hold policy rate at 1.5%

21 hours ago
Thai man locks penis with 2 rings over fear of genital theft | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man locks penis with 2 rings over fear of genital theft

23 hours ago
Police search for man who stole motorbike and damaged shops in Phatthalung | Thaiger Thailand News

Police search for man who stole motorbike and damaged shops in Phatthalung

23 hours ago
Police officer kills wife and himself in Nonthaburi over alleged affair | Thaiger Thailand News

Police officer kills wife and himself in Nonthaburi over alleged affair

23 hours ago
Officials suspect Narathiwat gold shop robbery linked to BRN insurgent group | Thaiger Thailand News

Officials suspect Narathiwat gold shop robbery linked to BRN insurgent group

23 hours ago
KIS International School Bangkok partners with Verkada to elevate campus safety with Thailand’s most advanced security platform | Thaiger International Education

KIS International School Bangkok partners with Verkada to elevate campus safety with Thailand’s most advanced security platform

24 hours ago
Thai MP faces 100m baht defamation lawsuit over scam allegations | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai MP faces 100m baht defamation lawsuit over scam allegations

24 hours ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner3 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, October 8, 2025
58 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.