Drunken argument over work ends in assault in Pattaya

Victim sustains head Injury after self-defense claim by assailant

Ryan Turner20 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, October 13, 2025
Scene of the altercation | Photo via Pattaya News

An altercation between two friends in Pattaya early Saturday night, October 11, resulted in one man sustaining a severe injury from a beer bottle. The incident occurred at approximately 10.06pm at a commercial venue on the railway road in the Khao Talo area, reportedly stemming from a work argument, and which of the pair was a better employee.

Volunteer rescuers from the Sawang Boriboon rescue radio centre were dispatched to the scene following an alert, which was littered with broken glass.

Upon arrival, rescuers found 38 year old Supharak Klean Raksa with a serious wound to his forehead and a facial cut. Supharak, who appeared intoxicated, was administered first aid before being transported to a local hospital. He is reported to be in stable condition.

The alleged assailant, 33 year old Adisong Phol Yang Nok, remained at the location. Adisong, who was also intoxicated, cooperated with the police investigation. The two men were confirmed to be close friends who frequently visited the area together for drinks.

Photo via Pattaya News

According to the Pattaya News, Adisong provided a statement to the police, explaining the sequence of events. He reported that the pair were drinking and began to argue over their respective jobs.

“As the alcohol kicked in, we started arguing about our jobs, who was better at what. It got heated, and he stood up and started punching me. I couldn’t fight back properly, so I grabbed a beer bottle and swung it at him, hitting his head. When I saw him hurt like that, I stopped right away and called for help.”

Police are currently handling the case as an assault investigation. No arrests had been made as of the time of reporting.

In a similar story in Pattaya, on August 11, rescue units found a 37 year old French national with a head injury, at an apartment in Nakula, who was subsequently taken to a hospital.

Evidence at the scene suggested a struggle. The altercation reportedly started as an argument between the victim and his Thai girlfriend. She, her sister, and her sister’s foreign brother-in-law had left the apartment before the police arrived.

