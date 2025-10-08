Man injured after woman’s boyfriend storms resort room in Pattaya

A man was injured after allegedly being assaulted by the boyfriend of a woman he had invited to drink and stay with him at a resort in Chon Buri province.

Yesterday, October 7, rescue workers from Sawang Boriboon Pattaya were called to a resort in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district, following reports of a physical altercation. Officers from Pattaya City Police Station were also dispatched to the scene.

Inside the room, responders found the 45 year old victim bleeding heavily from a head injury. Emergency teams administered first aid before transporting him to a nearby hospital.

Blood stains were found on the bed and near the entrance of the room.

According to the victim, he had met a woman earlier that night at a bar in South Pattaya. After talking and getting along well, he invited her to continue drinking and stay with him at the resort.

Shortly after, a man claiming to be the woman’s boyfriend entered the room. An argument broke out, which escalated into a physical attack, resulting in the victim’s injury, reported KhaoSod.

Police have collected evidence from the scene and are waiting for the victim to file an official complaint before proceeding with legal action.

