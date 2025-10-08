Man injured after woman’s boyfriend storms resort room in Pattaya

Man allegedly attacked after inviting woman to his resort room.

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner2 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, October 8, 2025
348 1 minute read
Injured man at a rented room in Chon Buri | Photo via KhaoSod

A man was injured after allegedly being assaulted by the boyfriend of a woman he had invited to drink and stay with him at a resort in Chon Buri province.

Yesterday, October 7, rescue workers from Sawang Boriboon Pattaya were called to a resort in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district, following reports of a physical altercation. Officers from Pattaya City Police Station were also dispatched to the scene.

Inside the room, responders found the 45 year old victim bleeding heavily from a head injury. Emergency teams administered first aid before transporting him to a nearby hospital.

Blood stains were found on the bed and near the entrance of the room.

According to the victim, he had met a woman earlier that night at a bar in South Pattaya. After talking and getting along well, he invited her to continue drinking and stay with him at the resort.

Shortly after, a man claiming to be the woman’s boyfriend entered the room. An argument broke out, which escalated into a physical attack, resulting in the victim’s injury, reported KhaoSod.

Police have collected evidence from the scene and are waiting for the victim to file an official complaint before proceeding with legal action.

Photo via KhaoSod

In a similar story, also in Pattaya, a 33 year old Indian tourist filed a complaint with Mueang Pattaya Police, alleging that an Indian nightclub manager and his bodyguards physically assaulted him and threatened him with a firearm.

The incident occurred on Walking Street, Pattaya, after the manager reportedly withheld the tourist’s gold necklace, claiming it would be returned only after settling an outstanding bill.

Another similar incident occurred on September 28, when a Chinese tourist was struck on the head with a bottle and left hospitalised after she allegedly made offensive remarks about Thai bar workers in the area.

Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.