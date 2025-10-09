Thai girl attempts suicide after HIV rumours and rape attempt by security guard

Victim remains in critical condition and close care of doctor for 8 days after suicide attempt

Photo via Ejan

A teenage girl in Bangkok is recovering after attempting suicide following the spread of false rumours at her school. Classmates claimed she had an HIV infection and had been the victim of a rape attempt by a school security guard.

The girl’s mother sought assistance from the Pavena Foundation for Children and Women, fearing that the school director and teachers would not ensure justice for her daughter.

The mother revealed that the girl had consumed bathroom cleaner in an attempt to commit suicide on September 29, but her grandmother caught her in the act and rushed her to the hospital. She was in a serious condition and had to receive treatment in the intensive care unit for eight days.

Her suicide attempt was allegedly motivated by a sexual assault by the 40 year old school security guard on September 27 and bullying behaviour by her classmates.

According to the mother, the girl visited the school on the weekend as her teacher had arranged a meeting to help her improve her grades. She arrived at the school, but the teacher was not there. She then booked a taxi using a ride-hailing app to return home.

Thai girl suicide attempt school bullying sexual assault
Photo via Ejan

While waiting for the taxi, the security guard asked her to sit and wait inside his booth, and the girl agreed. Unfortunately, the guard allegedly began sexually assaulting her and attempted to rape her, but she managed to escape.

The guard chased after her, but she escaped by reaching a spot covered by CCTV, forcing him to abandon his attempt.

In addition to the sexual assault, the girl was also bullied at school. Her classmates posted her picture and spread false news on social media that she was infected with HIV and suffered from gonorrhoea.

Thai girl in critical condition after suicide attempt
Photo via Ejan

The mother filed a complaint against the security guard at Kannayao Police Station on October 3, but sought further assistance from the foundation to raise awareness about the school’s selection process for security guards.

She also wanted the school to conduct a further investigation into the bullying and find a solution. Her daughter had previously brought the matter to her teachers, but no action was taken. The mother emphasised that school bullying is a serious issue for children.

The Pavena Foundation will continue to monitor and assist the girl in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, including providing psychological rehabilitation, arranging a school transfer, and pursuing the case with law enforcement.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

