Security guard kills laundromat owner in Bangkok over past dispute

A woman was fatally stabbed outside her Bangkok home by a former security guard, following a dispute that had led to his dismissal weeks earlier.

Police arrested a 71 year old security guard today, November 11, for stabbing a laundromat owner in front of her home.

The incident unfolded at around 11pm yesterday, November 10, when Hua Mak police were alerted to screams coming from Soi Ramkhamhaeng 18, in the Hua Mak subdistrict. Officers arrived to find the body of 63 year old Nittaya, a local coin-operated laundromat owner, lying near the entrance to her two-storey house.

According to investigators, Nittaya had suffered fatal stab wounds to her neck and torso. Two black rubbish bags were found nearby, suggesting she had been taking out the trash when the attack occurred. Police quickly secured the crime scene to preserve evidence.

CCTV footage captured the chilling moment. A tall, thin man, dressed in black and carrying a white bag, approached Nittaya before launching a vicious knife attack. He then fled on foot.

Investigators later identified and arrested the suspect, 71 year old Sawang, a former security guard employed at a mansion opposite the victim’s home. At the time of his arrest, he was found in possession of a hunting knife.

During interrogation, Sawang confessed to killing Nittaya. He revealed the two had a heated altercation about a month earlier. After the confrontation, Nittaya reported him to the police, which led to his dismissal from the job.

Consumed by resentment, Sawang said he waited for the right moment. When he saw Nittaya again last night, he allegedly snapped, stabbing her in the neck before fleeing the scene, reported KhaoSod.

“The argument had stayed with him. It festered over time until it led to this horrific act.”

Sawang has been charged and remains in police custody while legal proceedings move forward.