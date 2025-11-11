Security guard kills laundromat owner in Bangkok over past dispute

Neighbour dispute turns deadly in quiet residential lane

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 11, 2025, 11:37 AM
67 1 minute read
Security guard kills laundromat owner in Bangkok over past dispute | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod

A woman was fatally stabbed outside her Bangkok home by a former security guard, following a dispute that had led to his dismissal weeks earlier.

Police arrested a 71 year old security guard today, November 11, for stabbing a laundromat owner in front of her home.

The incident unfolded at around 11pm yesterday, November 10, when Hua Mak police were alerted to screams coming from Soi Ramkhamhaeng 18, in the Hua Mak subdistrict. Officers arrived to find the body of 63 year old Nittaya, a local coin-operated laundromat owner, lying near the entrance to her two-storey house.

According to investigators, Nittaya had suffered fatal stab wounds to her neck and torso. Two black rubbish bags were found nearby, suggesting she had been taking out the trash when the attack occurred. Police quickly secured the crime scene to preserve evidence.

Security guard kills laundromat owner in Bangkok over past dispute | News by Thaiger

Security guard kills laundromat owner in Bangkok over past dispute | News by Thaiger

CCTV footage captured the chilling moment. A tall, thin man, dressed in black and carrying a white bag, approached Nittaya before launching a vicious knife attack. He then fled on foot.

Related Articles

Investigators later identified and arrested the suspect, 71 year old Sawang, a former security guard employed at a mansion opposite the victim’s home. At the time of his arrest, he was found in possession of a hunting knife.

Security guard kills laundromat owner in Bangkok over past dispute | News by Thaiger

During interrogation, Sawang confessed to killing Nittaya. He revealed the two had a heated altercation about a month earlier. After the confrontation, Nittaya reported him to the police, which led to his dismissal from the job.

Consumed by resentment, Sawang said he waited for the right moment. When he saw Nittaya again last night, he allegedly snapped, stabbing her in the neck before fleeing the scene, reported KhaoSod.

“The argument had stayed with him. It festered over time until it led to this horrific act.”

Sawang has been charged and remains in police custody while legal proceedings move forward.

Latest Thailand News
Ex-ranger arrested after firing over 20 rounds near Rayong residential area | Thaiger Thailand News

Ex-ranger arrested after firing over 20 rounds near Rayong residential area

3 minutes ago
Security guard kills laundromat owner in Bangkok over past dispute | Thaiger Bangkok News

Security guard kills laundromat owner in Bangkok over past dispute

11 minutes ago
Lamphun shaken by small quake as tremors stir northern Thailand | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Lamphun shaken by small quake as tremors stir northern Thailand

27 minutes ago
Bangkok public bus crashes and kills woman while crossing road | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok public bus crashes and kills woman while crossing road

37 minutes ago
Bangkok launches campaign to battle toxic dust threat | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok launches campaign to battle toxic dust threat

1 hour ago
Thai man arrested for killing and robbing Phuket tour guide | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai man arrested for killing and robbing Phuket tour guide

1 hour ago
Fake QR code conman tricks teen cashier in Chon Buri shop | Thaiger Pattaya News

Fake QR code conman tricks teen cashier in Chon Buri shop

1 hour ago
Bangkok braces for floods after sudden dam discharge | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok braces for floods after sudden dam discharge

2 hours ago
Indian man arrested for allegedly killing 8 year old stepson in Phetchaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Indian man arrested for allegedly killing 8 year old stepson in Phetchaburi

2 hours ago
Aussie duped by Pattaya gang peddling ‘miracle cure’ | Thaiger Pattaya News

Aussie duped by Pattaya gang peddling ‘miracle cure’

2 hours ago
Thailand sees cool mornings and stormy seas in weather shake-up | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand sees cool mornings and stormy seas in weather shake-up

2 hours ago
PM halts special stay order for Cambodian migrants over security concerns | Thaiger Thailand News

PM halts special stay order for Cambodian migrants over security concerns

18 hours ago
Pattaya woman fatally stabs herself after dispute with boyfriend over revealing clothes | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya woman fatally stabs herself after dispute with boyfriend over revealing clothes

18 hours ago
Thai couple hospitalised after taking brain supplements from private clinic | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai couple hospitalised after taking brain supplements from private clinic

18 hours ago
Chinese man claims ignorance after 49 slot machines seized in Sattahip raid | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese man claims ignorance after 49 slot machines seized in Sattahip raid

19 hours ago
Orange Line construction to close Charan Sanitwong Road lanes from Nov 20 | Thaiger Bangkok News

Orange Line construction to close Charan Sanitwong Road lanes from Nov 20

19 hours ago
Monk arrested for fleeing rape charges involving 14 year old | Thaiger Thailand News

Monk arrested for fleeing rape charges involving 14 year old

19 hours ago
Foreigner’s cash hunting game labelled as harmful among Phuket residents | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreigner’s cash hunting game labelled as harmful among Phuket residents

19 hours ago
Crackdown intensifies on illegal taxi operators in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Crackdown intensifies on illegal taxi operators in Phuket

20 hours ago
Foreign woman caught offering illegal travel packages in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign woman caught offering illegal travel packages in Phuket

20 hours ago
Energy minister pushes ahead with hydrogen and nuclear strategy | Thaiger Thailand News

Energy minister pushes ahead with hydrogen and nuclear strategy

21 hours ago
Thai PM to suspend Cambodia peace declaration after recent landmine explosion | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai PM to suspend Cambodia peace declaration after recent landmine explosion

21 hours ago
Narathiwat&#8217;s &#8216;100-Year Stadium&#8217; under scrutiny after 13-year delay | Thaiger Thailand News

Narathiwat’s ‘100-Year Stadium’ under scrutiny after 13-year delay

22 hours ago
Thai man arrested after paying party entertainer with counterfeit banknotes | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man arrested after paying party entertainer with counterfeit banknotes

22 hours ago
Cambodian senator and daughter hit with asset seizure in scam connection | Thaiger Bangkok News

Cambodian senator and daughter hit with asset seizure in scam connection

24 hours ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 11, 2025, 11:37 AM
67 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.