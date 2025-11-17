Thai woman confesses to police officer’s murder, citing abusive affair

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 17, 2025, 3:26 PM
138 2 minutes read
Thai woman confesses to police officer's murder, citing abusive affair
Photo via ThaiRath

A 20 year old Thai woman confessed to murdering a police officer at his home in Chiang Mai province, claiming they had been having an affair and that the officer repeatedly abused her.

A friend discovered the body of the 53 year old police officer on November 15. According to the friend, he visited the officer frequently and found his body on a sofa bed in the living room of his welfare accommodation. A 9mm gun was found on the floor nearby.

The friend initially suspected the officer had taken his own life, but the investigating team suspected foul play. The officer’s gold necklace, worth over 300,000 baht and worn at all times, was missing.

Police conducted a bullet trajectory simulation and reviewed security camera footage before concluding that the case was a murder.

CCTV footage showed a woman in a factory uniform arriving at the welfare accommodation on her motorcycle and leaving shortly after a fire broke out.

Thai police murdered in Chiang Mai welfare home
Photo via ThaiRath

The woman was summoned for questioning and denied the accusation. She claimed that the officer suffered from depression and might have taken his own life. Officers continued questioning her until she confessed to the murder on Saturday, November 15.

The suspect claimed that she and the police officer had been in a secret relationship for around two years, which ended when she distanced herself from him to build a relationship with her current boyfriend.

She stated that the officer frequently abused her and forced her to have sex with him when he was drunk. On the day of the incident, she visited the officer, and a heated argument escalated into physical violence.

She said she seized an opportunity when the officer fell asleep and fatally shot him with his own gun. She then sold his gold necklace to a shop in a Hang Dong shopping mall in Chiang Mai.

Thai woman kills police claiming repeated abuses
Photo via KhaoSod

The suspect stated that she received around 300,000 baht from the sale of the gold and spent it on an iPhone 17, a motorcycle, and a gold necklace. She had around 30,000 baht in cash remaining when police summoned her for questioning.

The woman was charged under Section 288 of the Criminal Law: intentional murder, which carries the death penalty, life imprisonment, or imprisonment from 15 to 20 years.

The theft of the gold necklace led to an additional charge under Section 334 of the Criminal Law, which carries a penalty of up to three years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to 60,000 baht.

No temporary release was granted, and the woman was taken to Chiang Mai Provincial Court for detention immediately after her confession.

