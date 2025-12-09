Thai man murders LGBTQIA+ couple, saying victims try to sexually assault him

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 9, 2025, 3:41 PM
121 1 minute read
Thai man murders LGBTQIA+ couple, saying victims try to sexually assault him | Thaiger
Photo via MGR Online

A Thai man who murdered an LGBTQIA+ couple in Loei province claimed he acted in self-defence because the victims allegedly attempted to sexually assault him.

Officers from Phu Kradueng Police Station were called to a house in Huai Som sub-district, Phu Kradueng, at about 9.30am on Saturday, December 6, after neighbours discovered the bodies of 69 year old Pranom and 65 year old Winai.

Both men were found dead on a bed inside the home, bearing severe wounds consistent with a violent attack. Police found a crowbar and a one-metre billhook knife at the scene, believed to be the weapons used in the murders. Signs of ransacking and theft were also detected inside the house.

Residents told police they suspected the victims’ nephew, 26 year old Jaksin Jaroensuk, who had been staying with the pair temporarily. The victims had reportedly taken Jaksin to a local medical centre just three days before the incident.

Officers tracked Jaksin down and arrested him outside a restaurant in the same district. He was riding a motorcycle stolen from the victims. A search uncovered 79 methamphetamine pills, 5,000 baht in cash, and several of the victims’ belongings, including Pranom’s ID card and bankbook.

Thai man arrested for murder of couple in Loei
Photo via Facebook/ เมืองเลยนิวส์

During interrogation, Jaksin claimed he had known the victims for some time through his former LGBTQIA+ partner and often visited them for meals. After his partner passed away, he continued maintaining contact.

He alleged that Pranom asked to have sex with him and then attempted to sexually assault him, triggering his anger. He attacked Pranom, who reportedly ran to seek help from Winai.

Related Articles
Man murders LGBTQIA+ couple in Loei
Photo via MGR Online

Jaksin claimed he then struck Winai with a crowbar, killing him, before turning back to Pranom. He hit Pranom repeatedly with the crowbar and then used the billhook knife to make sure he was dead.

Jaksin stole Pranom’s bag, which contained about 7,000 baht. He said he used 2,000 baht to buy 100 methamphetamine pills, which he later shared with a friend before his arrest.

Police charged him with intentional murder, night-time theft in a dwelling, possession of Category 1 narcotics, and drug use.

Man accuses gay couple of sexually assaulting him leading him to murder them
Photo via MGR Online

Latest Thailand News
Southeast Asian Games open in Bangkok amid safety concerns | Thaiger Bangkok News

Southeast Asian Games open in Bangkok amid safety concerns

1 minute ago
Thai man murders LGBTQIA+ couple, saying victims try to sexually assault him | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man murders LGBTQIA+ couple, saying victims try to sexually assault him

28 minutes ago
Woman scammed into shaving head in fake hair-buying scheme | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman scammed into shaving head in fake hair-buying scheme

53 minutes ago
Thai foreign minister says ‘nothing to negotiate’ until Cambodia ready for talks | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai foreign minister says ‘nothing to negotiate’ until Cambodia ready for talks

1 hour ago
Trump urges Thailand and Cambodia to uphold ceasefire | Thaiger Thailand News

Trump urges Thailand and Cambodia to uphold ceasefire

2 hours ago
Is it better to travel before or after the New Year in Thailand? | Thaiger Travel Guides

Is it better to travel before or after the New Year in Thailand?

2 hours ago
Two Thai women rescued from forced prostitution in Myanmar | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Two Thai women rescued from forced prostitution in Myanmar

2 hours ago
Phuket businessman accuses Pakistani national of illegally running businesses on his land | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket businessman accuses Pakistani national of illegally running businesses on his land

2 hours ago
Udon Thani man kills brother over family farm dispute | Thaiger Crime News

Udon Thani man kills brother over family farm dispute

3 hours ago
Misunderstanding sparks fight between Thai and foreign women on Bangla Road | Thaiger Phuket News

Misunderstanding sparks fight between Thai and foreign women on Bangla Road

4 hours ago
Thailand unveils 800k tax deductions under TISA plan | Thaiger Economy News

Thailand unveils 800k tax deductions under TISA plan

4 hours ago
BMA expands WFH plan to battle air pollution | Thaiger Bangkok News

BMA expands WFH plan to battle air pollution

5 hours ago
17 South Korean and Chinese scammers arrested in Bangkok and Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

17 South Korean and Chinese scammers arrested in Bangkok and Pattaya

5 hours ago
Photo of Thai PM with Cambodian governor resurfaces | Thaiger Thailand News

Photo of Thai PM with Cambodian governor resurfaces

5 hours ago
Thai man and Norwegian woman arrested in drug raid at Phuket luxury villa | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai man and Norwegian woman arrested in drug raid at Phuket luxury villa

6 hours ago
Rocket fire and armed exchanges continue along Thai–Cambodian border | Thaiger Thailand News

Rocket fire and armed exchanges continue along Thai–Cambodian border

6 hours ago
Thai tank operator killed in border clash remembered by family | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai tank operator killed in border clash remembered by family

6 hours ago
PM rules out negotiations with Cambodia, gives reassurance on the Trump Tax Deal | Thaiger Politics News

PM rules out negotiations with Cambodia, gives reassurance on the Trump Tax Deal

23 hours ago
Investigation underway after newborn’s body is found in a Nakhon Phanom bin | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Investigation underway after newborn’s body is found in a Nakhon Phanom bin

23 hours ago
Tourist denied entry at Don Mueang Airport over minimum cash rule | Thaiger Thailand News

Tourist denied entry at Don Mueang Airport over minimum cash rule

1 day ago
Buriram Airport Raised to Maximum Security Alert Amid Border Tensions | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Buriram Airport Raised to Maximum Security Alert Amid Border Tensions

1 day ago
Buriram village chief confirms that no BM-21 rockets has hit homes | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Buriram village chief confirms that no BM-21 rockets has hit homes

1 day ago
Sompong, the ‘deceitful taxi driver’ of the 20 million baht return hoax, dies at 64 | Thaiger Hot News

Sompong, the ‘deceitful taxi driver’ of the 20 million baht return hoax, dies at 64

1 day ago
Lamborghini crashes into power pole in Nonthaburi | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Lamborghini crashes into power pole in Nonthaburi

1 day ago
Cambodia beauty queen defends traditional dress amid Thai &#8216;copycat&#8217; claims | Thaiger News

Cambodia beauty queen defends traditional dress amid Thai ‘copycat’ claims

1 day ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 9, 2025, 3:41 PM
121 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.