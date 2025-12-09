Thai man murders LGBTQIA+ couple, saying victims try to sexually assault him

A Thai man who murdered an LGBTQIA+ couple in Loei province claimed he acted in self-defence because the victims allegedly attempted to sexually assault him.

Officers from Phu Kradueng Police Station were called to a house in Huai Som sub-district, Phu Kradueng, at about 9.30am on Saturday, December 6, after neighbours discovered the bodies of 69 year old Pranom and 65 year old Winai.

Both men were found dead on a bed inside the home, bearing severe wounds consistent with a violent attack. Police found a crowbar and a one-metre billhook knife at the scene, believed to be the weapons used in the murders. Signs of ransacking and theft were also detected inside the house.

Residents told police they suspected the victims’ nephew, 26 year old Jaksin Jaroensuk, who had been staying with the pair temporarily. The victims had reportedly taken Jaksin to a local medical centre just three days before the incident.

Officers tracked Jaksin down and arrested him outside a restaurant in the same district. He was riding a motorcycle stolen from the victims. A search uncovered 79 methamphetamine pills, 5,000 baht in cash, and several of the victims’ belongings, including Pranom’s ID card and bankbook.

During interrogation, Jaksin claimed he had known the victims for some time through his former LGBTQIA+ partner and often visited them for meals. After his partner passed away, he continued maintaining contact.

He alleged that Pranom asked to have sex with him and then attempted to sexually assault him, triggering his anger. He attacked Pranom, who reportedly ran to seek help from Winai.

Jaksin claimed he then struck Winai with a crowbar, killing him, before turning back to Pranom. He hit Pranom repeatedly with the crowbar and then used the billhook knife to make sure he was dead.

Jaksin stole Pranom’s bag, which contained about 7,000 baht. He said he used 2,000 baht to buy 100 methamphetamine pills, which he later shared with a friend before his arrest.

Police charged him with intentional murder, night-time theft in a dwelling, possession of Category 1 narcotics, and drug use.