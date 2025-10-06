Bangkok police arrest nine in teen gang shooting under Phra Pok Klao Bridge

Bangkok police arrested nine teenagers linked to a shooting that injured two young men under Phra Pok Klao Bridge early on October 3. Authorities say the attack stemmed from an ongoing conflict between rival youth groups from Thonburi.

Police Lieutenant General Siam Boonsom, Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, ordered an operation to track down the suspects. Officers from several divisions, including Phra Ratchawang Police Station and the Metropolitan Investigation Division, coordinated the arrests.

One of the primary suspects, a 20 year old man identified as Krisada, also known as “Hin,” was apprehended under a court warrant. He faces charges of attempted murder, illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, carrying a weapon in public without reason, and discharging a firearm in a public area.

According to police, the incident occurred at approximately 1am on October 3. Two men, around 20 years old, were sitting under the bridge when they were shot. One sustained a gunshot wound to the right calf, while the other was shot in the left knee. Both were taken to Central Hospital and Taksin Hospital.

Investigators allege that Krisada was the first to open fire. Officers found clothing worn during the incident and the vehicle used in the attack during a search. Additional arrests included two suspects, aged 15 and 16, who were found with a motorcycle and helmets matching witness descriptions.

Their parents were summoned to the police station for questioning, as both are minors.

Further investigation led to the arrests of six more individuals, aged between 16 and 19. One of them allegedly fired the second shot. All suspects were brought in for questioning, and legal proceedings are underway.

Police say the violence began after a member of the Pracha Uthit 90 gang reported being attacked with a knife by a rival group from Soi Bang Khun Non 19 near Wongwian Yai on the night of October 3.

In response, members of three groups, Pracha Uthit 90, Plang Anusorn, and Wat Yai Rom, gathered at Soi Suksawat 2 before riding motorbikes to search for the rival group, believed to gather near Phra Phuttha Yodfa and Phra Pok Klao bridges.

Upon arrival, the suspects encountered a different group of unrelated teenagers and opened fire despite having no prior conflict with them, police said. The attackers then fled the scene.

Authorities confirmed that 25 people from the three groups were involved in the effort, using 12 motorcycles. All had a prior history of disputes with the Bang Khun Non 19 group.

The Metropolitan Police Bureau stated that it will continue monitoring known youth groups to prevent further violence and gang-related incidents in the area.

In related news, earlier on September 20, police from Yannawa Police Station responded to a Bangkok shooting in Charoen Krung 42/1 Alley, Bang Rak district, where a 20 year old man was shot in the thigh while riding as a passenger on a motorcycle. Two suspects were arrested the same day.