Laughing gas haul worth 44 million baht seized in Bangkok

Officials launch probe into undeclared shipment of party gas

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 4, 2025, 2:13 PM
Pictures courtesy of Lusa

Thousands of nitrous oxide cylinders smuggled from China were seized at Bangkok Port during a customs inspection, sparking a major investigation.

Customs officials uncovered 2,600 cylinders of undeclared nitrous oxide, commonly known as laughing gas, during a routine inspection at Bangkok Port in Khlong Toei district. The seizure took place on October 29, but details were revealed this week by Customs Department Director-General Phanthong Loykulnan.

The gas was found concealed in boxes among other imported items from China. Notably, the nitrous oxide was not listed on the official cargo manifest, making the shipment illegal under Thai customs law.

Each cylinder weighed approximately 5 kilogrammes and was capable of filling around 160 balloons. With individual balloons selling for up to 100 baht on the black market, officials estimate the street value of the entire shipment at more than 44 million baht.

“Nitrous oxide is classified as a controlled substance. While it has legitimate medical uses, its unauthorised import and recreational misuse are serious offences.”

Typically used as a sedative in the medical field, particularly in dental clinics, nitrous oxide is often abused in nightlife venues and parties due to its euphoric effects. When inhaled, it can cause fits of laughter, dizziness, and a temporary change in voice pitch, making it a popular, yet dangerous, party drug.

Inhaling the gas directly from pressurised containers or in excessive amounts can lead to oxygen deprivation, loss of consciousness, and in extreme cases, death.

According to Bangkok Post, customs officers are now working with other law enforcement agencies to trace the intended recipients of the shipment and determine whether the gas was destined for distribution within Thailand’s nightlife scene.

This isn’t the first time Thai customs have intercepted illegal shipments of laughing gas. In recent years, the use of nitrous oxide at parties and music festivals has surged, prompting tighter regulations and increased port inspections.

Officials have reiterated that importers must clearly declare all cargo and warned that violators will face severe penalties under the Customs Act and Public Health laws.

The investigation into the source and intended distribution of the cylinders is ongoing.

Laughing gas haul worth 44 million baht seized in Bangkok

