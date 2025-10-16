Chak Phra festival fuels lucky number frenzy in southern Thailand (video)

Merit-making event sparks surge in ticket sales and number hunting

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal42 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, October 16, 2025
109 1 minute read
Chak Phra festival fuels lucky number frenzy in southern Thailand (video) | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of DailyNews

A wave of lottery fever is sweeping Trang province in southern Thailand as festival-goers hunt for lucky numbers during one of the region’s most revered religious events.

Trang’s annual Chak Phra festival has once again stirred a blend of spiritual devotion and lottery excitement, drawing large crowds to Mueang district as locals seek both merit and fortune ahead of the upcoming lottery draw.

Now in its 22nd year, the traditional festival is being held from October 8 to 16 at the Phra Boat Yard in the Thung Chang Municipal Stadium. With more than 80 vibrantly decorated temple boats taking part, the event honours Buddhist traditions through merit-making ceremonies, religious rituals, and community gatherings.

After completing religious activities, many attendees made a beeline for the nearby lottery stalls, hoping to score big with numbers linked to the festival. The buzz around potential lucky digits has boosted ticket sales dramatically, vendors say.

Chak Phra festival fuels lucky number frenzy in southern Thailand (video) | News by Thaiger

@jbandfish

ปีละครั้ง #ลากพระ #ตรัง #ประเพณีลากพระจังหวัดตรัง #tradition #fyp @บันทึกเรื่องราวของ JB @บันทึกเรื่องราวของ JB @บันทึกเรื่องราวของ JB

Related Articles

♬ เสียงต้นฉบับ – FcRsiamMusic : แฟนคลับอาร์สยาม – แฟนคลับอาร์สยาม : FcRsiamMusic

Yaowaporn Iadtong, a 34 year old lottery seller, revealed that tickets bearing the numbers 80 and 79, representing the total number of participating boats and the count after one withdrew, sold out quickly. She added that even after restocking from fellow vendors, the demand remained sky-high.

Other hot picks include 22, signifying the number of years the festival has been held, and figures like 13, 87, and 78, which some believe have mystical significance tied to past royal reigns. The number 9, in particular, has continued to attract attention due to its association with the revered late King Rama IX, reported KhaoSod.

“Every year, people say Chak Phra brings good luck,” said one attendee browsing for tickets. “It’s not just about religion; it’s about hope.”

Organisers and vendors alike have noted that this year’s Chak Phra has seen a spike in lottery interest, with sales among the highest in recent memory. Some believe the timing of the festival, coinciding closely with the lottery draw date, has added to the sense of anticipation.

Latest Thailand News
Thai woman rescued after spending 3 days in parked car in Samut Songkhram | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman rescued after spending 3 days in parked car in Samut Songkhram

38 seconds ago
Chak Phra festival fuels lucky number frenzy in southern Thailand (video) | Thaiger South Thailand News

Chak Phra festival fuels lucky number frenzy in southern Thailand (video)

42 minutes ago
Thai housemaid and husband arrested for stealing gold and cash from blind employer | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai housemaid and husband arrested for stealing gold and cash from blind employer

58 minutes ago
Box jellyfish sting scare hits tourists at Patong Beach | Thaiger Phuket News

Box jellyfish sting scare hits tourists at Patong Beach

1 hour ago
Thai man arrested for stealing speedboat from Phuket pier | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai man arrested for stealing speedboat from Phuket pier

1 hour ago
Koh Chang tourism rebounds despite border tension | Thaiger Tourism News

Koh Chang tourism rebounds despite border tension

2 hours ago
Thai man arrested for murdering neighbour allegedly over lottery dispute | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man arrested for murdering neighbour allegedly over lottery dispute

2 hours ago
Barbershop drug den busted in Bangkok police sting | Thaiger Bangkok News

Barbershop drug den busted in Bangkok police sting

2 hours ago
Thailand plans historic law to boost trans rights by March | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand plans historic law to boost trans rights by March

3 hours ago
3 transwomen attack Indian men and hotel guard in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

3 transwomen attack Indian men and hotel guard in Pattaya

3 hours ago
Phuket marks Austrian consul handover with honour and ceremony | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket marks Austrian consul handover with honour and ceremony

3 hours ago
Lottery hunters chase lucky numbers at Udon Thani Naga site | Thaiger Thailand News

Lottery hunters chase lucky numbers at Udon Thani Naga site

3 hours ago
Italian tourist lost in Pattaya with only a hotel key in hand | Thaiger Pattaya News

Italian tourist lost in Pattaya with only a hotel key in hand

5 hours ago
Police bust 5 illegal tour guides working for Israeli-Thai couple on Koh Pha Ngan | Thaiger Thailand News

Police bust 5 illegal tour guides working for Israeli-Thai couple on Koh Pha Ngan

5 hours ago
Bangkok’s giant sinkhole grows, gobbles up more sand | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok’s giant sinkhole grows, gobbles up more sand

5 hours ago
Jealous ex beats love rival to death in Phuket flat bust-up | Thaiger Phuket News

Jealous ex beats love rival to death in Phuket flat bust-up

6 hours ago
Police suspect suicide after foreign man falls to death from Bangkok hotel | Thaiger Bangkok News

Police suspect suicide after foreign man falls to death from Bangkok hotel

6 hours ago
Thailand backs US crackdown on online scam empire | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand backs US crackdown on online scam empire

6 hours ago
New rules, same fun? Everything travellers need to know about Thailand&#8217;s new drinking laws | Thaiger Travel Guides

New rules, same fun? Everything travellers need to know about Thailand’s new drinking laws

6 hours ago
Teen driver dies after causing four-vehicle collision in Kanchanaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Teen driver dies after causing four-vehicle collision in Kanchanaburi

6 hours ago
Golden ‘Naga’ eel found in central Thailand sparks lottery frenzy | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Golden ‘Naga’ eel found in central Thailand sparks lottery frenzy

6 hours ago
Phuket pushes ahead with AI traffic lights to ease jams | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket pushes ahead with AI traffic lights to ease jams

7 hours ago
Body of pregnant woman found after tugboat capsizes in Ayutthaya river | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Body of pregnant woman found after tugboat capsizes in Ayutthaya river

7 hours ago
Pattaya to host first-ever Eastern Muslim Culture Expo | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya to host first-ever Eastern Muslim Culture Expo

7 hours ago
Missing British teen found in Thai jungle surviving on bugs and bark | Thaiger Thailand News

Missing British teen found in Thai jungle surviving on bugs and bark

7 hours ago
South Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal42 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, October 16, 2025
109 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.