Chak Phra festival fuels lucky number frenzy in southern Thailand (video)

A wave of lottery fever is sweeping Trang province in southern Thailand as festival-goers hunt for lucky numbers during one of the region’s most revered religious events.

Trang’s annual Chak Phra festival has once again stirred a blend of spiritual devotion and lottery excitement, drawing large crowds to Mueang district as locals seek both merit and fortune ahead of the upcoming lottery draw.

Now in its 22nd year, the traditional festival is being held from October 8 to 16 at the Phra Boat Yard in the Thung Chang Municipal Stadium. With more than 80 vibrantly decorated temple boats taking part, the event honours Buddhist traditions through merit-making ceremonies, religious rituals, and community gatherings.

After completing religious activities, many attendees made a beeline for the nearby lottery stalls, hoping to score big with numbers linked to the festival. The buzz around potential lucky digits has boosted ticket sales dramatically, vendors say.

Yaowaporn Iadtong, a 34 year old lottery seller, revealed that tickets bearing the numbers 80 and 79, representing the total number of participating boats and the count after one withdrew, sold out quickly. She added that even after restocking from fellow vendors, the demand remained sky-high.

Other hot picks include 22, signifying the number of years the festival has been held, and figures like 13, 87, and 78, which some believe have mystical significance tied to past royal reigns. The number 9, in particular, has continued to attract attention due to its association with the revered late King Rama IX, reported KhaoSod.

“Every year, people say Chak Phra brings good luck,” said one attendee browsing for tickets. “It’s not just about religion; it’s about hope.”

Organisers and vendors alike have noted that this year’s Chak Phra has seen a spike in lottery interest, with sales among the highest in recent memory. Some believe the timing of the festival, coinciding closely with the lottery draw date, has added to the sense of anticipation.