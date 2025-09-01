Crash victim turns suspect as hospital uncovers 458 Yaba pills during treatment

Nurses stumble on secret stash sparking shift from patient to prisoner

Petch Petpailin September 1, 2025
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวคนมัญจา

A Thai patient became a drug suspect after medical staff discovered 458 methamphetamine tablets, commonly known as Yaba, hidden in her bra while treating injuries from a motorcycle accident.

The 35 year old woman, Supannee, was admitted to Manchakhiri Hospital in Khon Kaen province yesterday, August 30, after she ran a red light and crashed her motorcycle into a pickup truck. She lost two teeth, suffered chest pain, and bled from her mouth and nose.

As part of her treatment, the staff changed her into hospital clothing for an X-ray. During the process, a nurse noticed a plastic container concealed in her bra. The box dropped to the floor and broke open, spilling a large number of Yaba pills. Four additional zip-lock bags containing more pills were later found hidden in her clothing.

The discovery prompted the hospital to contact officers from Manchakhiri Police Station. Supannee reportedly cried throughout the incident and repeatedly told police, “I don’t know.”

Footage shared by Channel 8 showed her shielding her face from officers and refusing to answer questions, claiming she was in pain from her mouth injury.

In total, 458 Yaba tablets were recovered, along with 11,200 baht in cash and a knuckle duster.

Yaba found in female patient admitted after motorcycle crash
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวคนมัญจา

Police allowed her to continue receiving medical treatment until her condition improved, after which she is scheduled to be transferred to the station for further proceedings.

Supannee has been initially charged under Section 66 of the Narcotics Control Act for possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell. The offence carries a penalty of four to 15 years’ imprisonment, a fine of between 80,000 and 300,000 baht, or both.

Police suspect she had recently supplied drugs to users or dealers in the area and are investigating potential accomplices.

Medical team finds Yaba in patient's possession
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวคนมัญจา

In a separate case last week, another Thai woman was arrested for smuggling Yaba and crystal meth into Mae Chan Police Station in Chiang Rai province.

She pretended to deliver food to her detained boyfriend, but instead attempted to pass him drugs hidden in tissue paper. Officers caught her in the act. She later admitted she was concerned her boyfriend would experience withdrawal symptoms in custody.

