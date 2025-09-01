Bangkok mall sacks transwoman staff for abusing Muslim woman on train

Social media storm exposes past misconduct and harassment claims

Petch Petpailin
September 1, 2025
2 minutes read
Photo via Facebook/ Émilie Moore

A Thai transwoman is under fire after a viral video showed her insulting a Muslim woman on the Airport Rail Link train, apparently because the victim accidentally touched her bag.

A witness shared the videos of the transwoman, later identified as Choosak, on Facebook after the incident, which occurred on the evening of Friday, August 29. In the video, Choosak was seen standing up, holding her shoe, and threatening to hit the victim with it. The transwoman could be heard shouting…

“Have your parents ever taught you how to use public transportation? You have no manners. You slut! I point my foot only at arseholes, not everyone! Stop talking, bitch! If you say one more word, I will slap you in the face. I can afford a 500-baht fine for assaulting you.

You Muslim bitch. I’m not bullying Muslims, I’m only bullying you. You don’t need to apologise to me, go apologise to your parents. Don’t bother apologising, I won’t accept it. Go ahead and file a police report. I’m not afraid. I can take responsibility for it.”

The victim, later identified as Madia, kept apologising to the transwoman and tried to calm her down, to no avail. The tirade of abuse continued until Choosak got off the train, still daring Madia to file a police report.

Thai transwoman fired from job for insulting Mulsim woman on train
Photo via Facebook/ Émilie Moore

The witness later clarified that Madia had been on the phone when she boarded the train. She spotted an empty seat next to Choosak and sat down. Madia’s bag touched Choosak’s bag, which the transwoman had placed on the seat. This minor contact reportedly angered Choosak.

Thai netizens sided with Madia, saying the incident was only a minor accident, and criticised Choosak for placing her bag on the seat instead of on her lap. Many argued that it was Choosak who lacked manners, not Madia.

Others, particularly members of the Muslim community, expressed outrage at Choosak’s slur, in which she referred to Madia as a “Muslim bitch.”

The public also noted that Choosak was wearing the uniform of a shopping mall on Banthat Thong Road, Stadium One, prompting pressure on the mall to respond. The shopping centre later confirmed that Choosak was an employee and announced her dismissal shortly afterwards.

Several netizens urged Madia to take legal action, leading her to visit Hua Mark Police Station yesterday, August 30. However, Madia insisted that she did not want Choosak to face legal punishment and only wanted an apology to herself and to members of her religion.

Viral airport rail link video leads transwoman to be fired from job
Photo via Facebook/ Émilie Moore

Madia even expressed sympathy for Choosak after she faced widespread criticism online and was fired from her job. She reportedly said…

“I feel sorry for her. Tomorrow she won’t be able to go to work anymore. I’m not really such a good person, I just don’t let my emotions take over.”

Police arranged a meeting between Madia and Choosak at 7pm the same day, but Choosak failed to attend and later blocked police contact.

The viral story prompted others who claim to have had negative experiences with Choosak to come forward. An app-based motorcycle rider said she booked his ride and then cancelled upon his arrival, telling him she would take a public bus instead because it was cheaper.

A Thai boxer and a security guard also alleged that Choosak sexually harassed them by groping their private parts.

Petch Petpailin
September 1, 2025
2 minutes read

