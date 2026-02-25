Surin armoury fire triggers explosions before crews bring flames under control

A fire broke out at an arsenal in Surin province last night, February 24, triggering repeated explosions and a major emergency response. One officer was reported injured, with the cause still unknown.

At about 7:30pm, the fire started at Border Patrol Police Subdivision 21 in Chaniang subdistrict, Mueang Surin district, followed by a series of explosions.

The first blast was reported to have come from an RPG hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher, with the force causing vibrations and minor damage to buildings inside the compound. Explosions were then heard intermittently.

More than 20 fire engines were deployed alongside ambulances from hospitals and volunteer rescue teams to support the operation. The Army also dispatched personnel and water trucks to assist in bringing the fire under control.

Military Circle 25 also deployed personnel, volunteers, disaster relief teams, alongside Surin rescue teams and medical support from Fort Weerawat Yothin Hospital and other agencies, to clear the area and move personnel.

One injury was reported. Sub-Lieutenant Wisan Yenphet, an officer with Border Patrol Police Company 213, was about 100 metres from the scene when he was struck in the knee by shrapnel. He suffered minor injuries and was taken to Surin Hospital.

At 8.55pm, Police General Kittirat Phanphet, the national police chief, ordered Border Patrol Police commanders to clear the area, to evacuate non-essential people outside the blast zone, and to investigate the cause once the situation was stable.

At 9.20pm, Surin governor Chamroen Waenphet held an emergency meeting with other officials, stating the fire and explosions occurred in Armoury 1, where ammunition, firearms, mortars and RPG munitions were stored.

By 9.30pm, officials said the fire was under control, but crews continued cooling the area because heat remained. Drones were used to detect hotspots, and high-pressure fire engines from Surin City Municipality and Surin Army units were deployed to spray water and contain the blaze.

The complex is divided into four zones, according to officials. The incident began in the zone storing mortar rounds and RPG munitions, and later spread to Zone 2, where large quantities of small-arms ammunition were kept.

Zone 3, used for throwable hand grenades, had reportedly been cleared earlier. Zone 4, used for TNT explosives, had not been reached by the fire, but remained under close monitoring.

Although the situation was controlled, officials said investigators could not immediately enter the site because it remained dangerous, and an inspection was expected today, February 25, reported Matichon.

