Power bank explosion injures woman in market

A woman was injured in Si Racha district, Chonburi province, after a power bank connected to her mobile phone exploded inside her handbag, causing burns to her arms and face and igniting her personal belongings, rescue officials said.

The incident occurred at around 7.00pm on January 3, 2026, in the Sahapat Airport area, Moo 5, Bueng subdistrict. The Sawang Prateep Si Racha Rescue Radio Centre said it received reports from members of the public that a woman had been injured by an apparent battery explosion and required immediate assistance.

Rescue personnel arriving at the scene found the woman suffering from burn injuries caused by flames that spread rapidly from her bag to her clothing. She was given first aid at the scene before being transported to Phyathai Hospital for further medical treatment. Officials said her injuries were not life-threatening, but required continued observation.

An initial inspection by rescue workers indicated that the power bank exploded while it was charging the woman’s mobile phone inside her bag. The phone itself was not damaged, but the explosion produced flames intense enough to ignite the fabric of the bag, nearby documents, and the woman’s clothing. Burn injuries were reported on her arms and parts of her face.

Witnesses described a chaotic scene as the woman ran toward the market entrance seeking help while her clothes were on fire. Suphang Kaewwan, 33, a market vendor, said the woman appeared panicked and in pain as flames spread quickly due to the knitted material of her clothing.

“Her clothes caught fire very fast,” Suphang said. “People nearby immediately poured water on her to stop the flames before rescue workers arrived.”

Another witness, Kritsaphon Wisetnakorn, 46, a beverage seller in the area, said he also assisted by using water to extinguish the fire. He confirmed that the source of the blaze appeared to be the power bank inside the bag.

Authorities said the cause of the explosion is believed to be related to overheating or internal failure of the portable battery while charging. The specific brand and certification status of the power bank were not immediately disclosed, pending further examination.

Rescue officials and witnesses used the incident to warn the public about the risks associated with low-quality or uncertified power banks. They urged consumers to use products that meet recognized safety standards and to avoid charging devices inside bags or enclosed spaces, where heat can build up rapidly.

Officials said similar incidents have been reported nationwide in recent years, often linked to substandard batteries or improper usage. They advised users to monitor charging devices closely and stop using power banks that show signs of damage, swelling, or overheating.