Family of five, including twin girls, killed in Chiang Mai house fire

Photo via Facebook/ คุนชายเทวดา สุดหล่อ

Key insights from the news

  • A family of five, including twin daughters and a bedridden patient, died in a house fire in Chiang Mai around midnight on January 8.
  • Local authorities suspect an electrical short circuit as the cause of the fire, which occurred while the family was asleep.
  • Firefighters battled the blaze for about an hour before rescuing the victims, who were later pronounced dead despite CPR efforts.
  • This incident follows a similar tragedy in October where a family of seven died in a house fire in Rayong, highlighting ongoing fire safety concerns in the region.

A family of five died in a house fire that broke out around midnight today, January 8, in Chiang Mai province. Local authorities believe an electrical short circuit may have caused the blaze.

Firefighters and rescuers from several foundations rushed to a two-storey house in Soi Ruean Kham 17, Pa Dad sub-district, after receiving a fire report shortly after midnight. The house was home to five family members, including a couple, their twin daughters, and a bedridden patient.

Fire crews battled the blaze for around an hour before bringing it under control. Rescuers then entered the house and pulled all five occupants from the building, immediately attempting CPR before rushing them to Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital.

Despite emergency efforts by rescuers and medical staff, all five victims were pronounced dead. Authorities said the family was unable to escape in time as the fire broke out while they were asleep.

Photo via Facebook/ คุนชายเทวดา สุดหล่อ

Officials from the Mueang Chiang Mai Administrative Office conducted an initial inspection of the scene and suspected that an electrical short circuit triggered the fire. A forensic team is expected to carry out a detailed examination to confirm the exact cause.

In a similar incident reported in October last year, a family of seven lost their lives in a house fire in Rayong province. Three neighbouring homes were also damaged, while residents who attempted to help suffered burn injuries and smoke inhalation.

Photo via Facebook/ คุนชายเทวดา สุดหล่อ

Another fire was reported in Bangkok’s Saimai district in December last year, when two wooden houses were damaged by flames. No injuries or deaths were reported, though police suspected arson after a man was arrested near the scene.

More recently, on January 4, an 80 year old Thai woman narrowly escaped a house fire in Samut Prakan’s Bang Ya Phraek sub-district after attempting to rescue her nine pet dogs before fleeing the burning home.

Photo via Facebook/ คุนชายเทวดา สุดหล่อ
Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.