Fire destroys secondhand shop, vehicles damaged, police investigate

Photo of Daniel Holmes Daniel HolmesPublished: January 5, 2026, 11:14 AM
A fire that broke out before sunrise completely destroyed a secondhand goods shop and its attached warehouse in Chonburi province, damaging several vehicles and causing extensive property loss. No injuries were reported, but authorities say the full extent of the damage is still being assessed as forensic teams prepare to determine the cause.

The blaze was reported at about 4.30am on January 5, 2026. The Pure Yeang Tai Sriracha Rescue Unit radio centre received an emergency call alerting them to a fire at a residential property that also operated as a secondhand shop. The location was in Moo 2, Bo Win subdistrict, within Soi Allay near Wat Bo Win, Si Racha district. Photo via Khaosod

After receiving the report, rescue coordinators immediately contacted the Si Racha District Administration, Bo Win Police Station, and the Chao Phraya Surasak Municipal Fire Department. Fire engines and emergency crews were dispatched to the scene, while volunteers from the Pure Yeang Tai Sriracha rescue unit assisted in clearing access routes and managing on-site operations.

Fire engines from multiple local authorities, including the Bo Win Subdistrict Administrative Organisation, Laem Chabang Municipality, and Sriracha Municipality, were deployed to contain the blaze. Thick smoke and intense flames made firefighting difficult, particularly as the property contained large quantities of flammable materials.

Officials said the fire continued to burn for more than two hours before being brought under control. By the time the flames were extinguished, the house and warehouse structure had been completely destroyed. Three cars and five motorcycles parked on the premises were also badly damaged by the fire.Photo via Khaosod

The site was used as a secondhand goods and auto parts shop. Large numbers of car batteries, spare parts, and automotive accessories were stored inside the warehouse. These items fuelled the fire and contributed to the rapid spread of flames throughout the building. All goods stored in and around the property were destroyed.

Residents in nearby homes reported hearing loud popping sounds during the blaze, believed to be caused by exploding batteries and other vehicle components. Authorities evacuated the immediate area as a precaution, although surrounding buildings were not damaged.

Police said the preliminary damage assessment is ongoing and cannot be finalised until the site cools and debris is cleared. Forensic investigators are expected to examine the scene later today to establish the origin of the fire and whether it was caused by an electrical fault, stored materials, or other factors.

Officials have urged business owners storing automotive equipment and batteries to review fire safety measures, particularly in mixed residential and commercial properties. Source Khaosod.

Photo of Daniel Holmes

Daniel Holmes

Daniel Holmes is a New Orleans-born, Bangkok-based comedian, writer, and oil painter. With over eight years of performing comedy across Asia, including venues like The Laughing Skull in Atlanta and Spicy Comedy in Shanghai, Daniel's act blends cultural commentary and personal stories. As an oil painter with over eleven years of experience, his work has been exhibited in the U.S. and China. He also writes darkly satirical essays and comedic columns on expat life and modern absurdities.