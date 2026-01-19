Former employee arrested over theft at employer’s Khon Kaen home

Police in Khon Kaen arrested a young man today, January 19, after tracing CCTV footage linked to a burglary at a private residence, where valuables worth hundreds of thousands of baht were stolen while the homeowner was away.

The arrest took place at around 12.30pm, when officers from Khon Kaen City Police Station detained 22 year old Apisit. During the same operation, officers also arrested 39 year old Prachak, who was living with him, on charges of illegal methamphetamine use after drugs were found in his system.

The investigation began after a victim filed a police report on January 17, stating that their home in Sila subdistrict, Mueang district, Khon Kaen, had been broken into while they were travelling on business in another province.

Stolen items included several watches of various brands, a gold ring, a number of Buddhist amulets, and ten alloy car wheels. Police said the items were likely taken over multiple visits while the victim was away, and the total loss was estimated at around 400,000 baht.

CCTV footage from the area was reviewed, leading investigators to identify and track down the suspect. Officers also conducted drug tests on Apisit and Prachak, with both testing positive for illegal substances. Additional charges related to drug use were filed accordingly.

During questioning, Apisit admitted to the thefts, telling police that he previously worked as a waiter at an entertainment venue in Khon Kaen and had known the victim after being hired to deliver goods. He said he was later dismissed after being involved in a car accident and being unable to pay the employer for vehicle repairs.

After learning that the victim had travelled to Udon Thani, Apisit said he took advantage of the absence to repeatedly enter the house and steal valuables, which he later sold to fund his daily expenses.

Amarin TV reported that Apisit has been taken into custody and will face charges, while further legal action is continuing. Prachak was not linked to the theft but tested positive for methamphetamine and will be charged separately.

