Fire damages at least 10 speedboats at Chalong Bay in Phuket

A fire broke out in the early hours of today, January 7, damaging at least 10 speedboats docked at Chalong Bay in Phuket province.

Officers from Chalong Police Station were alerted to the incident at around 4am and coordinated with firefighters to investigate and control the blaze. Upon arrival, police reported that flames and thick smoke covered the bay and were visible from a distance, causing panic among residents living nearby.

A witness told officers that an explosion occurred on one speedboat, owned by a private company, before the fire erupted and quickly spread to other vessels docked in the area.

Firefighters sprayed water to contain the blaze and worked to separate the boats in an effort to prevent the fire from spreading further. The situation was eventually brought under control.

The Phuket Times reported that at least 10 speedboats were damaged. However, some residents living near Chalong Bay commented online that more than 20 vessels were affected. Police have not yet confirmed the figure.

The incident sparked speculation among netizens, with some suggesting arson due to the rapid spread of the fire. Others believed strong winds may have carried the flames to nearby boats, causing extensive damage.

A Thai woman who claimed to live near Chalong Bay said the speedboats were docked at some distance from one another, raising further questions about how the fire spread so quickly.

Fortunately, there were no reports of injuries among boat workers or others in the area. Police said the cause of the explosion and fire remains under investigation.

A similar incident was reported in April last year when a fire broke out on a speedboat docked near Koh Mai Thon in Phuket. The blaze was followed by an explosion that injured six people, including boat workers and three foreign tourists.

In the same month, another fire erupted on a tourist boat carrying four passengers while exploring waters off Koh Kut in Trat province. Two crew members were injured while helping passengers escape. Authorities later said the fire was caused by an engine explosion.