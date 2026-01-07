Fire damages at least 10 speedboats at Chalong Bay in Phuket

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: January 7, 2026, 9:38 AM
94 1 minute read
Fire damages at least 10 speedboats at Chalong Bay in Phuket | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Phuketandamannews

Key insights from the news

  • A fire occurred at Chalong Bay in Phuket early on January 7, damaging at least 10 speedboats after an explosion on one vessel ignited the blaze.
  • Chalong Police and firefighters responded around 4am, with flames and smoke visible from a distance, causing panic among nearby residents.
  • Witnesses speculated on the fire's rapid spread, suggesting possible arson or strong winds, while police have not confirmed the number of affected boats, with estimates exceeding 20.
  • No injuries were reported, and the cause of the explosion and fire is under investigation, echoing a similar incident last year that resulted in injuries.

A fire broke out in the early hours of today, January 7, damaging at least 10 speedboats docked at Chalong Bay in Phuket province.

Officers from Chalong Police Station were alerted to the incident at around 4am and coordinated with firefighters to investigate and control the blaze. Upon arrival, police reported that flames and thick smoke covered the bay and were visible from a distance, causing panic among residents living nearby.

A witness told officers that an explosion occurred on one speedboat, owned by a private company, before the fire erupted and quickly spread to other vessels docked in the area.

Firefighters sprayed water to contain the blaze and worked to separate the boats in an effort to prevent the fire from spreading further. The situation was eventually brought under control.

Speedboat fire Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ Phuketandamannews

The Phuket Times reported that at least 10 speedboats were damaged. However, some residents living near Chalong Bay commented online that more than 20 vessels were affected. Police have not yet confirmed the figure.

The incident sparked speculation among netizens, with some suggesting arson due to the rapid spread of the fire. Others believed strong winds may have carried the flames to nearby boats, causing extensive damage.

Locals suspect arson in speedboat fire in Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ Phuketandamannews

A Thai woman who claimed to live near Chalong Bay said the speedboats were docked at some distance from one another, raising further questions about how the fire spread so quickly.

Related Articles

Fortunately, there were no reports of injuries among boat workers or others in the area. Police said the cause of the explosion and fire remains under investigation.

Phuket boat fire
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

A similar incident was reported in April last year when a fire broke out on a speedboat docked near Koh Mai Thon in Phuket. The blaze was followed by an explosion that injured six people, including boat workers and three foreign tourists.

In the same month, another fire erupted on a tourist boat carrying four passengers while exploring waters off Koh Kut in Trat province. Two crew members were injured while helping passengers escape. Authorities later said the fire was caused by an engine explosion.

Ten speedboats damaged in fire
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

Thaiger QUIZ
Chalong Bay Speedboat Fire Quiz
Answer the quiz. Tap Next to go to the next question.
1/10
  1. 1. What time did the fire break out in Chalong Bay?
  2. 2. How many speedboats were reported damaged by the Phuket Times?
  3. 3. What caused panic among nearby residents?
  4. 4. What was the initial cause of the fire according to witnesses?
  5. 5. What did firefighters do to control the fire?
  6. 6. What did some residents speculate about the cause of the fire?
  7. 7. What did police say about the investigation?
  8. 8. Were there any reported injuries from the incident?
  9. 9. How did some residents react online regarding the number of affected boats?
  10. 10. What similar incident occurred in April last year?

Latest Thailand News
South Korean embassy clarifies Thai civil servant’s denied entry | Thaiger Thailand News

South Korean embassy clarifies Thai civil servant’s denied entry

34 seconds ago
Fire damages at least 10 speedboats at Chalong Bay in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Fire damages at least 10 speedboats at Chalong Bay in Phuket

14 minutes ago
Bangkok morning temps to drop to 18°C this week | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok morning temps to drop to 18°C this week

29 minutes ago
Bangkok unveils model for first pedestrian bridge across Chao Phraya River | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok unveils model for first pedestrian bridge across Chao Phraya River

16 hours ago
Viral TikTok shows British tourist amazed by 5G at sea in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Viral TikTok shows British tourist amazed by 5G at sea in Thailand

16 hours ago
Thai man flees after sexually assaulting boy in Ayutthaya school | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man flees after sexually assaulting boy in Ayutthaya school

17 hours ago
Four students injured in school dog attack in Nakhon Ratchasima | Thaiger Thailand News

Four students injured in school dog attack in Nakhon Ratchasima

17 hours ago
Thailand’s national parks see 1.5M visitors during New Year break | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand’s national parks see 1.5M visitors during New Year break

18 hours ago
Thai nurse blames leading politician for jail term and loss of unborn child | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai nurse blames leading politician for jail term and loss of unborn child

18 hours ago
Rare Asiatic golden cat spotted in Khao Yai National Park | Thaiger Thailand News

Rare Asiatic golden cat spotted in Khao Yai National Park

19 hours ago
Wat Arun photographers warned for exploiting public space for personal gain | Thaiger Bangkok News

Wat Arun photographers warned for exploiting public space for personal gain

19 hours ago
New evidence ties ‘Big Joke’ to alleged gold bribe | Thaiger Thailand News

New evidence ties ‘Big Joke’ to alleged gold bribe

19 hours ago
Phuket entertainment venue operators demand probe into alleged bribery | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket entertainment venue operators demand probe into alleged bribery

20 hours ago
Thai Army warns Cambodia after mortar lands in Ubon Ratchathani | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Army warns Cambodia after mortar lands in Ubon Ratchathani

21 hours ago
PM candidate sparks controversy after claim to buy 10 nuclear warheads | Thaiger Thailand News

PM candidate sparks controversy after claim to buy 10 nuclear warheads

21 hours ago
Over 7,000 cannabis shops close as Thailand overhauls regulations | Thaiger Thailand News

Over 7,000 cannabis shops close as Thailand overhauls regulations

22 hours ago
Missing Chinese influencer found injured and begging in Cambodia | Thaiger Crime News

Missing Chinese influencer found injured and begging in Cambodia

23 hours ago
Chiang Mai pigeon feed sellers back at Tha Phae Gate after arrests | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai pigeon feed sellers back at Tha Phae Gate after arrests

23 hours ago
Swedish man drowns in Chon Buri while swimming after drinking beer | Thaiger Thailand News

Swedish man drowns in Chon Buri while swimming after drinking beer

24 hours ago
Meth dealer disguised as garland seller arrested in Roi Et | Thaiger Crime News

Meth dealer disguised as garland seller arrested in Roi Et

24 hours ago
French tourist dies after slipping from fifth tier of Koh Samui waterfall | Thaiger Thailand News

French tourist dies after slipping from fifth tier of Koh Samui waterfall

1 day ago
Thai ex-inmate says prison friend betrays and robs him after release | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai ex-inmate says prison friend betrays and robs him after release

2 days ago
Search continues for injured elephant in Khao Yai park | Thaiger Thailand News

Search continues for injured elephant in Khao Yai park

2 days ago
Pregnant Thai woman seeks removal of teacher over affair with her soldier husband | Thaiger Thailand News

Pregnant Thai woman seeks removal of teacher over affair with her soldier husband

2 days ago
Malaysian woman shares eerie hotel experience in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Malaysian woman shares eerie hotel experience in Thailand

2 days ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: January 7, 2026, 9:38 AM
94 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.