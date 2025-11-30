Community mourns sudden death of journalist Nattawut Ponglanka

The sudden passing of well-known journalist and news anchor, Nattawut Ponglanka, has left the community in shock. Ice Sarawat, a prominent news presenter who had recently co-hosted Phutta Talk with Nattawut, expressed deep sorrow over the loss.

In a heartfelt social media post, Ice shared his condolences, emphasising the unexpected nature of the tragedy.

Nattawut Ponglanka, 35 years old, was born on September 14, 1990, in Chiang Rai. He graduated from the Faculty of Accounting at Sripatum University. Before embarking on his career in journalism, he worked as a DJ in Chiang Rai. He began his journalism journey as a field reporter for various outlets before becoming a news anchor.

Throughout his career, Nattawut was recognised for his excellence and was awarded the prestigious ‘Sangkhaneet’ Quality of the Year Award for his outstanding contributions. He was celebrated as an exemplary individual in the category of ‘Outstanding Media Personnel.’

Social media has been flooded with messages of sorrow and disbelief over Nattawut’s unexpected passing. Many expressed their shock, noting that he was seen presenting the news just last night.

Ice recounted recent moments with Nattawut, highlighting that they had just been working together the previous night. He posted an image from their final broadcast, adding that they were joking and interacting with one another.

Ice conveyed his disbelief at the suddenness of Nattawut’s departure and wished him peace in the afterlife.

The news of Nattawut’s passing quickly spread, prompting numerous comments from colleagues and followers who were equally shocked and saddened.

Many reached out to confirm the tragic news, which was reportedly due to Nattawut passing away in his sleep. Ice’s message concluded with a tribute, “#NattawutPonglanka Nat Nattawut.”

The outpouring of grief and support on social media reflects the impact Nattawut had on those around him. His unexpected death has resonated deeply within the community, highlighting the fleeting nature of life and the bonds formed in shared experiences, reported by KhaoSod.