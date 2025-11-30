Community mourns sudden death of journalist Nattawut Ponglanka

Colleagues and fans mourn the sudden loss of the beloved journalist

Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)Published: November 30, 2025, 2:31 PM
84 1 minute read
Community mourns sudden death of journalist Nattawut Ponglanka | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

The sudden passing of well-known journalist and news anchor, Nattawut Ponglanka, has left the community in shock. Ice Sarawat, a prominent news presenter who had recently co-hosted Phutta Talk with Nattawut, expressed deep sorrow over the loss.

In a heartfelt social media post, Ice shared his condolences, emphasising the unexpected nature of the tragedy.

Nattawut Ponglanka, 35 years old, was born on September 14, 1990, in Chiang Rai. He graduated from the Faculty of Accounting at Sripatum University. Before embarking on his career in journalism, he worked as a DJ in Chiang Rai. He began his journalism journey as a field reporter for various outlets before becoming a news anchor.

Throughout his career, Nattawut was recognised for his excellence and was awarded the prestigious ‘Sangkhaneet’ Quality of the Year Award for his outstanding contributions. He was celebrated as an exemplary individual in the category of ‘Outstanding Media Personnel.’

Social media has been flooded with messages of sorrow and disbelief over Nattawut’s unexpected passing. Many expressed their shock, noting that he was seen presenting the news just last night.

Ice recounted recent moments with Nattawut, highlighting that they had just been working together the previous night. He posted an image from their final broadcast, adding that they were joking and interacting with one another.

Community mourns sudden death of journalist Nattawut Ponglanka | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Ice conveyed his disbelief at the suddenness of Nattawut’s departure and wished him peace in the afterlife.

Related Articles

The news of Nattawut’s passing quickly spread, prompting numerous comments from colleagues and followers who were equally shocked and saddened.

Many reached out to confirm the tragic news, which was reportedly due to Nattawut passing away in his sleep. Ice’s message concluded with a tribute, “#NattawutPonglanka Nat Nattawut.”

The outpouring of grief and support on social media reflects the impact Nattawut had on those around him. His unexpected death has resonated deeply within the community, highlighting the fleeting nature of life and the bonds formed in shared experiences, reported by KhaoSod.

Latest Thailand News
Thailand climbs to 17th in climate risk index amid extreme weather | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand climbs to 17th in climate risk index amid extreme weather

12 seconds ago
Community mourns sudden death of journalist Nattawut Ponglanka | Thaiger Thailand News

Community mourns sudden death of journalist Nattawut Ponglanka

9 minutes ago
British tourist drowns at Phuket&#8217;s Freedom Beach | Thaiger Phuket News

British tourist drowns at Phuket’s Freedom Beach

45 minutes ago
Thai police arrest six in Trump-endorsed investment scam | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai police arrest six in Trump-endorsed investment scam

2 hours ago
Suspect arrested with over 200,000 meth pills in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Suspect arrested with over 200,000 meth pills in Thailand

3 hours ago
Elderly woman fatally trampled by cow in Buriram province | Thaiger Thailand News

Elderly woman fatally trampled by cow in Buriram province

4 hours ago
Thai King donates 100 million baht for flood relief efforts | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai King donates 100 million baht for flood relief efforts

4 hours ago
Hat Yai mayor apologises over flood response, outlines recovery plans | Thaiger Thailand News

Hat Yai mayor apologises over flood response, outlines recovery plans

1 day ago
Four dismissed in Bangkok prison scandal as probe widens | Thaiger Thailand News

Four dismissed in Bangkok prison scandal as probe widens

1 day ago
Police arrest three teens over stabbing of man in Udon Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Police arrest three teens over stabbing of man in Udon Thani

1 day ago
Doi Inthanon frost dips to -4.9°C, temps continue to fall | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Doi Inthanon frost dips to -4.9°C, temps continue to fall

1 day ago
Monitor lizard leads to discovery of infant’s body in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Monitor lizard leads to discovery of infant’s body in Samut Prakan

1 day ago
Hatyai toy shop looted during floods, owner loses 3m baht in collectibles | Thaiger Thailand News

Hatyai toy shop looted during floods, owner loses 3m baht in collectibles

1 day ago
Corrections Department defends Thaksin family photo in prison visit | Thaiger Thailand News

Corrections Department defends Thaksin family photo in prison visit

1 day ago
Southern Thailand floods leave 145 dead, rescue and recovery efforts continue | Thaiger Thailand News

Southern Thailand floods leave 145 dead, rescue and recovery efforts continue

1 day ago
Air France launches direct Paris to Phuket flights | Thaiger Thailand News

Air France launches direct Paris to Phuket flights

1 day ago
November 29: Thailand faces cold front, storms in deep South | Thaiger Thailand News

November 29: Thailand faces cold front, storms in deep South

1 day ago
Foreign woman collapses on Bangla Road after consuming cannabis edible | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign woman collapses on Bangla Road after consuming cannabis edible

2 days ago
3 foreign motorcyclists fined for running red light in Phuket after viral video | Thaiger Phuket News

3 foreign motorcyclists fined for running red light in Phuket after viral video

2 days ago
Swedish arson suspect hides in Pattaya under fake German identity | Thaiger Pattaya News

Swedish arson suspect hides in Pattaya under fake German identity

2 days ago
Heartbreaking video turns joyful as Thai man finds dogs left behind in floods | Thaiger Thailand News

Heartbreaking video turns joyful as Thai man finds dogs left behind in floods

2 days ago
Debate after Hat Yai flood victims seen taking items from flooded 7-Eleven | Thaiger Thailand News

Debate after Hat Yai flood victims seen taking items from flooded 7-Eleven

2 days ago
808 Festival 2025 rolls out Phase 2 lineup, and it&#8217;s as stacked as ever | Thaiger Events

808 Festival 2025 rolls out Phase 2 lineup, and it’s as stacked as ever

2 days ago
Body of 4 year old girl found after rescue boat accident in Hat Yai | Thaiger Thailand News

Body of 4 year old girl found after rescue boat accident in Hat Yai

2 days ago
Thai minister walks out after question on southern flood mismanagement | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai minister walks out after question on southern flood mismanagement

2 days ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)Published: November 30, 2025, 2:31 PM
84 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia) is an SEO content writer at The Thaiger, where she writes engaging articles on business, lifestyle, and travel and she combines her global perspective with a passion for storytelling. Beyond writing, she thrives in project management, branding, and digital media. Mia believes in the power of words to connect and inspire, aiming to create content that resonates with readers worldwide.