Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

A high-speed motorbike crash in Pattaya left a foreign tourist critically injured after being flung into a palm tree during a shocking late-night collision.

The incident occurred at around 10pm on Tuesday, August 5, on Jomtien Second Road, prompting an emergency response from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Unit.

At the scene, emergency personnel discovered a red-black Yamaha Finn overturned near the median. Its rider, 23 year old Jesadaporn Tonnoy, a Bolt mobile app taxi driver, was found lying injured on the road. His passenger, a Russian woman, suffered multiple injuries, including bruising, chest discomfort, and back pain.

Roughly 300 metres away, rescuers located a Triumph Trident 660cc motorcycle lying damaged with its foreign rider severely injured. His identity and nationality have not yet been released.

Tourist thrown into palm tree in Pattaya bike crash | News by Thaiger

According to eyewitnesses, Jesadaporn had attempted an abrupt and illegal U-turn across a zebra crossing, directly into oncoming traffic. The area is marked for pedestrian use and has visible traffic signals. The reckless turn sent the Yamaha into the path of the high-powered Triumph, triggering a devastating impact.

The foreign rider was reportedly catapulted into a palm tree on the central reservation, sustaining critical injuries. Conflicting reports have emerged over whether the big bike was speeding at the time of the collision.

Rescue teams administered first aid on-site before rushing all three victims to the hospital. The current conditions of the riders have not yet been confirmed by hospital staff.

Tourist thrown into palm tree in Pattaya bike crash | News by Thaiger

Deputy Inspector Chaynaret Phengkaen of Pattaya City Police Station is heading the investigation. Officers have documented the crash site and will review CCTV footage from nearby cameras to determine the exact sequence of events.

“We are gathering all available evidence to understand what led to this serious accident. CCTV footage will be crucial in determining liability.”

Tourist thrown into palm tree in Pattaya bike crash | News by Thaiger

Police have confirmed that legal proceedings are expected once all parties’ statements are collected and the footage analysed, The Pattaya News reported.

The accident has once again raised concerns about reckless driving and illegal U-turns in high-traffic areas of Pattaya, particularly by app-based taxi riders who operate under time pressure.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
