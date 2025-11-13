Thailand tightens visa rules to curb abuse by repeat visitors

New rules target fake tourists exploiting loopholes to stay longer

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 13, 2025, 2:35 PM
64 1 minute read
Thailand tightens visa rules to curb abuse by repeat visitors | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of Phuket Immigration Facebook

Thailand’s Immigration Bureau has launched a nationwide crackdown on foreigners repeatedly entering Thailand under visa-free exemptions, aiming to shut down “visa runs” being used as cover for illegal activity, including cybercrime and human trafficking.

The directive, announced by Phuket Immigration yesterday, November 12, follows an urgent meeting chaired by Police Lieutenant General Panumas Boonyalak, Commissioner-General of the Immigration Bureau, acting under policy instructions from Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and National Police Chief Police General Kittirat Panpetch.

Police Major General Cherngron Rimphidi, Deputy Commissioner-General and Immigration Bureau spokesperson, said the goal is to stop foreigners “disguising themselves as tourists” while engaging in criminal operations.

“These are not typical tourist behaviours. We have already denied entry to about 2,900 foreigners since the start of 2025.”

Thailand tightens visa rules to curb abuse by repeat visitors | News by Thaiger

The new operation outlines four key enforcement measures:

  1. Stricter visa-free screening: Immigration officers will closely examine visitors who repeatedly use visa-exemption entries without returning to their home country. Anyone entering more than twice without a valid reason will be refused entry.

    Related Articles

  2. Border hotspot surveillance: Foreigners previously deported or blacklisted, especially from border areas like Mae Sot in Tak province, will be blocked from re-entering, particularly if linked to scam networks operating out of Myanmar.

  3. Tighter visa extension checks: Provincial immigration offices must reassess and, where appropriate, revoke visa extensions granted to those with a history of suspicious visa runs. Offenders risk prosecution and deportation.

  4. Overstay crackdowns: Immigration offices across the country have been ordered to intensify operations targeting foreigners overstaying their visas. Results will be made public.

The Phuket News reported that Cherngron acknowledged the increased screening might slightly affect wait times at immigration, particularly during peak travel hours.

“Screening each person will take no more than 45 seconds, though waiting times could exceed 40 minutes. Thai citizens are encouraged to use automated lanes, which take about 20 seconds.”

He insisted the measures won’t deter tourism but instead help attract “high-quality visitors” who positively contribute to the economy.

“These steps will strengthen confidence in Thailand as a safe and secure destination.”

Latest Thailand News
Police hunt fake doctor after raid on unlicensed clinic in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Police hunt fake doctor after raid on unlicensed clinic in Pattaya

6 seconds ago
Thailand tightens visa rules to curb abuse by repeat visitors | Thaiger Crime News

Thailand tightens visa rules to curb abuse by repeat visitors

3 minutes ago
Lightning strike blasts Chon Buri restaurant during storm | Thaiger Pattaya News

Lightning strike blasts Chon Buri restaurant during storm

24 minutes ago
Thai woman steals valuables worth 150,000 baht from Pattaya restaurant owner | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai woman steals valuables worth 150,000 baht from Pattaya restaurant owner

26 minutes ago
Phuket drug dealer arrested in late-night narcotics crackdown | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket drug dealer arrested in late-night narcotics crackdown

45 minutes ago
Pattaya jet ski operators face bans over insurance crackdown | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya jet ski operators face bans over insurance crackdown

1 hour ago
South Korea eases visa rules for young Thai job seekers | Thaiger Thailand News

South Korea eases visa rules for young Thai job seekers

1 hour ago
German tourist loses 140,000 baht in &#8216;miracle oil&#8217; scam in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

German tourist loses 140,000 baht in ‘miracle oil’ scam in Pattaya

3 hours ago
Late-night earthquake rattles Koh Samui, no damage reported | Thaiger Koh Samui News

Late-night earthquake rattles Koh Samui, no damage reported

3 hours ago
Pattaya woman files complaint after violent attack by procuress | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya woman files complaint after violent attack by procuress

3 hours ago
Bangkok road swamped as flash floods bring traffic chaos | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok road swamped as flash floods bring traffic chaos

4 hours ago
&#8216;Big Joke&#8217; sued for calling Thai police a criminal gang | Thaiger Crime News

‘Big Joke’ sued for calling Thai police a criminal gang

4 hours ago
Sa Kaeo border blast triggers panic and cross-border blame | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Sa Kaeo border blast triggers panic and cross-border blame

4 hours ago
Thai cyber police recover 14 million baht in crypto from foreign hacker | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai cyber police recover 14 million baht in crypto from foreign hacker

4 hours ago
Thailand scraps elected council in charter rewrite shake-up | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand scraps elected council in charter rewrite shake-up

4 hours ago
Foreign hacker wanted by FBI arrested in Phuket hotel | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign hacker wanted by FBI arrested in Phuket hotel

5 hours ago
Thailand gives illegal migrant workers a year-long lifeline | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand gives illegal migrant workers a year-long lifeline

5 hours ago
Blackout behind the wheel kills Bangkok taxi driver in crash | Thaiger Bangkok News

Blackout behind the wheel kills Bangkok taxi driver in crash

5 hours ago
Thailand braces for cold snap, heavy rain and strong winds | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for cold snap, heavy rain and strong winds

5 hours ago
Thai man defends attack of brother&#8217;s bullies at school | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man defends attack of brother’s bullies at school

21 hours ago
Indian woman with severe injuries denied boarding in Chiang Mai | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Indian woman with severe injuries denied boarding in Chiang Mai

21 hours ago
Thai vendor fined 2,000 baht after allegedly overcharging South Korean YouTubers | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai vendor fined 2,000 baht after allegedly overcharging South Korean YouTubers

21 hours ago
Phuket bus loses power, slams into car and shop on steep hill | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket bus loses power, slams into car and shop on steep hill

22 hours ago
HIV positive Thai man accused of raping at least 7 girls | Thaiger Thailand News

HIV positive Thai man accused of raping at least 7 girls

23 hours ago
People&#8217;s Party urges tough diplomacy after border mine blast | Thaiger Politics News

People’s Party urges tough diplomacy after border mine blast

23 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 13, 2025, 2:35 PM
64 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.