Thailand tightens visa rules to curb abuse by repeat visitors

Thailand’s Immigration Bureau has launched a nationwide crackdown on foreigners repeatedly entering Thailand under visa-free exemptions, aiming to shut down “visa runs” being used as cover for illegal activity, including cybercrime and human trafficking.

The directive, announced by Phuket Immigration yesterday, November 12, follows an urgent meeting chaired by Police Lieutenant General Panumas Boonyalak, Commissioner-General of the Immigration Bureau, acting under policy instructions from Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and National Police Chief Police General Kittirat Panpetch.

Police Major General Cherngron Rimphidi, Deputy Commissioner-General and Immigration Bureau spokesperson, said the goal is to stop foreigners “disguising themselves as tourists” while engaging in criminal operations.

“These are not typical tourist behaviours. We have already denied entry to about 2,900 foreigners since the start of 2025.”

The new operation outlines four key enforcement measures:

Stricter visa-free screening: Immigration officers will closely examine visitors who repeatedly use visa-exemption entries without returning to their home country. Anyone entering more than twice without a valid reason will be refused entry.

Pattaya man attacks gran with metal bar over money dispute Border hotspot surveillance: Foreigners previously deported or blacklisted, especially from border areas like Mae Sot in Tak province, will be blocked from re-entering, particularly if linked to scam networks operating out of Myanmar. Tighter visa extension checks: Provincial immigration offices must reassess and, where appropriate, revoke visa extensions granted to those with a history of suspicious visa runs. Offenders risk prosecution and deportation. Overstay crackdowns: Immigration offices across the country have been ordered to intensify operations targeting foreigners overstaying their visas. Results will be made public.

The Phuket News reported that Cherngron acknowledged the increased screening might slightly affect wait times at immigration, particularly during peak travel hours.

“Screening each person will take no more than 45 seconds, though waiting times could exceed 40 minutes. Thai citizens are encouraged to use automated lanes, which take about 20 seconds.”

He insisted the measures won’t deter tourism but instead help attract “high-quality visitors” who positively contribute to the economy.

“These steps will strengthen confidence in Thailand as a safe and secure destination.”