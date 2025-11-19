Chinese, Russian tourists lose cash after showing money to Pattaya scammers

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 19, 2025, 11:16 AM
77 1 minute read
Chinese, Russian tourists lose cash after showing money to Pattaya scammers | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ อธิปบูรพา

A Chinese tourist and a Russian couple reported losing cash to suspected foreign scammers in Pattaya on Monday, November 17, after being tricked into showing their money.

All three victims filed complaints at Mueang Pattaya Police Station on the same day. Based on their descriptions, the suspects are believed to be foreign nationals, possibly from an Arab country.

The first case involved Wen Zhao, a 34 year old Chinese national, who visited the police station around 12.40am. Wen told officers he was standing outside Akara Hotel Pattaya when a man approached him and asked to see Chinese banknotes.

Wen said he took out both Chinese and Thai currency from his bag and allowed the man to inspect them. Although the suspect returned the money, Wen later realised 11,000 baht in cash was missing. He was unable to confirm how or when the money was taken.

Foreign tourists lose money to suspected Arab scammer
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวชลบุรีวันนี้

Later, 42 year old Russian tourist Aleksandr Kaminski and his wife reported a similar incident. Kaminski said they were at an outlet mall on Thep Prasit Road when a foreign couple initiated a friendly conversation and asked to see their wallets.

Kaminski allowed the suspects to view his wallet. After a quick glance, they returned it and walked away. He later discovered 41,900 rubles, or about 16,800 baht, had disappeared.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage from both areas to help identify the suspects. No updates have been released so far.

Related Articles
Foreign scammer in Pattaya
Photo via Facebook/ อธิปบูรพา

In a related case on November 12, a German tourist reportedly lost over 140,000 baht after being persuaded by a man, believed to be from the Middle East, to purchase hair products. The suspect told the victim the products would improve hair growth and appearance.

The German agreed to pay 4,000 baht, but the scammer charged 4,000 euros (approximately 140,000 baht) to his credit card.

Several foreign tourists have fallen victim to similar scams in Pattaya. In some cases, suspects were arrested and later released, with reports suggesting they returned to carrying out scams in the same area.

Latest Thailand News
Flash floods swamp Patong again, traffic brought to standstill | Thaiger Phuket News

Flash floods swamp Patong again, traffic brought to standstill

23 seconds ago
Chinese, Russian tourists lose cash after showing money to Pattaya scammers | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese, Russian tourists lose cash after showing money to Pattaya scammers

6 minutes ago
Hitchhiking tourist gets surprise lift from Thai immigration officers (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

Hitchhiking tourist gets surprise lift from Thai immigration officers (video)

34 minutes ago
Taiwanese man, four Thais arrested for kidnapping woman in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Taiwanese man, four Thais arrested for kidnapping woman in Chon Buri

46 minutes ago
Motorbike crash leaves man critically injured in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Motorbike crash leaves man critically injured in Pattaya

57 minutes ago
Tugboat hits riverside homes in Nonthaburi, causes 10m baht damage | Thaiger Thailand News

Tugboat hits riverside homes in Nonthaburi, causes 10m baht damage

1 hour ago
Royal Thai Army denies rangers assaulted Cambodian workers | Thaiger Politics News

Royal Thai Army denies rangers assaulted Cambodian workers

1 hour ago
Immigration raid in Pattaya nets 15 Indian visa offenders | Thaiger Pattaya News

Immigration raid in Pattaya nets 15 Indian visa offenders

2 hours ago
Cold spell and storms hit Thailand as waves surge offshore | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Cold spell and storms hit Thailand as waves surge offshore

2 hours ago
Volunteer divers stunned to find second body in pickup driven off Phuket bridge | Thaiger Phuket News

Volunteer divers stunned to find second body in pickup driven off Phuket bridge

17 hours ago
2 held at Phuket checkpoint for transporting illegal migrants | Thaiger Phuket News

2 held at Phuket checkpoint for transporting illegal migrants

18 hours ago
Foreign fugitive arrested on Koh Samui over fake ticket scam | Thaiger Koh Samui News

Foreign fugitive arrested on Koh Samui over fake ticket scam

18 hours ago
Retired Thai police officer threatens, harasses, and exposes himself to neighbours | Thaiger Thailand News

Retired Thai police officer threatens, harasses, and exposes himself to neighbours

18 hours ago
Thai cat breeds officially declared national pet treasures | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai cat breeds officially declared national pet treasures

18 hours ago
Ex-con shot with crossbow in Northeast Thailand phone row | Thaiger Crime News

Ex-con shot with crossbow in Northeast Thailand phone row

19 hours ago
Man stabs girlfriend in front of young son, cites affair and jealousy | Thaiger Thailand News

Man stabs girlfriend in front of young son, cites affair and jealousy

19 hours ago
Austrian man arrested at Phuket airport over fake stamps | Thaiger Phuket News

Austrian man arrested at Phuket airport over fake stamps

19 hours ago
Thai loan shark surrenders after detaining debtor’s mother and baby | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai loan shark surrenders after detaining debtor’s mother and baby

20 hours ago
Pattaya car driver rams girlfriend&#8217;s scooter in road rage attack (video) | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya car driver rams girlfriend’s scooter in road rage attack (video)

20 hours ago
Bangkok-bound van slams into truck, 7 injured | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok-bound van slams into truck, 7 injured

20 hours ago
4 foreigners at large after stealing at Phuket shopping mall | Thaiger Phuket News

4 foreigners at large after stealing at Phuket shopping mall

21 hours ago
What parents should know about homeschooling in Thailand | Thaiger Education

What parents should know about homeschooling in Thailand

21 hours ago
Thailand seals China deal to export 500k tonnes of rice | Thaiger Business News

Thailand seals China deal to export 500k tonnes of rice

21 hours ago
Thai man denies claims of deliberately spreading HIV | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man denies claims of deliberately spreading HIV

21 hours ago
Thai activist Jatuporn hits out at Trump, Anwar over border dispute | Thaiger Politics News

Thai activist Jatuporn hits out at Trump, Anwar over border dispute

21 hours ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 19, 2025, 11:16 AM
77 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.