Thai supercar racer criticises police after two stops for license plate

Today, on November 9, Dr Kanthicha Chimsiri, also known as Madam Yui, expressed frustration on Facebook after being pulled over by the police twice for not displaying a front license plate. She criticised the approach, suggesting it could pose a public inconvenience and danger.

Dr Kanthicha, who is a well-known Thai female supercar racer and former Miss Universe Thailand 2016, had been celebrating her birthday on Friday, November 7. She was on a Lamborghini trip when a police officer followed her vehicle.

Initially, she believed the police car would pass her, but it continued following and signalled her to pull over. The officer highlighted the missing front license plate. Dr Kanthicha clarified that she intended to comply with all regulations, promptly scanned a payment, and retained the receipt.

She expressed concerns about the inconvenience caused by such practices, suggesting that if police officers followed numerous vehicles on motorways, it could lead to significant issues. She mentioned that the current government policy allows for fines to be mailed to residents’ homes for payment, eliminating the need for roadside stops.

Later that night, on her way back to Bangkok, another police officer followed her vehicle, prompting her to stop again. The officer requested to search her bag, inquiring if she carried a firearm, to which she replied negatively.

She questioned the necessity of this stop, having already settled the issue earlier that day. During the filming of the incident, the officer reminded her of the dangers of stopping in that location.

Dr Kanthicha shared the clip to discourage such police practices, emphasizing that Thailand has developed systems for sending documents to residents’ homes, and roadside stops should be avoided. She urged the police not to adopt such methods with others.

In addition to her racing career, Dr Kanthicha is also a successful businesswoman and is popularly known as the ‘Cinderella of Thailand’ due to her marriage to a billionaire who owns Schwarzkopf, according to KhaoSod.