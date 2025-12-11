Digital Economy Minister defends mother over PDPA controversy

Today, December 11, Digital Economy Minister Chaichanok Chidchob defended his mother over a controversial social media post that revealed someone’s personal information online, insisting that she did not break any laws under Thailand’s Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA).

The post came after someone online criticised the Chidchob family, accusing them of being involved with illegal casinos in Cambodia. In response, Karuna shared that person’s personal details on social media, which raised some eyebrows online about whether she violated PDPA rules.

Chaichanok explained that his mother received the personal data legally, and she had been given power of attorney to file a police report, which gave her access to the information. He said that according to the Personal Data Protection Committee (PDPC), this situation does not count as a violation of the PDPA because the data was used as part of legal proceedings.

He added that Nang Rong Police Station in Buri Ram had already sent a report to the PDPC confirming the process, and that some internal discipline had been applied. However, he said he would not interfere in police matters.

Chaichanok maintains that there is no PDPA violation, but if there’s any legal issue, it could be defamation, and he hopes it doesn’t escalate to that point.

He also said that his mother was worried about whether the issue would hurt his political career, but he reassured her that everything would be handled lawfully.

Chaichanok also confirmed that if a formal complaint is filed about the case, the PDPC will look into it further. He has asked the agency to keep investigating how the personal information was leaked.

When Chaichanok was asked directly about how his mother obtained the documents, he responded that it was sent to her by someone authorised to act on her behalf, although he was not sure about all the details regarding the matter.

He concluded by saying his mother acted personally, not as a public figure, and that the information was not made public without legal grounds. He affirmed that he is doing everything by the book and will not let personal feelings get the better of him.

In a similar case, South African businessman Benjamin Mauerberger has filed criminal and civil defamation lawsuits against People’s Party MP Rangsiman Rome, seeking 100 million baht in damages.