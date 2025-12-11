Digital Economy Minister defends mother over PDPA controversy

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: December 11, 2025, 5:50 PM
50 2 minutes read
Digital Economy Minister defends mother over PDPA controversy | Thaiger
Photo via Thairath

Today, December 11, Digital Economy Minister Chaichanok Chidchob defended his mother over a controversial social media post that revealed someone’s personal information online, insisting that she did not break any laws under Thailand’s Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA).

The post came after someone online criticised the Chidchob family, accusing them of being involved with illegal casinos in Cambodia. In response, Karuna shared that person’s personal details on social media, which raised some eyebrows online about whether she violated PDPA rules.

Chaichanok explained that his mother received the personal data legally, and she had been given power of attorney to file a police report, which gave her access to the information. He said that according to the Personal Data Protection Committee (PDPC), this situation does not count as a violation of the PDPA because the data was used as part of legal proceedings.

He added that Nang Rong Police Station in Buri Ram had already sent a report to the PDPC confirming the process, and that some internal discipline had been applied. However, he said he would not interfere in police matters.

Chaichanok maintains that there is no PDPA violation, but if there’s any legal issue, it could be defamation, and he hopes it doesn’t escalate to that point.

He also said that his mother was worried about whether the issue would hurt his political career, but he reassured her that everything would be handled lawfully.

Chaichanok also confirmed that if a formal complaint is filed about the case, the PDPC will look into it further. He has asked the agency to keep investigating how the personal information was leaked.

Related Articles

When Chaichanok was asked directly about how his mother obtained the documents, he responded that it was sent to her by someone authorised to act on her behalf, although he was not sure about all the details regarding the matter.

He concluded by saying his mother acted personally, not as a public figure, and that the information was not made public without legal grounds. He affirmed that he is doing everything by the book and will not let personal feelings get the better of him.

In a similar case, South African businessman Benjamin Mauerberger has filed criminal and civil defamation lawsuits against People’s Party MP Rangsiman Rome, seeking 100 million baht in damages.

Latest Thailand News
Digital Economy Minister defends mother over PDPA controversy | Thaiger Thailand News

Digital Economy Minister defends mother over PDPA controversy

15 seconds ago
Mixed reactions after foreign rider condemned for illegal U-turn in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Mixed reactions after foreign rider condemned for illegal U-turn in Phuket

13 minutes ago
University student caught with loaded gun on campus in Bangkok | Thaiger Crime News

University student caught with loaded gun on campus in Bangkok

57 minutes ago
Indian brothers arrested in Phuket over Goa nightclub fire that kills 25 | Thaiger Phuket News

Indian brothers arrested in Phuket over Goa nightclub fire that kills 25

2 hours ago
Tourism operators calls for clarity on new Thai immigration rules | Thaiger Thailand News

Tourism operators calls for clarity on new Thai immigration rules

2 hours ago
Boarding schools in Thailand: Safer, more structured, and cheaper than the UK? | Thaiger International Education

Boarding schools in Thailand: Safer, more structured, and cheaper than the UK?

3 hours ago
Prostitution crackdown: Thai masseuse arrested for offering &#8216;special massage&#8217; | Thaiger Thailand News

Prostitution crackdown: Thai masseuse arrested for offering ‘special massage’

3 hours ago
Lisa joins Met Gala 2026 host committee alongside global stars | Thaiger Thailand News

Lisa joins Met Gala 2026 host committee alongside global stars

3 hours ago
Thai netizens demand probe after Chinese tourist catches fish in Phuket for fun | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai netizens demand probe after Chinese tourist catches fish in Phuket for fun

4 hours ago
Russian tourist severely injured in Pattaya ferry accident | Thaiger Pattaya News

Russian tourist severely injured in Pattaya ferry accident

4 hours ago
Stray bullet hits 7-Eleven worker in Pattaya shootout | Thaiger Pattaya News

Stray bullet hits 7-Eleven worker in Pattaya shootout

6 hours ago
Pattaya driver cites mechanical failure as car crashes into home, injuring 3 | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya driver cites mechanical failure as car crashes into home, injuring 3

6 hours ago
Wild macaque captured after fatal attack in Yala | Thaiger South Thailand News

Wild macaque captured after fatal attack in Yala

6 hours ago
Thai man killed by falling rock after entering stone mill zone for video content | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man killed by falling rock after entering stone mill zone for video content

7 hours ago
Foreigner allegedly poisons pet dogs and birds in Chon Buri | Thaiger Crime News

Foreigner allegedly poisons pet dogs and birds in Chon Buri

7 hours ago
Phuket on high alert for floods, landslides and strong waves | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket on high alert for floods, landslides and strong waves

7 hours ago
Bangkok police bust bizarre AI QR code drug operation | Thaiger Crime News

Bangkok police bust bizarre AI QR code drug operation

8 hours ago
2 more Thai soldiers killed in border clashes, Sa Kaeo imposes curfew | Thaiger Crime News

2 more Thai soldiers killed in border clashes, Sa Kaeo imposes curfew

8 hours ago
Russian man arrested in Phuket with hundreds of illegal hookah products | Thaiger Phuket News

Russian man arrested in Phuket with hundreds of illegal hookah products

24 hours ago
Trump to intervene in renewed Thailand-Cambodia conflict | Thaiger Politics News

Trump to intervene in renewed Thailand-Cambodia conflict

1 day ago
Indian brothers behind deadly nightclub fire in Goa reportedly hide in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Indian brothers behind deadly nightclub fire in Goa reportedly hide in Phuket

1 day ago
Bangkok raid uncovers illegal group sex party promoted on social media | Thaiger Crime News

Bangkok raid uncovers illegal group sex party promoted on social media

1 day ago
Reward posted as tourist who feeds wristband to sea turtle remains at large | Thaiger Thailand News

Reward posted as tourist who feeds wristband to sea turtle remains at large

1 day ago
Over 100 Chinese detainees riot and demand repatriation at Tak | Thaiger Crime News

Over 100 Chinese detainees riot and demand repatriation at Tak

1 day ago
Young tiger seen near tourist spot in Nakhon Ratchasima | Thaiger Thailand News

Young tiger seen near tourist spot in Nakhon Ratchasima

1 day ago
Thai Law NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: December 11, 2025, 5:50 PM
50 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.