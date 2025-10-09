Tourist rescued from Ratsada boat mishap, unlicensed captain held

Crackdown intensifies on illegal tour operators amid rising safety concerns

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal25 seconds agoLast Updated: Thursday, October 9, 2025
50 1 minute read
Tourist rescued from Ratsada boat mishap, unlicensed captain held | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of Phuket Marine Police Facebook

A foreign tourist was rescued by marine police after falling off a tour boat in Phuket, prompting the arrest of the unlicensed captain operating the vessel.

Officers from the Phuket Marine Police sprang into action on Tuesday, October 7, after a foreign female tourist fell off a tour speedboat in Ratsada, on the island’s east coast, narrowly avoiding serious injury.

The incident occurred at around 10.30am while officers from Marine Police Region 3, Division 8, were carrying out a routine crime suppression patrol in the area.

As police were passing through the pier, the woman was reportedly attempting to climb back aboard the boat when she slipped and fell onto the sand. Witnesses said she screamed in panic as the vessel began drifting backwards, its propellers dangerously close to where she had fallen.

Tourist rescued from Ratsada boat mishap, unlicensed captain held | News by Thaiger

Although the engine was not running and the blades were motionless, the woman was still in a perilous position. Officers and members of the boat crew rushed to her aid, pulling her to safety before she could be injured. She sustained only minor scrapes and was treated onshore.

After ensuring the tourist’s safety, police conducted an immediate inspection of the vessel. The tour boat’s operator, identified only as Tharawut, was unable to present a valid certificate of competence or a boat operating licence.

Related Articles

Tourist rescued from Ratsada boat mishap, unlicensed captain held | News by Thaiger

Tourist rescued from Ratsada boat mishap, unlicensed captain held | News by Thaiger

Marine Police confirmed that the man was subsequently arrested and charged under Section 150 of the Thai Maritime Navigation Act for operating a vessel without the required documentation, reported The Phuket News.

“The safety of tourists and crew is our highest priority. Operators must comply with licensing requirements to prevent incidents that could have far more serious consequences.”

Tourist rescued from Ratsada boat mishap, unlicensed captain held | News by Thaiger

Officials have since reminded all boat operators around Phuket, particularly those offering tours and water activities, to ensure that both vessels and captains are fully licensed and meet safety standards before setting out.

The woman, whose nationality has not been confirmed, was later seen thanking police officers and rescue personnel for their swift intervention.

Latest Thailand News
Tourist rescued from Ratsada boat mishap, unlicensed captain held | Thaiger Phuket News

Tourist rescued from Ratsada boat mishap, unlicensed captain held

25 seconds ago
Sky Angkor cancellations disrupt Bangkok-Phnom Penh travel | Thaiger Aviation News

Sky Angkor cancellations disrupt Bangkok-Phnom Penh travel

35 minutes ago
Thai taxi driver steals phone from Japanese passenger after coffee favour | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai taxi driver steals phone from Japanese passenger after coffee favour

38 minutes ago
Tourists face fines for defacing Kanchanaburi road sign | Thaiger Tourism News

Tourists face fines for defacing Kanchanaburi road sign

1 hour ago
Pattaya family faces eviction after paying 1 million baht for home | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya family faces eviction after paying 1 million baht for home

2 hours ago
Thief at large after stealing speedboat and abandoning it at see off Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Thief at large after stealing speedboat and abandoning it at see off Phuket

2 hours ago
Thai girl attempts suicide after HIV rumours and rape attempt by security guard | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai girl attempts suicide after HIV rumours and rape attempt by security guard

2 hours ago
Thailand Train guide: A journey through the kingdom by rail | Thaiger Travel Guides

Thailand Train guide: A journey through the kingdom by rail

2 hours ago
Thai AirAsia adds Luang Prabang–Hanoi link via Bangkok | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai AirAsia adds Luang Prabang–Hanoi link via Bangkok

2 hours ago
Yemeni, Kenyan suspects busted in Don Mueang exchange scam | Thaiger Bangkok News

Yemeni, Kenyan suspects busted in Don Mueang exchange scam

3 hours ago
Family suspects murder after Thai man found hanging with 7 stab wounds | Thaiger Thailand News

Family suspects murder after Thai man found hanging with 7 stab wounds

3 hours ago
Chon Buri highway plunged into darkness after transformer theft | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chon Buri highway plunged into darkness after transformer theft

3 hours ago
Confused woman locks herself in Udon Thani men’s loo | Thaiger Thailand News

Confused woman locks herself in Udon Thani men’s loo

4 hours ago
Phuket MP slams outdated booze ban laws and calls for reform | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket MP slams outdated booze ban laws and calls for reform

5 hours ago
18 sports commentators arrested for illegal football streaming and gambling promotion | Thaiger Thailand News

18 sports commentators arrested for illegal football streaming and gambling promotion

5 hours ago
Claw machine crackdown hits Bang Yai arcade operators | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Claw machine crackdown hits Bang Yai arcade operators

5 hours ago
PM Anutin cools Trump’s peace bid in Thai-Cambodian spat | Thaiger Politics News

PM Anutin cools Trump’s peace bid in Thai-Cambodian spat

5 hours ago
RTN plane blunder shuts Phuket runway, delays 70 flights | Thaiger Phuket News

RTN plane blunder shuts Phuket runway, delays 70 flights

6 hours ago
Thai woman rescued after being held captive by Chinese nationals in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai woman rescued after being held captive by Chinese nationals in Pattaya

6 hours ago
Motorcyclist’s leg crushed in Pattaya crash with tourist bus | Thaiger Pattaya News

Motorcyclist’s leg crushed in Pattaya crash with tourist bus

6 hours ago
Parents of Thai chef found dead in Cambodia suspect foul play | Thaiger Thailand News

Parents of Thai chef found dead in Cambodia suspect foul play

6 hours ago
Crocodile scare grips Nakhon Sawan after flood alert issued | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Crocodile scare grips Nakhon Sawan after flood alert issued

7 hours ago
TMD warns of flash floods as monsoon rains sweep Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

TMD warns of flash floods as monsoon rains sweep Thailand

7 hours ago
2 transwomen spray chemical, attack, and rob Indian man in Pattaya hotel | Thaiger Pattaya News

2 transwomen spray chemical, attack, and rob Indian man in Pattaya hotel

23 hours ago
Fake dentist caught treating patients at Bangkok clinic | Thaiger Thailand News

Fake dentist caught treating patients at Bangkok clinic

23 hours ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal25 seconds agoLast Updated: Thursday, October 9, 2025
50 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.