Tourist rescued from Ratsada boat mishap, unlicensed captain held

A foreign tourist was rescued by marine police after falling off a tour boat in Phuket, prompting the arrest of the unlicensed captain operating the vessel.

Officers from the Phuket Marine Police sprang into action on Tuesday, October 7, after a foreign female tourist fell off a tour speedboat in Ratsada, on the island’s east coast, narrowly avoiding serious injury.

The incident occurred at around 10.30am while officers from Marine Police Region 3, Division 8, were carrying out a routine crime suppression patrol in the area.

As police were passing through the pier, the woman was reportedly attempting to climb back aboard the boat when she slipped and fell onto the sand. Witnesses said she screamed in panic as the vessel began drifting backwards, its propellers dangerously close to where she had fallen.

Although the engine was not running and the blades were motionless, the woman was still in a perilous position. Officers and members of the boat crew rushed to her aid, pulling her to safety before she could be injured. She sustained only minor scrapes and was treated onshore.

After ensuring the tourist’s safety, police conducted an immediate inspection of the vessel. The tour boat’s operator, identified only as Tharawut, was unable to present a valid certificate of competence or a boat operating licence.

Marine Police confirmed that the man was subsequently arrested and charged under Section 150 of the Thai Maritime Navigation Act for operating a vessel without the required documentation, reported The Phuket News.

“The safety of tourists and crew is our highest priority. Operators must comply with licensing requirements to prevent incidents that could have far more serious consequences.”

Officials have since reminded all boat operators around Phuket, particularly those offering tours and water activities, to ensure that both vessels and captains are fully licensed and meet safety standards before setting out.

The woman, whose nationality has not been confirmed, was later seen thanking police officers and rescue personnel for their swift intervention.