French tourist’s trip to Koh Tao turns into cabbage truck chaos

A French tourist’s dream trip to Koh Tao in Surat Thani took an unexpected turn when he ended up stranded in Doi Tao, Chiang Mai, due to a miscommunication. His misadventure didn’t end there, while hitchhiking south he lost his wallet in Suphan Buri. But thanks to kind locals and police, he was able to recover it and continue his journey.

The traveller, identified only as Jack, found himself in trouble after mistakenly arriving in Chiang Mai instead of Surat Thani. Determined to reach his intended destination, he resorted to hitchhiking and caught a ride with a cabbage truck driver heading south.

His journey took another dramatic turn when he lost his wallet and passport while stopping for dinner at a petrol station in Suphan Buri’s Mueang district. The truck driver, unable to delay his delivery, dropped Jack off at Song Phi Nong Police Station, where Police Corporal Teerapat Modjod stepped in to help.

Teerapat contacted Mueang Police Station and discovered that a Good Samaritan had found Jack’s wallet and turned it in. The man had seen Jack travelling in a cabbage truck and handed the wallet over, hoping it would be returned.

When Jack arrived at the station, he was relieved to be reunited with his belongings. Grateful for the help, he explained that this was his first trip to Thailand and that he had been navigating on his own.

After a night’s rest, police assisted Jack in finding transportation, and he resumed his journey south, finally on the right path to Koh Tao. His adventure may have taken a detour but thanks to Thailand’s hospitality, he was back on track, reported The Nation.

