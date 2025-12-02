Thai government denies 1,000-death rumour in southern floods

The Ministry of Public Health updated the flood situation in southern Thailand yesterday, December 1, confirming that the official death toll has risen from 170 to 179 and dismissed rumours claiming fatalities surpassed 1,000.

Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Public Health Ministry, Sakda Alapach, addressed the conflicting numbers circulating online, particularly concerning Hat Yai district in Songkhla province, the area hardest hit by the disaster.

According to Sakda, the latest assessment from medical teams in Songkhla reported 140 deaths in the district alone, comprising 65 people who died in hospital and 75 who died outside medical facilities. Officials have so far identified 104 bodies, while 23 bodies have already been released to families for funeral rites.

Sakda responded directly to a claim made by former Royal Thai Police (RTP) Commissioner, Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn, who alleged the death toll could reach 1,000. Sakda firmly rejected the statement, insisting the figure was impossible.

He explained that while seven refrigerated containers had been prepared early in the crisis due to an initially high number of recovered bodies, the number did not continue to rise at the same pace in the days that followed.

Sakda added that nearly all residents have now returned to their communities. Although more bodies may be found during ongoing cleanup operations, he said any additional increase would likely be in single digits, not the hundreds.

In an interview with Thai PBS, Sakda stated…

“If you don’t believe me, go and look at each container. I would show you myself, but the area is restricted for autopsy work. I want everyone to understand the real processes. If you are curious, the best way is to see the work on-site.”

He urged the public to stop spreading rumours about the death toll, stressing that misinformation only fuels fear and confusion.

The ministry reaffirmed that all publicly released figures are based strictly on verified data from field operations, not speculation, emotion, or assumptions.