Southern Thailand Flooding Update: Travel Conditions Stabilize Across the Region

Travel conditions across Southern Thailand have largely returned to normal following recent flooding, with steady improvements reported in all affected provinces, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand. As of December 8 at 10.00am local time, authorities say transport access has stabilized, tourism services have resumed, and most destinations are fully operational.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand said it continues to coordinate closely with local authorities, consulates, airlines, and tourism operators to support travelers and provide verified, up-to-date information. Assistance remains available for visitors who experienced delays returning home during the flooding period, while officials urge travelers to stay alert to weather-related changes and monitor official updates.

To support foreign nationals affected by travel disruptions, the Immigration Bureau has granted a temporary overstay fine exemption in eight southern provinces: Songkhla, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Trang, Satun, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat. The exemption applies to visa stays expiring between November 20 and December 31, 2025.

Most major destinations across Southern Thailand are now operating normally. Provinces including Phuket, Phang-nga, Krabi, Ranong, Surat Thani, Chumphon, Trang, Satun, and Phatthalung are fully accessible, with airports, roads, tourist attractions, and accommodation services open as usual. Popular island destinations such as Ko Samui, Ko Pha-ngan, and Ko Tao are also functioning normally. Marine transport services remain active, although ferry schedules may be adjusted depending on sea conditions.

Some provinces continue to undergo recovery efforts. In Songkhla, particularly Hat Yai, travel access has stabilized and most hotels have resumed normal operations. Authorities report improving conditions in Narathiwat, Yala, and Pattani, although some attractions remain temporarily closed for repairs, and travelers are advised to check local updates when planning trips within these areas.

Transport services across the region are largely restored. Airports in Southern Thailand are operating with regular domestic and international flights, though passengers are advised to reconfirm schedules. The State Railway of Thailand reports that major Southern Line routes are running normally, with full restoration expected by mid-December. Interprovincial bus services on key southern routes have also resumed.

Officials say the situation has stabilized and future updates will be issued only if new developments occur. Travelers can contact Tourist Police on 1155 or the TAT Contact Centre on 1672 for assistance.