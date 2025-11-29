Corrections Department defends Thaksin family photo in prison visit

Ryan Turner
Published: November 29, 2025, 10:41 AM
Corrections Department defends Thaksin family photo in prison visit
Paetongtarn seen holding the family photo in front of reporters | Image via Thairath

The Corrections Department has defended its policy allowing family photographs of inmates after a photo of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra during a prison visit sparked criticism from a former senator over security protocols.

The image, which circulated widely online on Thursday, November 27, showed Thaksin posing with his children and extended family. According to the department, the picture was taken as part of its “Family Photo Project”, a programme designed to strengthen inmates’ emotional ties with family members and support rehabilitation.

In a statement issued yesterday, November 28, the department clarified that no personal cameras or mobile phones were used. All images were taken by prison staff, and participants were allowed to receive printed copies.

Corrections Department defends Thaksin family photo in prison visit | News by Thaiger
Paetongtarn holding a photo of the visit, posted on her Instagram | Photo via @Ingshin21

The Corrections Department said the project had been in place for several years and was recently offered at Klongprem Central Prison between November 24 and 26. Inmates could choose to change into clothing provided by the facility, although Thaksin opted to remain in his standard prison attire.

According to the department, the session was Thaksin’s 20th family visit since being incarcerated in September.

Justice Minister Pol. Lt. Gen. Rutthaphon Naowarat also commented on the controversy, stating that the photo session was part of a regular close-contact visitation programme held annually around the New Year.

The programme, he said, is not exclusive to Thaksin and has long allowed relatives to eat and take photographs with inmates.

He added that he has ordered the Director-General of the Corrections Department to compile and release photos of other inmates participating in the same activity to confirm the event’s transparency.

Corrections Department defends Thaksin family photo in prison visit | News by Thaiger
Justice Minister Pol. Lt. Gen. Rutthaphon Naowarat | Photo via Thairath

The photo in question showed Thaksin with his youngest daughter, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who hugged her father, alongside her siblings Pintongta and Panthongtae, and other family members.

On Thursday, Paetongtarn was seen holding an A4-sized colour print of the image during a public event. She later shared the picture on Instagram, thanking prison officials.

Ryan Turner
Published: November 29, 2025, 10:41 AM
